City leadership listening on community rec center
I’d like to express my thanks to our city leadership for revisiting the topic of a community recreation center for Grand Junction. This is a decades-long issue that remains unresolved in our community.
The community rec center did not pass in 2019, but the idea hasn’t gone away. Recent community studies (the 2020 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan and 2022 Community Survey) suggest that there is significant interest and support among residents for a community recreation center that warrants another look at the idea. By revisiting the topic, the city is responding to both the 2019 proposal that wasn’t the right fit, as well as the continued community support for a community recreation center for Grand Junction.
This summer the Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to engage in a deeper conversation about a community recreation center. In a series of public input meetings, they are gathering more nuanced feedback that’s not always clear from a survey. The next meeting is on July 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Barn. I hope you will attend.
Engaging local voices in discussions around this unresolved topic shows our city leadership is listening and they value the input of residents. I appreciate that the city is doing their due diligence to bring forward a proposal that is reflective of the residents’ desires and responsive to their concerns.
ANDREYA KRIEVES
Grand Junction
A politicized high court is how democracies die
Justice Thomas has fallen off the left/right Richter scale. He and his cronies on the Supreme Court have politicized the court to a degree not seen since the 19th century. He was the lone vote to deny investigators emails that would shine light on his wife’s participation in Trump’s efforts to hijack the 2020 election. Even Alito and Kavanaugh apparently couldn’t stomach that level of corruption.
After ignoring 50 years of precedent and throwing out abortion protections, he publicly mused that other 14th Amendment rights ought to be on the chopping block as well. This turns to nonsense Alito’s remark in the abortion opinion that abortion is a special case and that other privacy protections would not be affected. Thomas’ remark has already set off a scramble among right-wing lawyers to find cases that could wipe out many other constitutional protections.
He’s now on to attacking press freedom, suggesting that the already meager laws that protect the press from defamation lawsuits be abolished. He’s apparently chafed that the Southern Poverty Law Center has called out the Coral Ridge Ministries Media Inc. as a “hate group” for their consistent and vicious harangues attacking gay people. Thomas complains that this, “hurts their ability to raise money.” Politicization of the high court is how democracies die.
The extremist justices lied about their adherence to long set precedents, both to the Senate and individual senators at and before their senate hearings. Under oath! Meanwhile, reading the absurdly reasoned abortion opinion, I note the words “women” and “children” are not mentioned even once. Apparently, the misery and chaos before us now are of no concern to the far right-wing justices.
All this with no consequence or accountability. It’s high time that Congress step up and address the extremism on the court.
PATRICIA GUERRERO
Grand Junction
Poor, unwed women will be most impacted by Roe’s fall
And so it goes... I have read all the opinion pieces in The Daily Sentinel since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling on June 24 to overturn Roe (as of July 1). Of the 10 opinion pieces related to the Supreme Court’s decision published (as of July 1), six were written by males and three by females.
I, personally, am tired of males having a voice in my body, my womb and my personal choices. Thank you to the two males who spoke for women and their right to choose. They presented cogent arguments and support. All three female writers thoughtfully presented the negative outcomes and risks for women and unwanted children when women are not allowed to make a choice.
Of those women who have had an abortion, most are 25 or older, not exactly the stereotype of the teenager in trouble. About 60% (CDC) of those women have had a previous live birth and know the ramifications of birthing and supporting another child. Unfortunately, most abortion clients are unmarried (45% to 85% according to the CDC), and research shows that unwed mothers bear incredible economic, physical and psychological burdens. The USDA (2016) projected that a middle-income family will spend $233,601 from birth through age 17 ($13,900 annually) on child-rearing expenses. An unwed mother in the low income category can’t provide such monetary support. How can our social networks monetarily support all those unwanted children over the course of their lifetime? And that monetary figure does not include additional services (education, child care, medicaid). In addition, maternal deaths are projected to increase as a result of the overturn of Roe, by as much as 29% in some states (Stevenson, et al, 2022).
Perhaps we wouldn’t have to worry so much about the woman’s right to choose if we had strict laws that imposed equal burdens on the impregnator — garnished wages for the entire child’s life starting at gestation age of six weeks, castration of the incest perpetrator or rapist, or maybe even birth control pills for males. So odd that males have pills to help them procreate while women have pills to prevent procreation. Ever think about the fairness of that? And so it goes…
BECKY CHESNUT
Fruita
My two takeaways from last month’s primary
Several things occurred in the primary elections in Colorado at the end of June.
1) Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has shown that we can have an election without unsubstantiated claims of fraud leading the news.
2) Our Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been further diminished, this time by weak numbers from her own local constituency.
I may not like the outcome of some of the races in which I voted, but it has never occurred to me that there is some nefarious cabal working behind the scenes. That is exactly what Peters continues to suggest, and it has cost the taxpayers tremendously to contest her allegations.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is a very capable, patient lawman. Here’s hoping he can now move Tina Peters, and what she represents, quickly through our legal system to an appropriate end for the citizens of our area.
DAVID HOFFMAN
Grand Junction