Why get rid of excise taxes
supported by hunters?
The RETURN Our Constitutional Rights Act of 2022 has been introduced to essentially repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act and the Dingell-Johnson Act. In a nutshell, these two long-standing bills place taxes on purchases of hunting, fishing and shooting gear and equipment. It’s worth pointing out these acts were put in place at the request of the sports-person’s community… they asked to be taxed for the benefit of all wildlife that Americans enjoy. These excise taxes are overwhelmingly supported and applauded by anglers, hunters and shooting sports participants (that is to say “the ones being taxed”). The Pittman-Robertson Act alone generates over one billion dollars annually that directly helps fund education, conservation and wildlife in all 50 states. Remember, these taxes only apply to those who make a purchase on things like a box of ammo, a fishing rod, or a new bow with a dozen arrows. It’s also worth mentioning these excise taxes have been around since 1937 and 1950 and were passed with bipartisan support.
So, it’s with increasing dismay and frustration that I see Colorado’s Lauren Boebert has signed on as a co-sponsor of this poorly thought-out bill to take away a widely supported means of funding our nation’s outdoor legacy.
Why? Because she, along with a growing list of other Republicans, somehow deem these excise taxes as an infringement on our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. In a somewhat misleading introduction of the bill, they claim the Pittman-Robertson Act infringes on the rights of Americans to purchase firearms because the tax makes firearm purchases unattainable for the public. Never mind that gun sales have been at record highs for the last decade. The bill’s introduction doesn’t even mention gutting the Dingell-Johnson Act, which has nothing to do with firearms as it’s a fisheries related tax.
If you’re someone who sees value in any or all of the following: managing our State Wildlife Areas, having shooting ranges, monitoring wildlife diseases, improving wildlife habitat, researching big game and small game populations, maintaining our fish hatcheries, managing and restoring our fish populations, as well as providing grant programs for the hunting and fishing communities; then I would encourage you ask Rep. Boebert why in the world she’s going against the long-standing wishes of past and current generations in supporting a bill that would be devastating to our state’s and our nation’s incredible and unprecedented outdoor heritage.
ADAM GALL
Hotchkiss
Boebert knows more
than Thomas Jefferson?
“I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk — that’s not in the Constitution. It was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like they say it does,” Boebert said.
This “stinking letter” referred to was written in 1801 by Thomas Jefferson — you know he who knew little of the original intent of our Constitution. He wrote it to the Danbury Baptist Association after receiving a letter from them congratulating him on being elected President. He wrote to reassure them they would “not” be persecuted in this new country just because they didn’t adhere to a particular religious belief. He wrote to simply clarify the basis of the first amendment, that there be no establishment of a governmental religion.
“I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church and State.”
Boy, am I glad we have a congressional representative that is more constitutionally intelligent, more patriotic and more understanding than the person that took the time via a certain letter all those centuries ago to comfort and help Americans understand the basis of the First Amendment — something he helped write. We are represented by someone whose contemporary omniscience supersedes that of someone who actually laid the groundwork for our country.
Monarchy or democracy?
Aren’t we the lucky ones?
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
No one has a right to force their religion on others
The two letters about the bible and the Supreme Court were interesting. I do wonder why Wayne Feigal didn’t quote the bible where it tells us how God feels about unborn babies at Exodus 21: 22-24, but I love the one he quoted in Psalm 139:13-14. What I want to talk about is David Austin’s letter about the Supreme Court enforcing their religious doctrines.
The only way to help people know how God feels about things is through love and knowledge, not forcing the bible down people’s throats. If you can’t move people’s hearts and minds this way, you must leave it to God. The holy spirit can do wonders.
Now let’s talk about the ones in power, who claim to be wonderful Christians who want abortions stopped. Can you see the hypocrisy in that? They do nothing about getting guns off the streets to protect the little children in schools, but they fight like crazy for the unborn, so do they really care about the children in school? It’s all about power and money and pleasing the right people to get favors.
Now more about these religious people who are in power. They ride the beast [governments] and soon the beast will have had enough of their interference and it will knock her off its back and completely destroy her. Read your bible to see their end yourself. Revelation 18:2-8. Babylon the Great is false religion, and verse five says her sins have massed together clear up to heaven, and God has called her acts of injustice to mind, but verse four contains a warning — “Get out of her, my people, if you do not want to share with her in her sins.”
Remember this, no one has the right to force religion down your throat. That is not the way true Christians do things. If you desire to live the way God wants, then pick up your bible, study it and make your choices. Pay heed to the warning to get out, or not, its up to each individual.
These ones in power will meet their end one day. It’s sad they have the power like the Catholic Church of old. Everything is out of the norm right now, but it will soon end.
VERONA GRIFFITH
Clifton
Lack of maintenance a problem for bike paths
As a land owner in the Grand Valley for 24 years, it’s exciting to see all of the infrastructure improvements during this time. However, I have noticed a trend that really impacts all of these improvements, and that is the lack of maintenance after the improvements are completed.
A perfect example of this is the lack of weed control along the bike path system in the valley, with the worst example being at Las Colonias. What a shame to see such a beautiful facility over run with weeds in many areas. What can be done?
FRANK PAYNE
Palisade