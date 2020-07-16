Walcher misses central point of research he cites condemning regulation
Greg Walcher’s column, “Getting More from Less” (July 10) achieves a new low in presenting his pro-industry, anti-regulatory points of view. He claims “technology, spurred by markets and freedom” are America’s best hope for a healthy, clean and prosperous economy versus “punitive regulation.”
Walcher recounts how federal emissions standards first proposed in 1970 and fuel efficiency mandates (CAFE) passed in 1975 were swiftly outstripped by American innovation before their implementation in 1978.
In fact, Toyota and Honda began developing cars in Japan that would meet the new U.S. pollution standards, while American companies whined that the goals were impossible. Japanese designs not only reduced pollution; they delivered significantly better gas mileage. U.S. manufacturers, hoping to get regulatory relief, were forced to catch up.
Regulation stimulated these innovations in the 1970s and again starting in 2007 after two decades of flat-to-declining fuel economy and growth of greenhouse gases. Before correcting Walcher’s story, I checked the source he used for his column, Andrew McAfee’s “More from Less.”
Imagine my surprise to read: “the history of the CAFE standards shows how powerful government intervention can be for directing change… Markets do a lot of important things spectacularly well but they tend not to take care of negative externalities... (McAfee calls pollution a classic example.) So while the first principle of Econ 101 is that markets work and should be left alone by governments, the second principle is that markets don’t deal with negative externalities, and so the government needs to intervene.”
Since these passages come from the book Walcher quoted, I wonder whether he actually read it or decided to ignore this central point. Neither choice is becoming of a regular columnist published by this newspaper.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
Mail-in balloting works fine, but especially in a pandemic
Rick Wagner feels compelled to argue against mail-in ballots. How does he do that?
A silly anecdote about a cat that was registered to vote, as if that were a common occurrence.
Then questionable assumptions based on Mr. Wagner’s “common sense” assert problems with the voting in Colorado based upon a source, Judicial Watch, whose website is filled with all sorts of anti-Democratic conspiracy theories.
Rick Wagner states:
[ . . .]it would seem examples we have seen so far, as well as simple common sense, would lead a reasonable person to conclude that this next election, if conducted the way progressives would like to proceed, would at best lead to enormous confusion, suspicious late reporting along with mailed and un-mailed ballots being discovered in unusual places by unexpected people. I cannot deny that the push for voter registration using any means necessary hasn’t garnered a lot of registrations in Colorado — too many in fact.”
The elections that he described are those that took place during recent primaries in Republican-held states which greatly reduced the number of poll sites, thus causing delays.
Did he forget to mention the impact of COVID-19 on polling staff not reporting and inoperable polling equipment?
All would have been avoided with mail-in balloting.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
Wagner deceptively stokes suspicion of voting process
Rick Wagner should be ashamed for his fear-mongering, but you know he’s not. Coloradans who want to register to vote must provide a multitude of documentation to register. The list of acceptable documentation is long and has a common end point. They all show that you are who you claim to be, and you are a citizen of the United States. Period.
It’s very plainly explained on the Colorado Secretary of State website. Rick goes on to imply that Jefferson County has too many registered voters and we can only assume that he thinks the imaginary extra ballots are being returned by nefarious persons who wish to sway elections. The problem is Rick is using census data from 10 years ago because that suits his narrative. Think for yourself and look for real information, not the falsehoods that Rick Wagner uses to try and get you to think like him.
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction