Colorado Discover Ability needs community support
We’re all blessed to live in a recreation mecca. Yet our disabled population often cannot simply bike, ski or enjoy a river adventure. However, with proper coordination, equipment and skilled volunteers, it can be done and is being done by Colorado Discover Ability. This local organization has been helping differently abled people for over 40 years. It’s time more people know about and support them.
During my time on City Council, I saw this organization build a permanent home right on the Colorado River (beside the Botanical Gardens) for easier biking and river access.
Many people came together to make this happen, including our city, local businesses and individuals who wanted to make a permanent difference.
My wife and I recently attended the annual CDA dinner and auction at Bella Bolletino Farms. It was a magical evening, and we were struck again by the hope this organization provides. They didn’t have to hire a keynote speaker as one of their longtime clients, a gentleman named Cody, who has spina bifida, brought plenty of star power with his words.
I hope you’ll consider joining my family in helping to provide consistent support to this great local organization through their monthly partner program. Any amount consistently given is helpful. The goal is to reach 100 monthly partners — right now there are around 24.
One hundred monthly partners would provide greater stability to this organization that our community relies on throughout the year. Support from community members like you is key to the organization and allows it to provide adaptive services in our region. Please visit www.CDAGJ.org to learn more and begin supporting CDA.
DUKE WORTMANN
Grand Junction
Don’t skimp on water when riding the Palisade Plunge
I’m sorry, but your article on “Braving the Plunge” this past week left me scratching my head on many levels. These “advanced” riders left at 2 p.m. in the heat of the day, equipped with less water than they could have carried between them, (5.5 liters rather than 7) and expected a relatively low-impact route? A liter and a half of water would have been handy with 10 miles left.
The truth is, many riders don’t like carrying the extra weight, so they refuse to maximize their Camelback. Check with your local experts! The shuttle services provided by Powderhorn Shuttles and Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade, both offer rides to Mesa Top (the longest starting point of the Plunge), and they can offer you expert tips for this challenging trail. They will always provide you an opportunity to add to your water supply before you depart.
Don’t make the mistake of thinking that a lighter pack will make your journey easier. Always maximize your reservoirs and be prepared! Perhaps take off at one of the other shorter distance drop-off points, Shirttail or Lands End Road to get a feel of what this experience is all about before committing to the entire trail. And why not leave earlier in the day, when the sun isn’t as intense?
Be sure to familiarize yourself with all the information and videos you can find on the internet. The Plunge is an amazing trail, right here in our backyard! Give it the respect it deserves. No one said it would be easy, nor should it be!
DAVID O’NIONES
Palisade
Democrats don’t have a clue about the Constitution
While the Sentinel occasionally prints rational letters (mine and a few other) it does provide nonstop entertainment with the whining and vaporings of the left-of-center Democrats and unaffiliateds and non-Mesa County voters who opine with almost every Democrat “talking point.” Rush Limbaugh used to make fun of “seminar callers” and I’m pretty sure the Mesa County Democrats have “seminar letter writers.”
Democrats seem to have no real clue about U.S. history, the U.S. Constitution or 3rd grade arithmetic. For Democrats, “rights” seem to mean anything they want. The U.S. Constitution ends after the preamble. While Lincoln and the Republicans ended slavery, they are somehow the “racist” party. While Democrats demand to control every aspect of human life, including your thoughts and speech, Republicans are “Nazis.” And since, OMG, we’re all going to die of COVID, climate change, etc., we should shut down all of the world and buy electric cars. Inflation and economic problems are magic and somehow the results of “mean” things: tweets, words, texts, social media posts. Shutting down industries that provide 80% of the power used in the country will be all right because some magical unicorns called Teslas will move everyone around, deliver the food they eat and keep them warm.
Now part of this isn’t their fault, they read or view the media. They attended institutions managed and controlled by generations of unionized bureaucrats and were awarded valuable pieces of paper for internalizing everything they were told. And constant sensationalized, (excuse me, “newsworthy”) cut and pasted press releases and other propaganda impinging on defenseless minds creates mass stupidity. (I love the current state of things when I can spot a Democrat at 100 yards by the rag on their face.)
I don’t care who you sleep with, but I don’t want to see, hear or be told about it. I don’t care what you ingest, smoke or otherwise put into your body, but if you become a real threat, problem or nuisance, I’d just as soon see you disappear. I don’t want to pay for your mistakes (or worse a bunch of “professionals” who “help” you). And I don’t want to pay for a lot of ner-do-wells who are going to “protect” me by “regulating” everything that everyone does. Live and let live sure seems to be a good basic strategy. Violate that and you are a problem.
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Climate change is a threat to our lives and economy
The ultimate way to protect the unborn is to change our carbon dependent lifestyles.
Reducing our carbon footprint and supporting climate change mitigation efforts is true regeneration of life. Look no further than the highly predictable mega drought impacting food production and hydro power for millions of people.
According to NOAA, in 2021 we experienced 20 individual billion dollar disasters that caused the death of at least 688 people. Overall violent weather cost us $145 billion in damages. If you think that is normal, I suggest you do some homework.
The decades of climate change denial by Republicans and some Democrats controlled by the oil and gas industry is the root cause, but we all participate in an estimated $25 trillion worldwide economy built on the extraction, processing and products of carbon. This economy cannot change overnight. Individual choices matter, but our survival now is dependent on government investments and corporate power.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction