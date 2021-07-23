Matchett Park is ideal for a community center
Like many in the Grand Valley, my family and I sit sweltering in the summer of drought, heat, fire and smoke wishing for a place to go inside where we could engage in indoor sports, swim, walk, exercise or just enjoy a cool place to hang out with family and friends. Unfortunately, we don’t have any such facility, BUT there is an opportunity to change that and improve the amenities of our valley community.
We can start now the process for a community center; the city has a beautiful piece of property that is large enough for current and future needs and which utilizing would protect our beautiful Lincoln Park. It would also add a currently lacking city amenity to the north part of the community; close to the interstate for easy access and located on a cross-town boulevard for car, bus and bicycle access. That parcel is Matchett Park at 2844 Patterson Road. It’s a stunning piece of property with incredible 360-degree views.
To the City Council: please don’t count Matchett out and sacrifice Lincoln Park unnecessarily. A community center located at Matchett would be an invaluable asset to our community and the entire Grand Valley.
LINDA NORMAN
Grand Junction
White Republicans should ask if they’re being played
The popular anti-mask and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories out there seem to be squarely aimed at white Republicans. Is this intentional? Regardless, the fact of the matter is that 97% of people entering the hospital now for COVID are not vaccinated, and nearly all COVID deaths in the USA are now among the unvaccinated, and the unvaccinated are whiter and more Republican than the vaccinated. It appears as if the right is killing itself.
Maybe it is time for the white Republicans to get “woke.” Are you being played? Are you intentionally being culled? Just cogitate on that for a while. Be careful what you fall for.
TOM PHILLIPS
Palisade
What is the cost of not getting vaccinated?
I am curious about something I never see discussed, which is the cost of not getting vaccinated.
What is the cost to the individual who chooses not to get vaccinated if they miss work, if they go in the hospital? What is the cost to the employer when employees get sick and can’t work? What is the cost to a family who loses a breadwinner, a parent?
What about insurance? Who is going to pay for all the unnecessary cases? How much will my insurance go up next year to cover the cost of those who chose to not get vaccinated and then got sick?
Will I get a lower rate for having tried to prevent infection with a vaccination? How much will hospital costs go up for everyone because of those unvaccinated who could not pay for very expensive care? Will there be foreclosures due to medical bills? What is the cost to the whole country on many levels? I also wonder why if the vaccine was good enough for Mr. Trump, why not for his followers?
All very curious.
The stock market seems to be noticing that recovery is stalling because a significant number of people are holding out for various reasons. Apart from personal costs, what is going to be the economic cost to the whole country from the unvaccinated and who is going to pay it?
ANN GIBSON
Grand Junction
We suffer from taxation without a representative
Across America, communities of all stripes are hearing the good news: their police stations, airports, community centers, roads, bridges, and schools are receiving much-needed support. Their representatives — Republican and Democrat — have listened to their constituents and “earmarked” infrastructure funds for specific, much-needed projects. This is representation in action: politicians listening to their constituents and providing targeted assistance where it counts.
Unfortunately, Mesa County has no congressperson. We have a virtue-signaling actress, too preoccupied with her frequent pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago to be bothered with the substantive needs of her constituents; too busy stoking division to effect practical change in people’s lives.
She pretends to have a reason for this: Earmarks are corrupt! Nancy Pelosi! The libs!
While it’s true that earmarks have been leveraged by corrupt politicians in the past (most notably by Republicans in Alaska to build their “bridge to nowhere”) earmarks are a tool, and like any tool, they are only as good as the hand that wields them. I would think Boebert could understand this, since it’s the exact argument she uses to defend her right to brandish a deadly weapon.
Boebert has another half-baked justification for failing to support her constituents: fiscal responsibility. This might be a good argument if unspent funds were returned to taxpayers, but that’s not happening and Boebert knows it. Funds that could have been used to improve our communities are being sent to other districts and states.
Colorado’s damaged roads rank 47th in the nation and cost the average Colorado driver $600 per year in vehicle damage. But Boebert will gladly send your tax dollars to Louisiana. Mesa County’s schools rank 30% lower in math and 25% lower in reading than the Colorado average. But Boebert will happily send your hard-earned tax dollars to the Front Range.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
BLM moved to Colorado for all the wrong reasons
Although I like the idea of having our secretary of Interior visiting Grand Junction, I do not support the pressure put on her by supporters of the effort to keep the BLM national headquarters there.
Not only is it not necessary (we already have area, district, and state offices), it was done for the wrong reasons (political) and is counter effective as well (loss of collaborative and legislative input).
Let’s let our leaders know that the role and effectiveness of a national office is in our government’s seat of operations, not spread to the hinterlands. The grassroots BLM offices are more designed to serve the public’s needs and act as centers of public input. This is not the role of a national office designed to interact with various other agencies and government officials.
Any effort to “build back better” could be to strengthen our already existent state and field offices. Let the national office more appropriately fulfill it’s designated function.
WAYNE QUADE
Montrose