Most people don’t have a clue about the Constitution
I have never written a letter to an editor before, however, when I read letters titled “Democrats don’t have a clue about the Constitution,” and the like, I couldn’t stand silent any longer.
The truth is most people, regardless of their political beliefs, religion, culture, gender, age or race … don’t have a clue about the Constitution.
I taught Constitutional Law for years, after retiring from my law practice, and let me share that most people want to interpret the document, when it suits their need, without any understanding of the history of its creation, the amendments and its evolution over the last 233 years.
The U. S. Constitution and its amendments are an amazing document that was created by men who concentrated on what, at the time, they thought was best for an emerging nation and government. Something that under our current political climate would be impossible to accomplish.
The one and only thing that the Constitution guarantees without limitation is the “freedom to believe.” But that freedom does not afford one any guarantee or protection to inflict one’s beliefs on others, as that then destroys the freedom for everyone.
The first president of the United States wrote Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior, and his first rule:
“Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect, to those that are present.”
Of course, many of the rules have to be kept in perspective for their times, but overall, they are timeless. Unfortunately, civility doesn’t exist anymore. Respect for others has disappeared. Actions today are “us” against “them,” “me” against “you.”
People are not just Republican or Democrat; not just religious or atheist; not just of color or white; not just male or female; not just homosexual or heterosexual.
We are all members of the human race and there are many aspects of each person’s being. Please feel free to share your “beliefs” when writing to the editor, but please refrain from expressing assumptions and generalizations, which are disrespectful and indicative that one has no clue about others.
BARB MILES
Grand Junction
Proposing a deal between motorists and bicyclists
I want to make some of you motorists a deal.
First, under Colorado law bicyclists don’t have to stop at a stop sign. We are supposed to slow down and proceed. At a traffic light we are supposed to make a complete stop and then we can proceed with caution after doing so, which I do.
I’m sorry, I don’t make the laws, I follow them.
Now here is my deal. If you stop honking and yelling at me when I do it, then I will stop giving you the middle finger. Thanks.
MARK MERTZ
Grand Junction
Based on the Bible, can we say God is pro-life?
The letter, “We were all embryos...,” bases her pro-life argument on the claims that God is the “God of love” and God is against murder. However, are those claims true?
First, God murdered millions of people, including pregnant women and their fetuses in the flood. Then he murdered millions of innocent Egyptian children. God watched as the Nazis threw millions of Jews into the ovens and did nothing to stop it. Every year God kills millions of children with diseases that he could eliminate with a snap of his omnipotent fingers.
Most recently, this “God of love” decided to murder more than a million Americans with a virus that he created (he creates everything, right?). A logical person would have to conclude that God is definitely not pro-life.
Next, believers claim that “God is in control.” If true then God controls the fertilization of the egg, implantation in the uterus, followed by fetal growth. However, scientists have determined that fertilization does not usually result in an embryo. This means that God causes hundreds of millions of “future persons” each year to be aborted out of the uterus. God therefore is the world’s biggest abortionist.
Finally, medical technology and pro-life extremism could have very awkward consequences. Suppose we develop technology to capture a fertilized egg that has not implanted. A medical device of this kind could be worn by the woman to collect and preserve this “person” for re-implantation into the womb at a later time. If, as the pro-lifers claim, “abortion is murder,” then failure to save this microscopic “future human” could be seen as negligent homicide.
I challenge anti-abortion conservatives to voluntarily pay a $2,000 extra tax every year to support every unwanted fetus from birth to college. Otherwise you are just pro-fetus, not pro-child.
ALAN READ
Montrose