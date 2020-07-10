Gardner can defend record in a town hall
I noticed in Thursday’s paper, under the “Getting It Right” heading, that Sen. Cory Gardner was apparently unhappy about League of Conservation Voters’ (LCV) assessment of his time in office.
LCV is a dedicated group that maintains an oversight of our legislators and their approach to land and environmental issues. That is why they exist. That is what they do. LCV doesn’t willy-nilly grade our representatives but uses metrics to derive their conclusion. The most notable metric is their voting record.
All one has to do is review how Sen. Gardner has voted on environmentally related issues to understand why LCV graded him poorly. He stood solidly with the president during all of the environmental assaults that we have witnessed. And, he stood silently on many other issues when any reasonable and environmentally concerned person would have spoken up.
Also, if Sen. Gardner happens to read this and wants to educate us on what he’s really done and who has lauded his work concerning environmental issues, I’m sure the public would be happy to know. How about a good ol’ town hall meeting that is open to all constituents?
JEFF COOK
Fruita
One candidate for Congress isn’t in touch with real issues
Pictures are worth a thousand words. The photo of Lauren Boebert in the July 8 newspaper shows her with her new staff of mostly women. Look again. They are all blonde. No people of color. She wants to help women. No one would object to that, only she doesn’t see beyond Anglo women. Contrast this with one-third of Joe Biden’s staff being people of color.
Boebert wants to support the Jordan Cove project, a hobby horse for Republicans and the energy sector, except that Canada would benefit more than the U.S., since it is their project and we would be the conduit. Oregonians are rightly concerned about degradation of their coastal environment and have voiced their objections in great numbers. Native peoples up and down the coast fear loss of fish and desecration of sacred sites. Oregonians point out that the 230-mile liquefied natural gas pipeline will run under 400 streams and waterways, affect the properties of 300 landowners, and has the capacity to explode. Jobs may be short-term or not go to local people.
And then Boebert mentions the “left lunatic socialists who want to fundamentally destroy America.” Who is she talking about? It would be a great rallying point if it were real in real time. Who are these lunatic socialists? Who could destroy America any more than the president, with his consistent eroding of the rule of law and his denigration of the Constitution? Who has made criminal behavior the norm and who has enabled him? Boebert’s own party carries a lot of baggage.
Boebert does not mention our most pressing emergency — COVID-19. Does she plan to help people suffering from it, or find ways to provide more testing, more comprehensive medical care to many — and restoration of jobs — or does she think it is a “hoax” as people die every day?
And, finally, the hype about the Second Amendment is just that —hype. The objections to unstable people using assault rifles against their fellow citizens has nothing to do with peoples’ right to bear arms to protect themselves, to procure food, or to shoot recreationally. Boebert’s signature Glock will not be allowed in the Capitol, so she might as well create another symbol. On the other hand, if she stays in Colorado and continues to run Shooter’s Grill, she won’t have to worry.
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Advances in manufacturing aren’t all altruistic impulse
I read Mr. Walcher’s recent column, “Getting more from less.” Rather disingenuous. The impetus for many of the advances in manufacturing, working conditions and more was the need to meet government regulations — not some altruistic impulse. I’m not saying that there aren’t those who are motivated strictly by wanting to do better. But absent government regulation some problems would remain.
I gladly give credit to those that meet or exceed government regulations. After all, it is said that necessity is the mother of invention. And by necessity, to meet the standards imposed by government or face fines, etc. industry responds.
It seems that Mr. Walcher’s intent is to lull readers into a state of denial. Deny the role government plays in advancing public health and safety. Who needs government regulation? After all, there are no bad actors. Every action is designed to benefit all.
It seems to be recurring theme in Trump’s and his supporters’ world that there is no need for government oversight — be it in protecting the environment, protecting the consumer, protecting workers or any other sphere. Rather than institute reforms, their goal to is to dismantle agencies.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita
The state’s flat income tax can’t pay for changes we need
Colorado needs a fair tax because we rank last in the nation for teacher wage competitiveness and we spend $2,800 less per student than the national average.
Colorado needs a fair tax because there is a $9 billion project backlog on roads and bridges. Colorado is the 10th most unaffordable state in the country for housing.
There’s a petition drive to put the Fair Tax Colorado initiative on the ballot. If passed, it would give 95% of Coloradans a tax cut, and ease the tax burden on the middle class by asking the wealthiest Coloradans to pay a little more.
It will add $2 billion into our stressed state budget. Our tax dollars are jobs; teachers, law enforcement, justice and construction and many more. One billion in new revenue will be for increasing pay for teachers and student support staff. We can’t ask teachers to open schools safely without resources. The other revenues generated will go toward the impacts of a growing population and a changing economy. After your research, at www.FairTaxColorado.org, I think you will enthusiastically find a petitioner for Initiative #271. Paying our fair share for vital services is responsible citizenship.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction