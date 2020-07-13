What would you do if you had $1.5 million to improve your community? Would you support western Colorado’s struggling tourism industry? How about bolstering the health department’s efforts to tame COVID-19? Maybe you would help fund a job readiness program to help workers get back on their feet.
Unfortunately, Garfield’s county commissioners have chosen to do none of those things.
Instead, they decided Monday to waste another half-million dollars in public funds, on top of the million they have already squandered, to unilaterally finance a special interest group that opposes common-sense reforms that would make the oil and gas industry safer for those of us who live close to their drilling.
As a Garfield County resident, I do not believe fighting basic health and safety measures is a good use of public dollars. When I raised this issue in the Garfield County commissioner meeting on July 6, I was rebuffed by Commissioner Jankovsky, who dismissed my concerns as those of “...a minority in Battlement Mesa… about 25%.” This isn’t the first time that Jankovsky has made it clear that he thinks his only duty is to serve the needs of his constituents who voted for him. As far as he’s concerned, the other 1,175 people who call Battlement Mesa home simply don’t matter.
Despite what the Garfield County commissioners may think, an elected official’s job is to protect everyone in their community. Spending $1.5 million to single-handedly fund an effort to allow oil and gas companies to release poison into the air near our homes isn’t protecting anyone, unless you count energy industry executives in Denver and Houston.
Now, I pose to you the same question I asked Jankovski: If you were in the 25% with a gas well in your backyard, wouldn’t you think you needed protection, too?
BETSY LEONARD
Battlement Mesa
Board governance model has allowed Kuhr to flourish
The editorial board was right in congratulating Jeff Kuhr on his management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mesa County (July 10). Our low incidence rate coupled with reopening variances has given us an edge over other Colorado counties. Jeff has done a masterful job not only guiding us through this pandemic, but also providing exceptional public health leadership as outlined in your editorial.
What the public needs to understand, however, is that his natural leadership talent, coupled with his overall vision for public health, plays out in creating a supportive workforce, a collaborative outreach into the community, and includes a board governance model that provides him the greatest freedom to use his talents for the benefit of Mesa County residents.
As board chair several years ago, I met Jeff at a public health conference in Nebraska and invited him to apply for the open director position for Mesa County Public Health. At that time, he was director of Three Rivers Public Health in Fremont, Nebraska, where his staff and the community rated him highly for his innovative and personalized approach. Our public health board saw those same qualities and unanimously agreed he was the right fit for Mesa County.
What impressed our board most was Jeff’s vision for public health. Instead of creating programs that duplicated existing services, he chose to empower those agencies by becoming a collaborative facilitator. This allowed him to develop services within his organization that no one else provided. At the same time, he agreed to revamp the board of health by adopting John Carver’s policy governance model (Boards That Make a Difference 2006) with its focus on the board developing policies that are implemented by the executive. The Mesa County board moved from micromanaging the organization to seeing public health’s big picture and writing policies that promoted that vision. The board then gave Jeff full authority to run the organization without interference, so long as he didn’t violate such executive limitations as exceeding his budget, maintaining transparency, or avoiding legal requirements. The model is essentially a separation of duties that makes the board and the executive fully responsible, each for their own work.
Within this context, Jeff has been free to respond to the needs of Mesa County residents — and he has met the challenge consistently, quietly, and professionally. Consequently, he deserves the accolades coming from the Rotary Club and from the Sentinel editorial board. Add my kudos to those as well.
JOHN RODWICK, PhD
Fruita
Emeritus Professor of Business Mgt
Psychologist / Executive Coach
1140 Marigold Avenue
Fruita, CO 81521