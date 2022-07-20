Abortion is about religion, but wasn’t argued that way

Yes, the U.S. Supreme Court has trashed Roe vs. Wade, something the religious right has been working on for 50 years. An interesting thing though, religion wasn’t argued in front of the court. They have rules, and one of them is that once they decide to hear a case they can only decide the case based on the arguments put before them by the litigants. Even if they think of arguments that could sway the decision, if the lawyers arguing the case don’t bring them up, the court can’t consider them.