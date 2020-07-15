Commissioners should make masks mandatory
I read with interest Commissioner Rose Pugliese’s “thank you” to health-care workers that appeared in Sunday’s edition.
We are all grateful to Colorado’s health-care workers and hospitals, but we are not doing enough to show our appreciation. In fact, we have not flattened the curve of COVID-19. Cases in Colorado and Mesa County are increasing again. If we want to protect our health-care system from crisis, not to mention return to a robust economy, we must wear masks.
We all need to do our part to provide for the public good. This is not a time for self-congratulation. This is a time for sustained vigilance and proactive leadership. Our county commissioners can demonstrate that by mandating masks in public in Mesa County.
MELISSA JONES
Grand Junction
Nonviolent campaigns grow in esteem and impact
In his letter from July 3, 2020, Duane Carr wrote, “We can never overcome the problem of violence by being more violent ourselves. We must find new ways of dealing with this problem. I hope to hear other opinions on this subject.”
Fortunately, there is a growing movement of people who share Duane’s viewpoint and are discovering the success of nonviolence. Consider Erica Chenoweth, who in her TEDx talk (Nov. 11, 2013) describes how she was convinced that nonviolent resistance is “dangerously naive” and set out to prove it by analyzing data on hundreds of nonviolent and violent campaigns from 1900-2006. She was astounded by the results: “from 1900-2006, nonviolent campaigns worldwide were twice as likely to succeed outright as violent insurgencies.” In addition, she found that “in the last 50 years, nonviolent campaigns are becoming increasingly successful and common.”
Also consider the rise of Unarmed Civilian Peacekeeping (UCP) groups such as Nonviolent Peaceforce and Peace Brigades International. These groups send trained unarmed civilians around the world to situations of high conflict. As noted on the webpage for Nonviolent Peaceforce, “It is a common assumption that only armed military or police can do the work of peacekeeping, however unarmed civilians have been successfully ‘keeping the peace’ in situations of violent conflict all over the world, and their numbers are increasing.” I encourage everyone, whether interested in nonviolence or skeptical, to learn more about it. A starting place might be the webpage of the Metta Center for Nonviolence, www.mettacenter.org. Learn about nonviolence and you might find a light of hope growing inside you. Learn about nonviolence because the future of humanity may depend upon it.
ELIZABETH HIGH
Grand Junction
Interior is promoting projects with grassroots origins
I read with great interest the Commentary section op-ed by Casey Hammond regarding his experiences on public lands and all the great opportunities Americans have on those lands. I share his enthusiasm in encouraging Americans to appreciate and enjoy those opportunities.
One reminder: The examples that Mr. Hammond cited with which I am familiar – Shavano Gateway Recreation Area and the Palisade Plunge — are the result of grassroots efforts that started long before President Trump took office and Secretary Bernhardt was appointed to his current post. It rankles me to see him give credit for those two success stories to politicians who have little stake in them and less than stellar records when it comes to public land support.
Those previously-mentioned projects, and I am betting the other projects he listed, are the result of large, well-organized, local partnerships between federal land agency employees, state parks and wildlife specialists, nearby communities, county governments, local businesses, regional and local advocacy groups, and local citizens. Through successful local fundraising campaigns and successful grant applications these projects are being financed and are becoming a reality. Lots of hard work being done by dozens of people for the benefit of all. I applaud everyone involved.
One last thing: Some advice for our federal officials. Support our federal employees who have been entrusted with the difficult job of managing our federal lands. Laws and regulations are in place to support responsible development and protect our natural resources. Do not undercut them.
BILL HARRIS
Montrose
Sen. Romney speaks the truth
Our current president, Mr. Trump, can cry “witch hunt” all he wants, but the United States courts of law weighed the evidence and convicted six of his former associates and advisers in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including Roger Stone, who was convicted of the felonies of witness tampering, false statements, and obstructing a Congressional investigation and sentenced to 40 months in prison.
In a shameless abuse of power, revealing his contempt for the law, Mr. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says it best: “Unprecedented, historic corruption; an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.”
ROBERT RIGGS
Paonia
Adopt a policy to wear face coverings in schools
I am writing on behalf of the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, which represents over 2,600 physicians, residents, and medical students in every county in Colorado. As the debate intensifies over how our schools can open safely amidst a deadly pandemic, I felt we need to educate the public about how important it is for everyone who will be in a school building to wear a mask this fall.
While some early messages caused understandable confusion about mask effectiveness, we now have overwhelming evidence that even simple cloth masks dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks protect others if the wearer is unknowingly infected with COVID-19, and they may protect the wearer from contracting the disease. Students and their families should also be given guidelines on effective mask use and cleaning, as well as hand-washing.
There is also overwhelming evidence that the virus spreads rapidly between people who are inside and nearby to each other — precisely the conditions of an open school. We do acknowledge there are certain circumstances where some teachers, staff and students may be unable to wear a mask, such as for those who are too young or who have a disability or medical condition for which safe mask use is not possible. Face shields or other forms of clear physical barriers might be needed in those cases, and mask policies should make accommodations for these situations.
I, along with the family physicians of Colorado, urge the county health department and school district to adopt a policy requiring mask use in schools. Wearing masks will safeguard our communities and mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
JOHN CAWLEY, MD, FAAFP
President, Colorado Academy of Family Physicians
Fort Collins
Why won’t city pass ordinance making masks mandatory?
OK, so your newspaper only prints the softball opinions for people in Grand Junction to read, while a brave person took out an expensive ad last Wednesday (July 8) in the sports section telling the truth. A truth your newspaper seems to not want to hear about. Today we crossed the 3 million mark for infections in our country. The most powerful country in the world (past tense), cannot make citizens wear masks, and by doing so puts all our lives at risk. I just want to live until a vaccine is available. That’s it, nothing more. I just want to live. I am 65 years old and I want to live, and I want my children and my grandchildren to live until then. The city of Grand Junction refuses to have an ordinance to forbid people from entering businesses without a mask. For what reasons? I contacted them. They have not responded to my requests for answers. Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, New Castle, Eagle County, Leadville, Gunnison all mandate that people must wear masks when they shop anywhere! But, not Grand Junction. Why is that? Dead silence everywhere I ask.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
NPS sites should not serve as backdrops for partisan events
As a retired career National Park Service employee who served our nation as superintendent of six different park units, I am appalled and disheartened to watch Mr. Trump hold campaign rallies on protected public lands. National parks are set aside into perpetuity for ALL U.S. citizens; therefore, no president should use the backdrop of any unit of the National Park System for partisan purposes as he did at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3. In so doing, the NPS and its employees may have been forced to violate the 1939 Hatch Act.
This presidential event denied access to the general public throughout July 3 until the preset hour that ticket holders could enter the amphitheater. The National Park System and the stories it preserves is all of our history — beginning with the world’s first national park (Yellowstone in 1872) and evolving through the decades to include significant historical lessons. Currently, we are in the midst of a sincere and difficult societal questioning of our unique, diverse and challenged history. Our National Park System serves as an enduring reminder of these events, including the injustices and atrocities committed against citizens.
At Mount Rushmore, Mr. Trump devolved the occasion, a national holiday, into pitting people against each other. The NPS history, along with this specific site provided an honorable story, a legacy of lessons to draw upon for a speech of hope to address present and future concerns. Why not tell that story while standing beneath four other presidents on the eve of the Fourth of July?
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction