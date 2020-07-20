Vigorous mask use can get us back to normal
Charles Ashby’s article, “Bennet sees varying responses to COVID on Western Slope” (July 16), highlighted some great points regarding the use of masks in the state of Colorado.
There are many towns and counties in Colorado that are not taking the use of masks seriously, and many folks tend to politicize this issue. Undoubtedly, wearing masks helps stop the spread of asymptomatic transmission and can help reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19, or any common cold/flu. The cultural shift to wearing masks in this state has proved to be difficult but is necessary to help slow the spread, and ultimately go back to a normal way of life.
A quote from the article by Sen. Michael Bennet stated that: “We have to decide whether we want to manage the virus or be managed by it.” I am not alone when expressing the fact that I want life to return to normal. I want to travel the world, visit my family, and not feel anxiety when I need to take my baby to the grocery store. This should not be a debate, and certainly not a political one. According to the University of California-San Francisco, even if you live in a community where few people wear masks, you would still reduce your own chances of catching the virus by wearing one (George Rutherford, MD and Peter Chin-Hong, MD).
Only through the normalization of wearing masks and the reporting of how wearing masks are changing our community for the good can change the minds of many people in this state. Please consider wearing masks and highlighting more benefits of doing so. Keep up the great reporting.
BRENNALYNN FLAHERTY
Broomfield
Everyone’s life matters just as much as those who don’t mask
I’d like to remind Lauren Boebert and all those who feel that their freedoms are being taken away by wearing a mask that with freedom comes responsibility. We’re a united country and that means that we work together to keep the death toll from skyrocketing, and if wearing a mask for 20 minutes while you buy groceries or for three minutes as you enter and leave a restaurant or for half an hour buying ammo for your sidearm infringes on your right of choice, then choose not to shop or eat out (activities that support local businesses). Masks do not protect you from becoming infected; they keep you from infecting others. Not wearing a mask is, of course, your choice. I choose to wear one in public because I’m a responsible adult, not a child throwing a tantrum. When you refuse to help stem the virus, you’re saying to those around you who are “masking” for the common good, “My life matters. Yours doesn’t.” News flash: My life matters just as much as yours. Everyone’s life matters just as much as yours.
JAN WEEKS
Grand Junction
Peters treated unfairly by Secretary of State’s office
Charles Ashby’s continuing crusade against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters continued on Sunday. As usual, Ashby quoted the Mesa County GOP out of context and then referenced a Facebook post I made back in November, regarding the clerk in Arapahoe County. Unfortunately, he leaves out the story behind the criticism.
Here, in the memory of Paul Harvey, is the rest of the story.
The Arapahoe County clerk’s office fell under scrutiny for its handling of 660 ballots in the 2019 Aurora mayor’s race decided by 200 votes.
The Arapahoe clerk made a mistake on informing the parties of the date she would be mailing ballots, then called the Democrats and informed them of the error, but never managed to call the Republicans. She circulated a flyer encouraging voters to “vote early and vote often.”
The secretary of state investigated and cleared the Arapahoe clerk within a few days. The March presidential primary saw the Arapahoe clerk fail to mail out the Overseas and Military Ballots in a timely manner.
Did the secretary of state assign an observer at the cost of the Arapahoe taxpayers? Nope.
So the question begs, which Ashby never asks, what is the difference? The Arapahoe clerk is a Democrat, same as the secretary of state.
This is the egregious partisanship inside the Secretary of State’s Office, and what is behind the secretary of state’s forced takeover of the Mesa County Elections Office.
Why single out Clerk Peters and let the Arapahoe Clerk off the hook? Why force the taxpayers of Mesa County to foot the bill for the secretary of state’s attack on Clerk Peters? Why would Ashby not ask these questions?
Oh that’s right, it does not help his cause.
KEVIN McCARNEY
Clifton