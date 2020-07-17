Can we not accept a solution to beat virus?
Kudos to our local leaders for implementing the Mesa County Variance Protection Program, a five-star rating system that identifies businesses that are meeting or exceeding federal, state and local health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Many of us who have stayed isolated for months now know what businesses prioritize the health and safety of their employees and customers. We may choose to take advantage of these safer places.
Not all the news is good, however. I take issue with the sentiments of our Mesa County Public Health executive director, Jeff Kuhr, who believes mandatory masking and shutdowns place an undo burden on some.
Mr. Kuhr: You said some businesses “don’t contribute to the spread of the disease.” Given what we know after months of a massive U.S. COVID-19 spread, an asymptomatic person can be anyone, anywhere, especially in a community that hasn’t masked, hasn’t monitored distance and hasn’t tested.
Also, you stated you consider a state shutdown and mandatory wearing of masks a punishment... “punishing people that don’t need to be punished.”
In the midst of a worldwide health crisis from a virus that kills hundreds of thousands and renders survivors with lifelong health issues (think pre-existing conditions), can we not accept, graciously, a solution to beat the virus?
Considering the increasing infections in Mesa County, now is the time to take the most difficult steps to stop the spread. We’ve seen what happened when, as a country, we failed to act quickly and decisively.
Fact: If the majority of Americans would “mask up” today, COVID-19 infections would significantly decline (the higher the percentage of mask wearers, the bigger the decline). This is heavily documented (Google it!) This winning strategy should not be regarded as punishment, but an act of love for our country and our fellow Americans.
JO LYNN PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
What is corrupt to GOP?
I’m trying to understand Sen. Cory Gardner’s and Republicans’ standard of what is corruption. They’re aghast at former Gov. John Hickenloper’s taking two questionable rides.
In the last three years, Republicans have accepted President Trump’s accepting Russia’s help to win the last election, even the commutation of the prison sentence for Roger Stone, who was found guilty, by a jury, of seven crimes to protect this same president.
Sen. Gardner voted that President Trump bribing Ukraine to get information on his opponent didn’t rise to the level of corruption.
Would someone please tell me what a Republican would think was corruption if another Republican did it?
MARY ENDRES
Palisade
CPW policy unfair to rafters
I’m an enthusiastic angler and have never before griped about paying for a fishing license to support river and fisheries management. However, the new Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW) policy to overcharge river runners at the Loma boat ramp is outrageous. For a non-resident party of 10, CPW is demanding a boat launch fee of $169.40, none of which goes to improve the federally managed BLM river camps that rafters use. For a party of 20, the cost to launch can amount to over $300. It’s clear that CPW never bothered to talk to river runners about this policy change. The fact that CPW is working with commercial users to mitigate the excessive fees is an indication of just how unfair this policy is for private rafting groups. I’d be more than happy to pay a fair price to help maintain the boat launch and contribute to Colorado angling. How about just having the group leader buy a license for rafting access? That way CPW could raise money without totally shutting down recreational rafting in Ruby-Horsethief Canyon.
AMY BRUNVAND
Salt Lake City, Utah
Our rights are disappearing
I read with interest all the comments about masks. Officials report thousands of new cases. Of course this will happen as more testing occurs, however, what the national folks do not tell us is how many have recovered. Here in Mesa County, they tell you these facts and no deaths have occurred. We hope it stays that way.
Wth 100,000-plus folks, there are only 160-plus positive, and 120- plus recovered. Has anyone noticed all those coming into Mesa County from other areas? Can this explain the uptick in cases?
Do you think wearing a mask in a store will keep you from the virus — when folks are handling the product daily that you may want? Does an employee follow everyone and wipe them down before the next customer?
If masks are mandatory then why do we need the 6 feet of distance? We are being led to believe by all the doctors, who cannot get on the same page, that if we do not stay home or wear a mask we will get infected.
How honest are all the figures being put out by the news media and others, or are they just after the federal funding they will receive?
Making masks mandatory eliminates my right to choose. Our rights are disappearing day by day and one day we will no longer have any freedoms.
ARTHUR EDWARDS
Grand Junction