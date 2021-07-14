Let’s not use children to fight culture wars
I was very saddened to read that some people are worried that School District 51’s plan to refill a position in charge of equity and inclusion is somehow scary and connected with Communism.
That couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, the school district continually evaluates how its students are doing, where some are falling behind, and what the district can do to help all of its students thrive.
The district has confronted two problems. First its minority students’ academic performance lags that of non-minority students. This has often occurred because some students don’t have access to computers and the internet, or struggle with a second language or low income. Minority students also have higher dropout rates than non-minority students.
Traditionally, schools have always tried to help all students perform to the best of their abilities. This position will help look at what barriers can be addressed to help students catch up.
Second, harassment has been a surprising but increasing and serious problem in the school district. In the recent county public health assessment, bullying at school was found to be a very significant problem, with minority students and females having higher rates of harassment. No parent wants any school children to be exposed to harassment or bullying at school, and it is very important to have a staff position focused on solving this problem.
Trying to tie this position and its focus on these important education challenges, with political issues people are worried about is a mistake. The feared courses are not being taught in our schools and have nothing to do with this position to help all students succeed. Students should be taught critical thinking in all areas and should be encouraged to analyze history, science, and literature, and no one should be afraid of that.
Let support our school district in teaching kids to think, helping all students reach their potential, and making schools safe places, and not use children to fight culture wars. Lets let our good teachers and educators do their jobs so all of us benefit.
LEE CASSIN
De Beque
Faith shouldn’t be made into a partisan issue
So Faith Heights Church has decided to invite “Spirit-filled Christian” Lauren Boebert to be their guest speaker Sunday morning of July 25th ... and I have so many questions:
■ Does she plan an altar call for any Democratic congregants to come forward and confess to destroying America?
■ Will she reveal how the Holy Spirit can give the gift of tongues? Like during her belligerent, vulgar outburst at police officers who arrested her at Country Jam for drunk and disorderly?
■ Will she explain how her multiple failures to appear in court on multiple criminal charges is a shining example of accountability to God’s laws instead of man’s?
■ Will she illustrate how the Jan. 6 violent insurrection at the Capitol was the will of God?
■ Will she tell the story of when Christ cleared out the temple with his trusty Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum?
Seriously though, shame on the leaders of Faith Heights Church for making faith a partisan issue and for elevating the Boeberts as moral authorities. Now that the people of the Grand Valley know your real values, what do you have to say for yourself? And if you are a member of Faith Heights just finding this out ... what are you going to do about it?
MATTHEW CROWE
Grand Junction
Law pertaining to mascots needs to be challenged
I can play on a women’s sports team though every cell in my body has a “Y” chromosome. I can claim to be African American and run a 501(c)(3) for Black Americans though I’m a Caucasian woman whose parents are both Caucasian. I can claim to be a Native American if I am a U.S. senator from Massachusetts who is Caucasian.
If I want to be a Montrose “Indian” that is just not acceptable. Th soon-to-be recent government overreach coming out of Denver that fines schools for having a Native American mascot is probably in violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.
The America First Legal Team founded by Stephen Miller, previously of the Trump administration, has been notified.
ROBERT SAUNDERS
Montrose