Does solar project come with drainage issues?
Regarding the July 8 editorial “The right way to build solar,” solar power generation is not a bad idea. However, in my opinion, in some cases its implementation is not so beneficial — except maybe for the person or entity profiting.
In the proposed project article, nothing is mentioned about drainage issues that may arise because of the cumulative area of the large impervious sloped panels. Who will suffer and who will pay for damage and adverse downstream effects? Available rooftops in areas already designed for impervious drainage issues may prove to be a better implementation.
MAURICE SCHUMANN
Palisade
What kind of ‘freedom’ is Boebert running on?
Lauren Boebert recently spoke at a church in Colorado Springs, in which she said that if Jesus had a couple of AR-15s he could have prevented his (sic) government from crucifying him. It wasn’t his government but an occupying, foreign, harshly militaristic, violently oppressive representative ruler from another nation who did that crucifixion, ordering his soldiers to do it. Besides that, Jesus never asked anyone to kill on his or God’s behalf, and even prevented his disciples from using violence to protect him. He even praised the faith of one of the military leaders — a centurion — of that “government.” He never advocated the killing of anyone, period!
While some thought her comments a joke and reportedly laughed, it certainly could not ever come close to even being considered a joke to all the families and friends of the many hundreds, if not thousands, of victims of AR-15 violence to suggest the claimed Prince of Peace would ever use such a weapon of mass killing, designed only to kill as many as possible, to save himself or anyone else. Her comment was and remains horribly insulting and grotesquely god-awful.
She is running on a campaign slogan of one word: “freedom.” Yet she will not support the authentic freedom for persons not to be killed by AR-15s by supporting the ban they deserve, which even Ronald Reagan realized and supported. She will not support the authentic freedom of women to control their own health decisions. She will not support the authentic freedom on which this nation was founded — the voting rights freedom to vote by all citizens. She will not support the authentic truth of the 2020 election decided by the authentic freedom of the voting citizens of the USA, but supports instead the proven lie that the election was fraudulent and stolen. She will not support the authentic freedom of appropriate prosecution of the violent insurrectionists who tried to destroy this democratically elected republic, but instead actually supports their attempt to take all our authentic freedoms away from us.
This and many other authentic freedoms she will not support, so her claim of running on the basis of supporting “freedom” seems to be based on a false, fraudulent, unreasonably narrow perspective of some definition of freedom that makes a mockery of the word and only has meaning to her and her misled supporters.
RODNEY NOEL SAUNDERS
Grand Junction
We hear about Boebert’s ‘plans,’ but never details
I read about Lauren Boebert’s celebration of her primary election win. She started it all off with a dig at Nancy Pelosi’s eyebrows. Very productive.
She also claimed she’d introduced “a bunch of legislation” this year. Really? What is it? What are the details?
Then she landed into forest management, or mis-management as she said. She blathered on about that, employing buzz phrases, but nothing concrete or useful. What exactly is her plan? Does she have one?
This is what she has done her entire time in Washington. She spouts off about her “plans” and “legislation,” but we never hear exactly what that is. C’mon, Boebert, give us something we can actually rally around instead of just inflammatory rhetoric.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction
Producing more fossil fuels reduces Russian profits
It is time for environmentally conscious Americans to recognize that as a planet it does not matter where fossil fuels come from, but it does matter who produces it — the same amount is used globally. Reducing American production of fossil fuels is supporting Russian and Iranian aggression. If America produces more fossil fuels, perhaps more conscientiously than Russia, Iran, Saudis, etc., the same amount of global emissions occur, but profits to others are reduced. Their ability to make war is reduced, their economy suffers and they may change their attitudes.
Profits in America, even if for “Big Oil,” are circulated through our economy and support our cultural values.
It will be many, many years before we are free of fossil fuels. We can thwart others’ abilities to make war by reducing their profits and increasing ours, using the abundant fossil fuels we have as leverage while we transition to electrification, solar, wind, nuclear, etc., but not at the expense of other people’s freedoms.
Russia will not stop at Ukraine, Iran will not stop at Israel. We should use the economic weapons we possess.
WES SUTTERLIN
Grand Junction
We can choose to focus on more positive stories
With the stunning news coverage of the James Webb Space Telescope photos gracing our lives in swirls of ochre and turquoise enveloping a dying star of brilliance, why do we (and our media) insist on revisiting/rehashing/repeating the same tired, old stories of our torrid human drama?
Let us focus more on the expansive thoughts of our human potential and how we are all part of something immensely beautiful.
We have the choice.
ANN RAABE
Whitewater
Irritating to see Peters on the front page of the paper
I completely agree with Phyllis Cross of Delta regarding Tina Peters being on the front page every day. It is very irritating seeing the daily coverage of this woman who clearly is enjoying the spotlight.
I would appreciate it very much if news about her could be put further back in the paper. She is not a celebrity and should not be treated as such.
NANCY HIJAR
Clifton