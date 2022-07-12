Grand Junction is not some retirement Eden
It is lovely that the Sentinel staff chose to write an article about Kiplinger’s ranking of Grand Junction as the second best places to retire in the U.S. I guess we should be parading through the streets, but a well powered brain will know that Kiplinger deals with highest income people and their interests.
How about the reality that a high percentage of Grand Junction retirees live at or below the poverty level with a majority receiving low level social security benefits and mainly without additional pensions? The senior facilities that have been built in recent years will never be accessible financially to most seniors.
How about the fact that most doctors in Grand Junction do not want to take new Medicare patients because they don’t get paid enough and people have to go to Marillac Federal Health center or go without care?
Before I retired here I read much “propaganda” about best health care etc., for seniors between Denver and Salt Lake City and about all the senior living facilities that start barely at $5,000/month and much higher in reality.
Please don’t just put out this one biased news report as if it is real because, yes, for dual income seniors at the highest social security payment levels and with supplementary pensions, it would be glorious, but the reality for the average and below senior it is a hard life with the cost of rents, lack of health care providers, costs of food, not to mention any entertainment, etc., and the ability to tour and enjoy the beautiful surroundings doesn’t happen.
Don’t mislead more vulnerable seniors into thinking Grand Junction is the Eden of affordable retirement because it isn’t and the plights of day to day living for average seniors could deserve more attention both from your media and others and the health organizations and health department and city leaders in terms of lack of affordable services, etc. Tell all of the truth, please. Thank you. Your Gene Goffin has tried to address some of the medical nightmares but the need goes way deeper.
MARY JANE FARRELL
Grand Junction
Don’t saw off the tree branch you’re sitting on
We have legislators that do not know whether they are Democrats or Republicans. Some say they are centrist, which is now the new popular verbiage. At one time federal, state, county and city legislators were considered either conservative, moderate or liberal and we knew which party they represented. Not anymore. These individuals are now so dishonest and hide their party affiliation and beliefs.
When they are voted into office, they suddenly regain their independence. In 2021 the Colorado legislators passed 169 new laws and we have 16 new regulations so far in 2022. You are out of the mainstream if you do not pass a new law.
We, the voters, legalized cannabis sales in Grand Junction and the City Council has decided to have 10 marijuana dispensaries. All of this follows two warnings from a doctor describing the potential hazards to young people. I guess we will find out the down side over the next several years. I think the city and council members need some protection similar to that of Tina Peters. You know trial lawyers are itching at the seam and most are looking for work. Law suits are plentiful!
Charles Ashby had a front-page article in The Daily Sentinel about the tax payers cost for defending Tina Peters. Ashby, I think you know who and why this legal expense is provided to elected officials. I assume you nor I voted to approve such expense, but we did vote for those that control the purse strings.
I am assuming that either the State or County legislators passed legislation to protect elected officials from expenses resulting from such lawsuits. The progressives, a person advocating or implementing social reform or new liberal ideas, have been in control with the intent to liberalize Colorado and delegitimize our educational system.
Our Colorado Governor just recently signed a new law that codified the right to an abortion at any time during pregnancy. To some of us it is called infanticide. (The intentional killing of infants or offspring.) A doctor in the past went to prison for the similar gruesome killings of live infants.
U.S. Congressmen and women are protected to the point they can say or do almost anything, and are provided benefits galore.
My advice, to the Sentinel and Ashby, do not saw off the tree branch you are sitting on.
RICHARD CONKLE
Grand Junction
Why did Democrats target Boebert in the primary?
Why did the Democrats attempt to smear Congresswoman Lauren Boebert with false accusations?
Why did the Dems encourage voters to switch parties and vote against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in the June 28 Republican primary election?
Why did the Dems fund the campaign of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s opponent in the June 28 Republican primary election?
The Democrats launched all these underhanded attempts to prevent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s primary victory because they fear Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her fearless stand for truth and freedom as our congressional representative.
The Dems know that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will always speak out and vote in support of measures that benefit the citizens of Colorado and the United States of America in conformity with the U.S. Constitution.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will never act in league with the corrupt and deceitful rhetoric, the Godless ideology and the depraved culture of death that the Democrats embrace.
J.D. EVANS
Grand Junction
We need more ideas rather than fear, hate and lies
Recent letters from GOP supporters blasted Democrats as whining, uneducated liberals trying to destroy us all. While I find the Sentinel’s letter selections as fair and balanced, I would encourage future letters to find ideas to better America, not tear down the other side. They claim Dems want “rights” when we actually want responsibilities, like fair taxes on billionaires, sensible climate change and removal of assault weapons of war. Keep your guns, but nobody needs high capacity weapons of war.
Dems want protection of personal freedoms and prosperity for all. We don’t want handouts but livable wages and benefits that other western countries provide their citizens. We are not the party that bans books, words and regulates women’s bodies. I challenge all of us to be civil and send in the best ideas to make our lives better, now and for our grandchildren.
SYLVESTER H. SLOWIK
Grand Junction