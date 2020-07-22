Editorial cedes rational thought to mob rule
Did I get this right in reading your editorial from Wednesday: When local and state police refuse to protect federal buildings and assets within their jurisdictions from violent protesters, you find it wrong for the federal government to provide that protection?
You somehow believe that deploying federal agents and soldiers is akin to the czar unleashing Cossacks on demonstrators and find it improper that the folks protecting the properties paid for with my taxes are not readily individually identifiable?
Those “peaceful protesters” who are destroying and defacing property are not identifiable either. If you are saying that a federal courthouse (as in Portland) when not protected by local authorities should not be protected by federal authorities from being razed to the ground by a mob of uncivil rioters, then I believe you have capitulated all rational thought to the mob.
If that same mob were to proceed to destroying and defacing any other federal properties (think military facilities, national parks, air traffic control centers, etc.) would you still be upset when federal officers tried to protect them? Leftist lunacy is only promulgated by such pronouncements. Shameful!
MIKE RAPé
Montrose
Power to force people to wear masks does not exist
Gov. Polis has exceeded his authority with his 30-day mask order in public. There is no statewide authority for any government agency, including the health department. Individual businesses may have their own requirements to enter their establishment. Individuals may have their requirements before allowing anyone into their home. But just like “freedom of speech” cannot be abridged by the government, private persons and businesses may limit speech.
This is no different than the government may not require a person to be covered head to toe when outside to prevent skin cancer. They can’t require you to wear sunglasses to prevent cataracts. They can’t demand everyone wear shoes and clean socks to prevent toe fungus.
That power does not exist. I sure hope the American Civil Liberties Union files suit to stop this illegal abridgement of Colorado’s citizens civil rights.
DON CURTIS
Grand Junction
Christian leaders confess apathy; host solidarity event
In 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote a letter from the Birmingham Jail. It was addressed to white clergymen. In that letter he implores his white colleagues to stand with him in the fight against racism, the fight for equal rights for all people who call America home.
He concluded the letter with the following sentence: “Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities, and in some not-too-distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation.”
Progress has been made toward this goal. However, 57 years after the penning of that letter, we still see clouds of racial prejudice, a fog of misunderstanding, and too many communities living in fear. The stars of love, brotherhood, and sisterhood are not yet shining over America.
Jesus of Nazareth takes a principled stand against the political elites and the wealthy who, instead of God, worship their power and money. And he has the harshest words for religious leaders who are more devoted to their privilege and theology than to a loving embrace of the poor, the destitute and the oppressed. He died for the poor and the spiritually deficient — that includes us. As a redeemed people we should take very seriously our highest calling, namely, to love God and our neighbors; every one of them.
Not all, but much of the Church has been notably absent from the current conversation about racial justice raging in America.
Silence in the face of injustice empowers evil. We the undersigned feel compelled to say that we have been too silent for too long. We confess our apathy and undertake to work harder at hearing and loving our neighbors.
On Friday, July 24, at noon across the street from the Handy Chapel at 202 White Ave., we will stand in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the time it took for George Floyd to be killed. We will do this as a solemn act of solidarity with those in our country who currently feel marginalized, voiceless.
ANDREW MARAIS, Christ Center; JOSH McCARTY, River City Church; ADRIAN DeLANGE, New Life Church; JASON EMBERGER, First Presbyterian Church; SETH RICKARD, Christ Center; WILL KUHLMAN, Christ Center; TOM HANSEN, First Presbyterian Church; DEBE COLBY, First Presbyterian Church; MARY HARMELING, Monument Presbyterian Church; JEFF HARMELING, Presbyterian pastor, retired; GERDA MARAIS, River City Church; JAKE STOREY, River of Life Church; NATE and JAMIE ROBERTSON, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; TJ and TAMMARA DICKERSON, YoungLife; JOHN JESSUP, Canyon View Vineyard Church; and CAROLYN NENNE, New Horizons Four Square Church