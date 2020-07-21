We need rating system, despite mask order
I was dismayed to see the 5-Star Business Rating program be suspended in Mesa County. Despite the governor’s mask mandate, there is still a great benefit to our community in knowing what businesses are truly taking COVID seriously and going beyond the minimum requirements to make their businesses safe places to be.
Even with the mask mandate, there is a difference between a business that simply posts the notice and one that is truly doing all they can to make their business safe.
I would like to recognize Joann Fabrics, which isn’t just requiring masks and cleaning their carts. Joann’s managers have an employee stationed at the entrance to maintain limited capacity, disinfect carts, and communicate the business’s requirements (must wears a mask, must use a cart to maintain social distancing). They are doing an outstanding job and deserve recognition, as do many other businesses both local and big box.
Knowing what businesses are truly taking community safety seriously can only be good for the community’s health and economy. I hope Mesa County Public Health and the Chamber reconsider.
ALLISON REHOR
Grand Junction
Mesa County has joined ranks of dirty politics with recall
I guess I should feel relieved. I’ve spent 25 years in Colorado making excuses for where I was raised — Orange County, California. We moved here believing a smaller town was wholesome, full of honest people who put aside differences and worked together for their community. Now I grieve for the loss of that ideal and the realization of what Mesa County has become — just like California.
The people of Mesa County elected Tina Peters as THEIR clerk and recorder. She performs professionally with the dedication “We the People” we wish all elected officials mirrored. Remember those ridiculous DMV lines because her predecessor closed Clifton and Fruita? She reopened them and created drive-up voting box to make it easier to vote while assuring social distancing. While SHE was improving Mesa County, her former opponent and contingency of sore losers worked relentlessly to undermine Tina Peters and push her out.
The democratic process has a provision if you don’t like an official. It’s called an election. Challenge them or vote them out. Instead, these antagonists initiated a recall petition which icludes allegations of which Tina has already been cleared by the Secretary of State. The election official in charge of the recall used taxpayer resources on county property on county time to help the recall effort, which I think is a serious conflict of interest.
Recalling an elected official should be reserved for egregious acts, not used as a personal vendetta! The petition should be thrown out on its face and the appointed election official should be removed. The Mesa County commissioners are obligated to protect Mesa County from being bamboozled into believing a fraudulent petition produced on taxpayer resources. I urge ANYONE approached to sign this falsity to reject it. If you signed because you were misled you can rescind your signature.
Tina continues to serve the people of Mesa County with dedication amidst this incessant onslaught of vicious attacks, because she believes in her obligation and oath. This brings me back to my original point. Mesa County has joined the ranks of dirty politics. Win at all costs, right? No matter who you destroy. No matter what’s truth or lie. You’ve become what you used to reject and for what I was ridiculed as a former Californian. I should be relieved — feeling vindicated. Instead, I weep for what once was.
LORI HOLLY
Montrose
Uncollected ballots or not, clerk’s office gives good service
I don’t know Tina Peters and don’t care if she is a Democrat or Republican. I do know that when I had trouble getting a duplicate title for a small boat trailer last winter, I had a lot of help from the staff at the Department of Motor Vehicles. They spent a great deal of time assisting me in getting the right paperwork since the record of the trailer title was lost in their records. I could not have done this without their hours of help. Whether they are not happy with Ms. Peters I do not know. I am sure they go through a lot of torment with some of the public dealing with licenses and taxes, but they sure keep a positive attitude and smile to me.
As to the ballots not picked up from the ballot box, I had a similar situation. When I was a district forest ranger with the U.S. Forest Service during the early ’70s, I got a notice, as did all rangers, that all explosives in our powder caches should be removed and destroyed. This was due to the bombings by the Weathermen and other extremist groups. I directed one of my staff check our cache and remove and destroy any explosive material. About six months later I found out the powder cache still had a partial case of dynamite still in it. I, the “responsible official” just like Ms. Peters, assumed a job had been done. In the case of Ms. Peters, it was to pick up all ballots.
Things like this do happen.
DAVID R.W. HOEFER
Grand Junction
Pendley unfit to lead BLM
In response to the Sentinel’s recent editorial “Pendley doesn’t get it — and can’t head up BLM” William Perry Pendley’s anti-public lands views and actions make him unfit to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management.
Pendley was appointed in an “acting” capacity, meaning he hasn’t undergone a Senate confirmation process, an all-too-common practice by the Trump administration to bypass scrutiny, but due to lawsuits is now being pushed through a quiet Senate confirmation process.
Pendley has said “sell all BLM lands east of the Mississippi” and “The Founding Fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold.” Pendley has a long history of supporting anti-public land policy, eroding protections for pubic lands and gutting environmental laws. Pendley has a history of troubling practices – once accepting a $1,343 dinner from coal company officials when he was the head of Minerals Management Service. On the same day, he made a decision benefitting the industry that cost taxpayers $100 million.
Unfortunately, Pendley not only holds great power over lands all across America, but also right here in his own backyard in Colorado. The same man who has fought tirelessly to take public lands out of public hands is now supposed to be the caretaker on behalf of all of us. This has huge implications for us and our rural communities where livelihoods are built around access to shared lands.
I’m a fourth-generation Coloradan and care deeply how our lands and resources are managed. This is one of the reasons I chose to live in western Colorado and work to elevate community voices to protect our public lands. The leadership at BLM should not be serving corporate interest over the interest of the public. The current administration’s approach to lands management has been deeply troubling, where public land managers don’t listen to the public, cut them out of the decision-making process, and proceed to sell out our lands. Our Colorado senators should reject his nomination immediately!
GABRIEL OTERO
Fruita
Beware developer-controlled improvement district boards
The proposed Redlands 360 metro district should cause every citizen of Grand Junction concern. Developers have used these high-tax boondoggles to pull the wool over unsuspecting municipalities and citizens’ eyes across the Front Range. The Denver Post did an investigative report last year and in a December 5, 2019 article they wrote the following: “Colorado law permits developers to elect themselves to serve on a district’s board of directors, then use that position to approve tens of millions of dollars in public financing for their businesses, and leverage the property taxes on homes they haven’t yet built. No regulations stop these developer-controlled boards from approving arrangements that are financially advantageous to their business, allowing them to finance overly ambitious plans without fear of liability, knowing future homeowners ultimately shoulder the burden.”
The gist is that developers use these developments as a kind of shell corporation to conduct their own business, reap exaggerated profits, and leave those duped into purchasing property there with taxes they can’t afford and infrastructure that’s left to decay after they skip town.
I urge you to research the tax problems created by large metro districts on the Front Range. Thompson River Ranch is mentioned in the article above but the Stapleton metro district is also of note. Save yourselves and your community from the heartaches and headaches this cash-grabbing scheme will bring. The only winners on this one will be the developers. Contact your City Council representatives and urge them to reconsider their positions.
TRAVIS HARLESS
Collbran
Mask evaders risk becoming outcasts like draft dodgers
I grew up near the end of the Vietnam War. There were draft evaders and many, when explaining their reasons, could rile a crowd. The majority rejected these reasons on the logic that when our country needs the service of its citizens and calls, one answers with a proud “yes.” The outspoken draft evaders became outcasts.
In March this pandemic was declared a war and the aggressor is the invisible airborne virus occupying our country. All have been called to serve. The medical caregivers have the most dangerous job but we must all share the load. The educated medical leaders are asking us citizens to wear a mask covering our mouth and nose to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
When someone’s idle rhetoric says our freedoms are being taken away by the order to wear a mask, I chuckle and say, “draft evader.” Be careful Mr. Dodger, you may become an outcast.
MARTIN STAFFORD
Grand Junction