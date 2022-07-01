Indigenous people must be included in river compact
Greg Walcher, in his column, “Going with the flow,”in the June 10 Sentinel, advocates leaving the 1922 Colorado River Compact as is.
The compact must be revisited and revised for a reason Walcher failed to mention. In 1922 one of the major shareholders of Colorado River water rights was not invited to the Interstate Compact meetings, the tribes of the indigenous peoples, who own about a quarter of the Colorado River water rights.
Here’s an interesting fact. In 1922, the year of the Compact, the American Indian, (a misnomer initiated by Columbus for a nation 10,000 miles away) were not even considered citizens in a nation their ancestors had lived in for 15,000 years, and irrigated crops using Colorado River water for 4,000 years. In 1924 Calvin Coolidge signed them in to citizenship. Imagine that.
This time let’s invite them to the table. And let’s agree to help the ten Nations, the Colorado River Indian (there’s that term again) Nations develop their fair share of water, because it is right and just. Their share has always flowed downhill to other users because no money was ever allocated for infrastructure.
In 2007 BuWreck (the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation) issued guidelines for reservoir management during a drought. No indigenous people were consulted. Greg Walcher’s interest in fairness no doubt extends to making sure that in 2025, when that edict expires, the Ten Tribes will be included as fully entitled participants in the next confab.
DAVID L. MCWILLIAMS
Grand Junction
Abortion debate ignores the reality of child abuse
To be honest, there should never be abortions. But to be honest, babies should be born in loving, committed families that want a child they can love and have the resources to provide for it. Since that is not the case many times, abortion must be an option.
What I am not hearing anywhere is that children that are not wanted are often abused, ignored, starved and sometimes killed. I worked in a home for troubled teenagers, and you would not believe the stories I heard — stories of torture, prostituting, rape, verbal abuse, abandonment — by parents! The child grows up knowing that they are unloved and unwanted, often because they are regularly told that. These children suffer daily and will struggle their whole lives. Ending a life when it is still an embryo and cannot live outside the mother makes more sense to me than being given life that is full of pain, anguish and sometimes death at the hands of those who should love them. You know that’s true. You’ve heard the stories of children dying in the first five or so years of their lives at the hands of their caregivers.
Those who claim that every embryo deserves life are picturing beautiful, normal children born into families that have the ability to love them and provide for them. I wish that were the case every time, but it is not, which is why abortion needs to be an option in our country as it is today.
REV. CAROL GESALMAN
Grand Junction
The question is when is it moral or ethical to end life?
In the past several months, since the leak of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade and the subsequent release of their opinion last Friday, much has been lost in the rhetoric and protests, regarding all sorts of potential ramifications of the Court’s ruling. Are we perhaps missing the essential question of the entire issue?
That essential question is “When is it moral, ethical, right, just or even just ‘okay’ to end a human life?” It doesn’t really matter what the laws of this or any other country say about this, this still remains a central question, “When is it a good decision to end a human life?”
There is no disagreement among biologists and physicians about when life really begins. It begins at conception and anyone doubting this need only to examine and study the many textbooks on reproduction and embryology. If that is not convincing enough, then look at human fetal models at various stages of pregnancy, ultrasound images of in-utero humans and videos of intra-uterine life and even videos of the taking of that human life through the process of abortion.
So then, the question is still this, ”When is it just, moral and right to end a human life?”
Complicate the issue all you want, but if you are in doubt, please inform yourselves regarding fetal development and try to honestly answer the question again.
JOHN ANDREWS
Grand Junction
Angry at the hypocrisy
of this Supreme Court
I am angry at the hypocrisy of this court backed by you evangelical, “constitutionalists,” Civil War mentalities who feed at the federal trough while ripping the soul out of this country’s foundational values. You have made a mockery of the flag by dragging it behind pickup trucks, turning it black, upside down and worse. You have pushed your decrepit meaning of religious freedom to only mean your narrow puritan views that deny any beliefs but your own. You have launched a war on voter’s rights, women’s rights, privacy rights, religious rights alongside the Jan. 6 insurrection against the very heart of our representative body.
The worst part — you gave us Trump as savior by believing his lies, continuing to believe his lies and holding him up as the holy Republican party. You legislators, supposed representatives who continue to spread the poisonous lies for nothing more than to feather your own nests while creating your own private armies of rabid believers called “The Base.”
You have employed scapegoats of everyone not like you, blaming the poor, the “others,” the Democrats, the mentally ill, the immigrants for your own shortcomings and black hearts. You are vile, the very cancer that is pussing out of the deep wounds of this nation.
You do recognize that you will not be able to hold onto what you think are “wins” don’t you?
MARY HERTERT
Fruita
Banning abortion causes real harm to women
If you are willing to force an unwanted birth on a desperate woman or girl, without ever meeting her, causing her and the child to suffer in ways that you will never witness, don’t give yourself points for “saving a baby” that otherwise would not have been born.
You may walk away feeling better because of your personal beliefs, but you will have caused very real human suffering without incurring the slightest inconvenience to yourself. Maybe, just maybe, there is moral correctness to be found in showing compassion for that desperate woman or girl, by allowing others to help her safely terminate her pregnancy. She has a horrible choice to make in the face of a personal situation no one but she can fully understand.
We are not human because we have heartbeats. We are human because we have compassion.
INGRID DREIMANN
Grand Junction