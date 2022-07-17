An assault rifle is any rifle fired at a human
Great example of “Don’t just sit there looking like an idiot. Open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
Gene Goffin, first for even the article you put in the paper for some nut case to maybe get a crazy idea. Then you go on to say “Ghost Guns” cannot be detected by metal detectors. “Ghost Guns” are made of metal and therefore will be detected. They are homemade firearms that have no serial number is the only difference.
The shooting you speak of in Austin, Texas, was done with a 30-06 bolt action and a four-round magazine. Imagine how many reloads that took. And that rifle does way more damage than a 21st Century assault rifle. When does a rifle turn into an assault rifle? Answer: When the first shot is fired at a human.
The mine shooting you try to compare to a school shooting is completely out of line. One is grown ups fighting for union rights and getting shot for doing so, the other is two nutcases trying to make a name for themselves.
There have been a few shooters stopped by a good guy with a gun and many lives saved by that. The liberal news doesn’t like to talk about that too much.
I’m sorry that the .22 had too much recoil for ya. Maybe you should stick to the Daisy’s and hope you don’t shoot your eye out.
We have many laws that are not being enforced and now is the time to do so. That Fourth of July shooter should be tried and if somehow found guilty, be put down like the mad dog he is.
STEVE THOMAS
Montrose
It’s obvious, guns make killing more people easier
In a July 3 letter to this column, Sidney Stauffer suggests that guns by themselves cannot shoot to kill anything, anymore than a car, knife or baseball bat can kill without human intervention. This is essentially an extension of the “guns don’t kill people” argument, which is flawed because it begs the real question. The issue is not whether guns can spontaneously kill people on their own, but how incredibly easy modern weapons — and access to them — make killing.
Stauffer’s letter reminded me of the popular board game “Clue” I played while growing up. In the game, six guests find themselves at a party at a wealthy man’s estate. One of the guests, however, has murder on their mind. The object of the game is to determine who murdered the game’s victim, where the crime took place, and which weapon was used. Available weapons include a candlestick, dagger, lead pipe, rope, wrench and revolver (Colt M1911 semi-automatic pistol).
Let’s imagine that one of the guests, Professor Plum, is intent on killing Mr. Boddy, the rich host. Which weapon should he choose to perform the deed? Arguably, any of these weapons would be effective against a single victim, so the choice is largely academic. But what if one murder has whetted Prof. Plum’s appetite for more blood, and he decides to take out the other five guests as well? This narrows his choice considerably. He must ask himself: “Which weapon can be used without much training or physical strength and inflict lethal damage quickly, efficiently and from a distance?” The answer should be obvious. All that is required is to assemble the other guests in the Ball Room and open fire.
This is fantasy, of course. But the reality is that while guns by themselves may not kill people, they sure make it easier to do so, and especially in large numbers. That is why sensible countries such as Germany, Japan and even Australia have enacted strict gun laws that put the safety and lives of their people ahead of special interests and individual “freedoms” that jeopardize the safety of their societies as a whole.
Here in Colorado, some counties and municipalities are taking a stand at the local level against gun violence. In the wake of the King Soopers massacre, for example, Boulder County is proposing gun safety ordinances that include raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons.
Across America, as mass shootings escalate and firearms overtake auto accidents as the leading cause of children’s death, isn’t it time to consider taking similar, sensible action here in the Grand Valley?
R.K. PALMER
Grand Junction
Letter writer makes his intentions perfectly clear
Sometimes a letter comes across in The Daily Sentinel that I read, and understand well that the writer is threatening another person because of their political party.
As a lifelong Republican, with many friends who are Democrats, I feel I must defend them now against such threats. A letter writer here on July 10 named Gene Dreher wrote, “if you become a real threat, problem or nuisance, I’d just as soon see you disappear.” Really Gene? I count myself as a man who you described in your letter today, and I am not going anywhere.
First things first, before I offer you a solution to your problem, 598,000,000 doses of the COVID vaccines have been given out in the U.S. so far. This is the truth. Cannot be disputed. Around 1,020,000 Americans died of COVID. That number puts us here in the U.S. in the bottom tier of advanced, industrialized countries.
Some people, like Gene, refused to wear a mask in 2020 because his liberty was more important than potentially saving a fellow human being’s life. All about him, and nobody else. My doctor told me to go get the vaccine as soon as I could, since she had already tended to some of her patients in the hospital who died while she held their hands. She told me she did not understand why suddenly some people just stopped using their brains, and would rather take a Malaria drug, or a dewormer, rather than just man up and get the shot. Children don’t complain that before they can attend a class in the first grade they must get no less than five vaccinations.
I spent five years in college, studying hard, so I could learn something about life, and a profession I was drawn to. But, Gene says I was wrong? Gene, in case you missed it, there are more than 22 other brands of auto hybrids or electric vehicles available now. I got mine in 2020, and paid less than 24K for it. Gas? I made a choice not to deal with it anymore.
Republicans and racism? Sad that we are still talking about this after 158 years. Protesters in Idaho, Boston and Orlando gather with their Nazi flags and their silly uniforms. Are they racists? Absolutely. Fortunately for the rest of us, they are small in number and intelligence, Gene. Let me guess, you voted for Trump?
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Sick of seeing Tina Peters on the Sentinel’s front page
I’m wondering if I want to spend $170 to look at Tina Peters on the front page every day for another year. Give me a break!
PHYLLIS CROSS
Delta