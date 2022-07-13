What we can learn from Peters’ self destruction
Tina Peters resoundingly lost her Republican primary bid for Secretary of State. Her response was that “it isn’t over yet.” Unfortunately for Peters, she is right. There are still many criminal trials, plea deals and sentencing hearings to come before this sorry saga ends.
Before it is over, she will have lost her career, her credibility, her financial stability, her freedom and her sanity. Because while there has never been any credible evidence of voter fraud, there is overwhelming video, witness and digital evidence of the crimes she (allegedly) committed. Her run for another public office while under indictment for multiple felonies was ridiculous. But long before she decided to conduct a campaign that was rightfully doomed from the start, she lost her ability to determine right from wrong (don’t kick police officers while resisting warrants) and fact from fiction (there was never one single bit of proof of voting fraud).
There are some difficult lessons to be learned from this story. First, in today’s culture, each and every one of us needs to be very careful about screening for false information. We are inundated with it every day, and our personal and collective survival depends on learning to reject lies, even the ones that make us feel good. The lies that make us feel good are more powerful than opioids. Tina wanted to hold onto those lies so much that she was willing to (allegedly) commit many serious crimes instead of considering whether she was wrong. Second, we need to help each other when we see someone being misled to the point of delusion. It is a shame that month after month, and step after step, no one among Peters’ supporters or loved ones cared enough about her personally to persuade her to stop. She self-destructed under their watch, while they cheered her on. That has hurt us all.
INGRID DREIMANN
Grand Junction
We were all embryos at one point in our lives
So the pro-aborts, whose intellects are threatened or offended by people who believe in the Bible, in their ‘’righteous anger’’ they demonstrate their inability to value the lives of pre-born humans. It’s their choice to not believe in the God of love, the God who creates all human lives. So, I’m guessing you also don’t believe in God’s commandment that says to not commit murder, an act that is premeditated against another human. Not killing another person is a cornerstone of a civilized society, but we see this commandment crumbling more every day.
So let’s look at the science of embryology, since we all were embryos at one time. Embryology has advanced and grown exponentially since Roe v. Wade was inflicted on Americans in 1973. The basics aren’t too hard to understand. Sperm + egg = fertilization, and zygote is formed, it’s genome is the combination of the DNA from the two parental cells. The genome determines all the physical characteristics the baby will develop in utero and post birth. So science has shown that we are human from conception.
Jeremiah 29:11 ‘’I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, not to harm you, but to give you hope and a future.” How about using these words to encourage women to value life and to let them know they have options other than abortion?
Support your local or national crisis pregnancy centers, financially, or by giving of your time to help women. Generations of Americans have been destroyed by Roe v. Wade. Just think of the vast potential of these little ones that we lost. A nation that kills it’s own children, is a nation without hope. As a former embryo, my choice is to cherish life.
LADONNA ISHIDA
Grand Junction
Why give a voice to those who spread vitriol, hate?
I read the editorials and I find I am absolutely dismayed at the level of hate that is leveled at members of different party affiliations.
Gene Dreher’s letter in Sunday’s addition is such an example. Substitute a race, ethnicity or religion for his vitriol about “Democrats” and I doubt this letter would have been published. And I find myself wondering why it was published? Every week a group of individuals feel the need to spread their hatred toward fellow Americans without a second thought.
After a week of horror, why give a voice to such ugliness? Problems are too big to give a platform to spreaders of hate.
SUE BEACHMAN
Cedaredge