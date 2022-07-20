Abortion is about religion, but wasn’t argued that way
Yes, the U.S. Supreme Court has trashed Roe vs. Wade, something the religious right has been working on for 50 years. An interesting thing though, religion wasn’t argued in front of the court. They have rules, and one of them is that once they decide to hear a case they can only decide the case based on the arguments put before them by the litigants. Even if they think of arguments that could sway the decision, if the lawyers arguing the case don’t bring them up, the court can’t consider them.
Most of the anti-abortion groups are on the religious right. A few of them are zealots, but most of them are ordinary people who, for religious reasons, are anti-abortion. That’s the thing: 99% of anti-abortion is religious. The First Amendment is freedom of religion, but that should also mean freedom from religion, but that argument wasn’t put before the court. If that subject was artfully argued before the court, it might have persuaded two justices to change their opinion, but maybe not. We’ll never know.
Also back in 2009-10 when Obamacare was passed, the Democrats had control of congress and the presidency. They could have codified Roe into federal law, but didn’t. I guess it wasn’t one of their priorities. Now it’s too late.
DAVID GILES
Grand Junction
Theocracies aren’t very friendly to women in power
If I am understanding Congresswoman Lauren Boebert correctly, she is advocating the United States government be run by the (a) church.
According to the World Atlas, there are currently seven countries in the world that are theocracies. The countries are Afghanistan, Mauritania, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Vatican City. None of those countries are too friendly to women nor do they allow women in leadership positions.
Boebert may wish to consider this as she continues her campaign.
ROB WASHINGTON
Grand Junction
Biden’s policies causing harm to the U.S., world
It amazes me how much harm one person can do, especially if you are President of the United States.
In a short one and a half years, Biden’s policies have lead to a more dangerous world. Immediately upon taking office, any executive order President Trump made was immediately reversed, whether good or bad. The Keystone Pipeline was canceled and energy policies were tightened, slowing U.S. energy production leading to a worldwide energy crisis, a major cause of inflation. Instead of enforcing authorized laws from Congress, Biden (or his Obama handlers) are picking and choosing laws they want to enforce. Our southern border is being invaded, not only by people, but drugs. Since Border Patrol is busy, the drug problem is out of hand and thousands are dying of fentanyl overdoses. Much of that fentanyl is produced by China, so China is indirectly invading our borders. The drug cartels are making millions.
Biden bailed out of Afghanistan leaving hundreds of thousands of weapons, U.S. citizens and allies. This showed weakness to Russia. Biden and Obama did little to Russia when Russia took Crimea. Russia saw a chance to take Ukraine (or more) and may cause a worldwide famine.
Biden has tried to invalidate the Supreme Court when they don’t agree with his positions and has encouraged demonstrators to try to intimidate justices and their families. This is against the law, which his Attorney General is not enforcing.
The “Green New Deal” might be a good goal, if the technology was available. While Biden encåourages electric vehicles when much electricity is produced by coal, oil and gas which he wants to eliminate. There is no available commercial technology to store wind and solar electricity. Rolling blackouts are occurring since there is limited access on the electrical grid.
Since much energy is not produced here, Biden is begging enemies and dictators to produce more oil. We can look to Europe to see what happens when you do not control your own energy and buy from your enemies. Europe may be in even a worse case this winter, if Russia turns off its pipelines to them.
Even Democrats are turning on him and his policies. Some because his policies have not gone far enough and others that see his devastation on our economy and the world.
EDWARD D. MORELAND
Montrose
Colorado got it right with our election system
I’m proud to be from Colorado where we have mail-in ballots, multiple drop boxes per county, extended early voting and easy, fair voter registration.
It seems like in parts of the country, a political party is trying to restrict voting to stay in power. In the past, Southern Democrats enacted restrictive laws to stop minorities from voting during the Jim Crow era. Now Republicans are enacting voting restrictions to stop poor and lower middle class voters from participating. Maybe we should call this the Jose Starling Era.