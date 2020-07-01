Lake Powell pipeline a threat to Colorado
Colorado should challenge the Lake Powell Pipeline (LPP) because it would promote Utah’s wasting of precious Colorado River water when deliveries to other states are being cut back.
Colorado and other states heavily rely on Colorado River water. Due to climate change and the megadrought, some deliveries have already been reduced and caused economic hardship. Unfortunately, despite this new reality, Utah politicians and the Bureau of Reclamation are pushing to approve the controversial LPP before President Trump may leave office in January.
Reclamation recently released a biased environmental study that fails to analyze any water conservation alternatives.
Washington County, Utah, where I live, would receive the LPP water. It uses an average of 302 gallons per capita per day. In contrast, Denver uses 142 and the national average is 138. The county refuses to implement reasonable water conservation measures that have been successful elsewhere.
The LPP may violate the Colorado River Compact by transferring upper basin water for a lower basin use. Its construction would harm public lands, scenic vistas, and wildlife such as threatened Mojave desert tortoises.
During this pandemic economy, with high priority public needs short on funding, this $3 billion LPP boondoggle should not proceed without a fair analysis of alternatives that are likely to be cheaper and less environmentally destructive.
RICHARD SPOTTS
St. George, Utah
Thanks to local writer for illuminating op-ed on racism
I would like to thank Wayne Hare for sharing an amazing commentary “None of us can breathe” in the Sentinel on June 28. You can tell it was a subject close to his heart. He wrote from experience with skill and truth.
A statement in the second paragraph caught my attention and really made me think when he questioned, “How do you explain racism when it is so subtle and ingrained that it became invisible to white people generations ago?”
I am a white person and appreciate the message of racism being shared from someone who has walked the walk, experienced its pain firsthand, and can see the truth of its reality.
Being a white person, I do not know the effect of racism. No one in my family tree was ever owned by another person. Racism is a reality I’ve never experienced and don’t understand, but I can appreciate Mr. Hare’s descriptions. I can appreciate the courage and intelligence of so many Black people who have fought to educate and are working to cure this terrible disease. I can share my healing prayers in the hope their work is realized. It would be amazing if people of all colors in this great country could live without judgment, relax, and breathe freely as one.
Thanks again, Mr. Hare, for a job well done.
ROBIN RICHARDSON
Grand Junction
Few people have white skin; adjust priorities accordingly
If having white skin is important to you, then you may need to think about this: Is your skin really white? If this is January, and you are an albino Scandinavian, then maybe your skin is white. Mine is not. I am looking at my own arm, and it is the color of weak tea.
If you are a person who spends a lot of time in the sun — a construction worker, a golfer, an equestrian, a rancher, a motorcyclist, a gardener, an avid hiker, a rafter, etc. — then your skin is probably a lot like mine — sort of brown, a little leathery and kind of wrinkled. But definitely not white.
So if having white skin is existentially important to you, then it seems that you need to reassess your life values or recalibrate your own sense of self-worth.
LINDA JENKS
Grand Junction
Coronavirus death toll makes nukes seem like distant threat
In 1945 a nuclear attack on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed approximately 120,000 Japanese civilians. As the result of this horror the world has since refrained from nuclear war.
By comparison, the current death toll from the COVID-19 virus, which in a few months now exceeds 125,000 in the U.S. alone, is rising exponentially throughout the world.
By allowing the virus death toll to be so large and rise so quickly is a brilliant strategy by our current leadership and the American core. It removes the flint from the North Korean authoritative leader Kim Young Un’s threat to have a ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead that can reach any U.S. city. The death toll from a nuclear attack begins to pale in comparison to our virus death toll.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction