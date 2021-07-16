Protect yourself from polluted air indoors
Air quality in the Grand Valley has been in the unhealthy category for much of the past week. The Mesa County Health Department recently sent out warnings and extremely helpful directions on making your own low-cost air filter. You can find those directions on their website or at this link: https://bit.ly/3AVvLkF
Last summer during wildfire season, I built one of these filters, and using a Purple Air indoor particulate monitor, I was able to track my indoor air. These simple homemade filters brought my indoor air back into a healthy range. It doesn’t take more than a 20 by 20-inch box fan and a MERV furnace filter rated at 13 or higher to help clean particulate matter out of your indoor air.
Many of the homes in the Grand Valley use evaporative coolers, which draw outside air into your home. This can create unhealthy indoor air quality when wildfire smoke is blown into our valley.
The old advice to stay indoors does not actually protect you unless you are using an air conditioner that does not draw air from the outside. The elderly, those with heart or lung problems, and pregnant women should take steps to protect their health on these highly polluted days.
KRISTIN WINN
Vice-President, Citizens for Clean Air Grand Junction
Equality hinges on proper teaching of U.S. history
Over the last several months The Daily Sentinel has underlined the importance of accuracy, accountability and transparency by local governments and the press. It is important to use those same standards in the discussions of how to teach the history of the United States.
When is it “age appropriate” to teach that five of the first six presidents (including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson) were slave owners? When do we teach students that both the White House and the Capitol building were built by enslaved people? How do we show that the struggle to understand the dark periods of our shared history can bring “equality for all?”
How do we teach history if we keep trying to whitewash those parts which make us flinch? Is there enough time in D51’s requirement that high school students take one year of American history and a half year of government to really discuss the realities of this country’s history?
Taking the time to explore the facts of our history is patriotic. To understand where we are now as citizens of an even more divided country does not undermine the freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution for anyone.
To create that “more perfect union” promised in the preamble to the Constitution requires accuracy, accountability, transparency and hard work.
PATRICIA JOHNS
Grand Junction
CMU should require vaccinations for students
Recently, new Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall announced that the university will not require students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a pre-requisite to coming to campus for the fall 2021 term.
Based upon Mr. Marshall’s published résumé, he has little knowledge or training in public health. He has public relations, administrative and political experience.
I suppose he can’t appreciate the folly of rejecting the public health recommendations of most of the world regarding COVID and regarding the emerging products of viral evolution (variants). John Marshall simply doesn’t know better. He’s listening to the local titans of public health, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
On the other hand, his associate (Amy Bronson, identified as the head of Colorado Mesa’s Physician Assistant program) in announcing this decision, I think, probably does know better. I think I can say with assurance that she knows that the public health risks of NOT requiring vaccination are enormous.
Marshall and Bronson went on to say something like this, “We teach students how to think, not what to think ...”
Sounds great. What could go wrong, letting 18- to 22-year-olds decide how to respond each in their own way to a raging global pandemic?
And, what do Marshall and Bronson think students will learn in the course of this academic exercise advanced to replace what should be a solid public health decision? Some will learn the hard way to listen to people who have a lot more expertise than they have. That might be good. Some will become ill and experience health problems for their entire lives. Some, I suppose will die from their infection and be added to Mesa County’s COVID death count.
This pandemic, and particularly the currently identified Delta variant, seems to be a largely out-of-control worldwide firestorm of a public health problem — not an individual lifestyle choice!
Yeah, a lot of us will be OK, but those who aren’t will be in a world of hurt.
CMU might get away with taking this risk, however, the results may well be catastrophic for the university community, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County.
Why not prescribe what we know will be effective?
I just think this is a clearly irresponsible decision by the CMU administration and in particular by the person who is supposed to lead the school for the foreseeable future.
KEVIN D. KEENAN
Grand Junction
Polis, or whomever, made right call on CPW manager
I do not know JT Romatzke, the Northwest Regional Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, personally, but I have heard his knowledgeable presentations over the years.
It was a relief to hear he would be retained in his current position. There is no one who could replace him with the same understanding of northwestern Colorado, the wildlife, grazing and balance of nature.
Is he not to speak out on “accelerated introduction?” Yes, introduction. The wolves to be introduced were never native to Colorado. The wildly crazy idea that wolves will only prey on the old and sick? Really? It is known that at the time wild and domestic animals are giving birth, there is the most peril from predators. The mother is unprotected. A wolf pack is especially dangerous.
Indeed, going against the “will of the voters?” Oh, yes, the voters in Denver and Boulder that voted to change western Colorado with wolves.
JT Romatzke is a great asset to northwest Colorado and Colorado. If the governor left him in this position, thank you for that!
LOIS DUNN
Grand Junction