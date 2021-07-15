Vaccine refusals impact non-COVID health cases
My granddaughter earned her masters degree in social work last summer so that she could work with at-risk youth. Before she could begin work she was diagnosed with Chiari 1.5 and Syringomelia. Look it up if you wish.
After months of searching for a surgeon who can and will perform the surgery on her brain and spine she found one right there in Grand Junction. She was scheduled for mid June then kicked back a month. Very likely her surgery will be postponed again.
Want to know why? Because many of the residents of Mesa County are too thick-headed to get their COVID-19 vaccinations or follow protocols to avoid the disease. Hence, a person who could be mostly returned from a total disability gets bumped out of the line by a non-thinker who believes, “It won’t happen to me” or “It’s just propaganda” or my favorite dumbness, believing that a chip to control you is in the vaccine.
At present Mesa County hospitals are at 97.7% of capacity because of the ignorance of so many Mesa County residents. Therefore, in this case a person who could help many young Coloradan if returned to fair health waits on low information citizens. Pardon me if I do not grieve for those who die of COVID-19 now. You had your chance.
FRED BROWN
Dallas, Oregon
Boebert’s tweet on ‘Needle Nazis’ unfairly scorned
Typical of the Sentinel to print every hit piece available on Rep. Lauren Boebert. The Sentinel’s reporting basically called her a liar for a tweet she made — then corroborated what she said or intimated by other people’s words quoted later in the same article.
How is it she lied?
Two people were sent to Mesa County, according to Jeff Kuhr, director of public health. He termed them a “Surge Response Team.” Kuhr says they came “about two weeks ago,” before the announcement by Biden.
Now — has it never happened in the history of federal government before, that a “team” of any kind was sent prior to an announcement? Is there a written rule that says a government must notify the public before sending a team anywhere? The variants aren’t new — we’ve known about them for two months or more.
What were these CDC people actually? Were they “Surge Response Teams” or a “COVID Strike Team?”
We’ve been subjected to so much hype concerning COVID — the hype is beginning to tell its own story. No wonder people are “hesitant,” or “on the fence” about getting it. It is still in an experimental stage. We are being cajoled, offered chances at big money, called “unpatriotic,” or dumb, or stupid if we don’t get it — and Boebert’s a liar if she calls the folks from the CDC “Needle Nazis?”
Polis says the money caused an increase in the numbers of people getting the shots — and was promptly corrected, because the actual numbers don’t show that. The way this has been conducted, with talking heads wanting the president to “make the vaccines mandatory” just makes the term “Needle Nazis” more applicable.
I was actually e-mailed by the state, telling me I should “get the vaccine quickly to increase my chances of winning $1 million.” As an encouragement to get people to rush down to get a vaccination — my inclusion, along with even 100 other people doesn’t increase my chances — it decreases them. The BS doesn’t belong to Boebert — the liberal left is upset because she upstages AOC.
DAVID F. ZULIAN
Grand Junction
It’s short-sighted to call for end to extra unemployment
Mesa County Commissioner’s salary is $87,000 to $92,681 annually. They recently recommended that Gov. Polis end $300/week unemployment benefits to our county. The average annual income of a Mesa County resident is $26,000. Of 147,000 residents in the county, 23,000 live below the poverty line. I hope that if you lost your job during the pandemic and have not returned that you understand our commissioners think the only reason you have not returned is that you are lazy. It makes no sense to them that it just might be too expensive for you to go back to a below living-wage job. They don’t have the same problems you do. Working families are watching the price of housing, utilities, food and transportation rise. Respect and wages are on the decline. As our local cost of living rises, we lose essential workers.
It is short-sighted to let unemployment benefits end here in Mesa County for a number of reasons. Unemployment hardly pays all the bills and it circulates in a community, It buys the products that businesses sell. Landlords keep good tenants and children do not go hungry. The Delta variant is on the rise and our hospital beds are filling up as we elect to go without masks again. Front-line workers have done enough already.
Other counties will benefit from unemployment money in their local economies while Mesa County continues our race to the bottom. Our leaders think top down when they offer incentives. It’s time to invest in bottom-up strategies; better schools, quality affordable childcare, affordable housing, and something we can all do; improve our community-wide vaccination rate. It goes a long way to respect workers.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction