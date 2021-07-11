Timber sales is not the answer to climate crisis
The year of 2020 was a horrific year for wildfires, which Greg Walcher builds on in his July 9 Daily Sentinel column that is otherwise full of his usual omissions and half-truths. Consider Australia, or all around the Arctic Circle, or Brazil — all of which saw a record fire season in 2020. One thing all of these places have in common is that none are governed by laws passed in Congress nor are they administered by the U.S. Forest Service.
But they also share another commonality. One that is shared with forests in the United States: All are responding to the world’s rapidly heating temperatures, also known as the climate crisis. This commonality is one that Mr. Walcher, for his part, fails entirely to mention in his column: as he is too focused on cutting down the forest to get at some trees.
Here is what science tells us about wildfires, climate change, and the predictability of more and larger fires in response to rising temperatures and drying forests: We are watching it play out before our eyes. We are living, right now, in a climate emergency.
Focusing firewise projects (thinning, active forestry, etc.) around homes and towns, infrastructure and other occupied places makes sense and should be prioritized in federal budgets and Congressional directives. But cutting national forests for timber, and certainly mandating it through quotas set by Congressional decree, does not.
It does not make sense for the climate, which benefits from more trees not fewer. And it doesn’t make sense for forest or watershed health. Nor for federal budgets (which tend to often subsidize, not cash-out from, national forest timber sales).
And it will not protect our towns from the coming firestorms. Federal resources should be directed where they can make the most difference in protecting homes and people, not to facilitate private sales deep in the backcountry.
We are no longer living in the 19th or 20th centuries. Public lands should not be private timber reserves. Their value for wildlife, as watersheds, as carbon sinks, and which are already driving multibillion-dollar related economies, far outweigh any short-term return that cutting them for lumber might bring. The climate crisis is real and it is an emergency that risks our farms, our businesses and most aspects of our future in the U.S. Southwest. We need to address it head-on. It’s time to lead, pitch in, or get out of the way.
PETE KOLBENSCHLAG
Paonia
We must begin to adapt to a drier climate
I recall reading something a while back whereas the city was asking locals to take a vow to conserve our water usage.
Are they still irrigating their golf courses? I suspect it takes as much water to keep Lincoln Park green for a week, as I might use in five or 10 years. Golf is a fun and very challenging game. However, it may be a luxury that we can no longer justify in the American Southwest. Dendrochronology (tree ring science) suggests that the last 100 years has been an abnormally wet period here, when compared with the previous 5,000-6,000 years.
Predictions exist that suggest we’re headed back into a drier, more “normal” level of precipitation for the Southwest. Perhaps it’s time to stop “sitting on our hands” and adapt our lifestyle to the water available to us. Let’s reduce turf areas wherever possible through codes and incentives. Pictures taken prior to irrigation show a very different valley than where we live today.
Maybe there’s a reason the game of golf was invented in rainy Scotland.
DAVID POLING
Grand Junction
Clerk defends request to hire additional workers
Mesa County voters entrusted their confidence in me to manage their resources with efficiency and effectiveness. I continue to listen. I care about their experiences, ideas, and feedback on bringing service to the forefront.
I operate my office through the lens of the customer to make individuals and our business community feel valued and appreciated when they visit any division of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
I have taken what I have heard from citizens and have kept my promise of prioritizing customer service by opening up the Clifton and Fruita Motor Vehicle offices, implementing a dealership desk, and cross-training staff to work in other departments instead of being siloed.
In a further effort to enhance customer service, I have several staff members focus on Manufactured Home processes, which now eliminates the need for citizens to go to the Treasurer, Assessor and the Recording Office, creating a “one-stop shop” in Motor Vehicle at my office.
Most importantly, our amazing team operates with efficiency, innovation and accountability. We implement processes to help on-duty military, seniors, and the disabled with a special needs (SN) ticket to shorten their wait times, showing compassion and respect.
We manage finances responsibly. My annual budgeted expense is $2,784,316, and my office brings in annual revenues of $4,358,349.
Recently, I asked the Board of County Commissioners to increase my staffing levels based on the increase in transactions and the average ratio of staff to citizens. Mesa County continues to grow, and as our population grows, so does the need for services.
With the Board’s approval, I was able to increase my staff by three, for a total of 35 full-time staff, which means I am still running with the fewest number of employees compared to the top 10 most populous counties in Colorado. Mesa County is number 11 in population and the third largest county in landmass in Colorado. Pueblo County is the closest to Mesa County in population, with 44 full-time employees in the Clerk’s office compared to Mesa County Clerk’s office at 35.
I was honest and upfront with the Commissioners in my request, providing them with the data to make an educated decision. I did not give them an “end-run around.”
I want to be clear that out of 64 Colorado counties, only six counties conduct elections for municipalities in April; Chaffee, Delta, Garfield, Hinsdale, Kit Carson and La Plata. We will continue to coordinate and conduct all of Mesa County’s municipal and special district elections in November, as we have always done.
Currently, the election staff is preparing for a very time-intensive and vitally important redistricting process.
TINA PETERS
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder