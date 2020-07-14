DeVos wants to order sickness on families
A news flash was put out by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos that she and the president want schools across the country to open this fall for in-person instruction.
Secretary DeVos says it can be done safely. Does she live on another planet? Every time a large gathering of people get together, about three weeks later the infection rate goes way up. Death rates rise. So if we do what DeVos says, are we not putting our children and teachers in trouble?
I think so. It is too early to jump the gun on opening any mass gatherings.
Then DeVos says if school districts don’t follow her directives, federal funding will be withheld. This is criminal. Who does she think she is to order sickness and death on our children and teachers? She should be removed from her position.
If her directives are carried out, she should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.This is not something you can talk out of existence. It will not only hurt children and teachers, but what of mom and dad, brothers and sisters, grandparents?
It will spread as it has done in areas where it has been ignored. I call for DeVos to please look around you. This cannot happen or you will be responsible for the deaths of our children and teachers.
STEPHEN HALL
Grand Junction
There are myriad reasons for letting offensive statues stand
It is not wise to destroy Confederate monuments.
During the Civil War, thousands of men died for that flag. At the time they were in the Confederate army, they did not know they would never be regarded as heroes. They gave their lives fighting for a cause all around them believed in. The politicians in the South had decided to leave the union, but that decision had little to do with the fact they were caught up into the war. Probably most rich slave owners’ sons were not on the battlefield anyway.They were unfortunately brought into a losing side in a war. Seldom do we blame the troops for military decisions of their leaders.
To tear down Confederate statues does not change history, but instead would seek to destroy the memory of the war and all its errors and suffering. These are things that need to be remembered by all successive generations, not as monuments of an evil effort by the South, but as an illustration of how people like Robert E. Lee can be regarded by us as examples of great, honorable leadership. He was conducting what he and thousands then believed to be a just cause. We should not tear down his statue, but leave it up as an example of just how good an image can look to a generation of people who have been led astray to defend the wrong cause.
We, now as enlightened people, should want to have examples to show our sons and daughters, “See how magnificent that general on a horse can look and still be doing the wrong thing?”
We need examples not only for good, but to illustrate error. Statues need to stand for that reason, for when they are gone, the reminder of evil causes will vanish from sight.
In the past, evil people have sought to destroy any monument or work of art or literature which illustrated ideas opposed to their own. That shows that freedom of ideas is something that is fragile and must be preserved. But it works both ways. Can we now just tear down any monument that used to be admired, and say unacceptable ideas or ideology should be obliterated rather that scorned by open minds?
STEVE CLINE
Grand Junction
Trump’s legacy is a series of questionable decisions
Never mind President Donald Trump’s lying, cheating, raging, narcissism — even racism. Even more basic is that, at core, Trump is just plain stupid.
Who but a fool could: 1. ignore for months dire warnings of a deadly virus which will kill hundreds of thousands of people; 2. promote risky drugs or bleach as cures, not wear a mask and pull out of the World Health Organization; 3. re-open society early, contrary to medical advice and sponsor shoulder-to-shoulder rallies despite the pandemic; 4. ignore the planet burning from global warming and scotch environment safeguards; 5. break off nuclear arms treaties; 6. sever trade deals that anger both farmers and China; 7. ask foreign governments to help him get votes; 8. suck up to dictators; 9. line the golden portfolios of the rich with huge tax breaks while hiding his own taxes; 10. stoke racial turmoil at every chance,( i.e. protest kneeling); 11. fire everybody and then; 12. hire Jared as a spokesman?
Only an errant fool could think up that dirty dozen. Not only will Trump go “down” in American history as the stupidest president, but also as just “plain stupid” period. So unlucky and tragic for us that a moron surfaced at such a critical time! Recall that South Korea got its first case of COVID-19 the same day as us and had 277 deaths.
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade