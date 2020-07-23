One right doesn’t offset many wrongs
While Sen. Cory Gardner is traveling the state working to take credit for broadly-supported legislation to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the truth is that his environmental record is abysmal. It is right to praise Sen. Cory Gardner for his work on the Land and Water Conservation Fund — and the other 383 Democrats and Republicans who voted for the legislation also deserve praise — but on the whole, Sen. Gardner has done far more harm than good for our federal public lands and environment.
The Sentinel has written extensively on Sen. Gardner’s record, and it’s good that you have since the senator holds Colorado’s only seat on the powerful Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over both the Conservation Fund, the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE Act), and the appointments to the leadership of the Interior Department.
Sen. Gardner’s failure for our public lands can be summed up in a few issues. He has supported Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt to oversee the Department of the Interior, where both men have shared responsibility for the largest rollback of protected public lands in American history. And Sen. Gardner has also failed to advance the CORE Act, which the Sentinel has covered extensively and rightfully supported on numerous occasions. Sen. Gardner has said he won’t stop the bill from advancing, but his refusal to support it has prevented the bill from even receiving a hearing in his committee, where it has sat idle for more than 500 days.
It would be nice if Sen. Gardner’s support for LWCF was part of a bigger record of support for public lands, but unfortunately this one issue has been the exception to the rule and the senator’s public lands record is an incredible disappointment.
TRAVIS WARNER
Fruita
Attempt to divide community is disheartening, embarrassing
As if we don’t have enough divisiveness nationally, we can now thank Lois Dunn and the Western Colorado Business Alliance for doing the same thing locally? In short, it will take more than a biased billboard to forgive Phillip Pe’a for contracting foot-in-mouth disease and then making a weak attempt to walk back his comments with an insincere apology.
On the other hand, Duke Wortmann handled being called a pejorative phrase about the way any of us would have, and rightly so! Anytime protesters create an environment of hostility, all credibility is lost. This council, in its entirety, has done an outstanding job in times of total uncertainty and for some to create a community divide is disheartening and embarrassing. Mr. Wortmann’s comments could not ring more true when he gives credit to “we” the council and takes the high road rather than a feeble attempt to politicize a council who is working hard for the entire community.
STEVE PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Rest in peace, John Lewis
I awoke to the news of the passing of John Lewis. I was taken aback by how much the news saddened me. I began to cry, surprised by how much the notion of a fight for justice had become a part of my memories. I have to mention, I am 65 and white. I grew up in a small western Colorado town. With my background, I’m not the person you would assume would be writing these words and crying for the life of a Black man.
I was 9 years old when I saw on television and in magazines the horrific pictures of Black people, young and old, being knocked down by water cannons and attacked by police dogs. There was so much hatred against people wanting to have the right to vote.
The memories moved me. As a freshman in high school, I remember hearing the news of Martin Luther King’s assassination and felt crushed. My memories were shaped by an unusual event. A few years prior to the act of hate resulting in the loss of MLK, our school had hired a Black music teacher for all grades K-12. It was unusual for an all-white town. At the time, I had no idea his hiring would open in me a wonderful new perspective. This man taught us not only music, he also shared an opinion and viewpoint of a Black man. When I learned of MLK’s terrible death, I realized we had lost a great man. I also feared his cause of equality and justice may have ended.
These moments instilled in me a lifelong desire to see equality and fairness for all people. The life of John Lewis has shown the cause has not ended, but we have a long way to go. Now, I’d like to share a bit of selfishness shaped by my memories. I want to live in a country where the talents, skills, opinions, and diversity of all people can emerge and truly bring about a better nation. We need that blessing for true freedom to be realized.
Rest in peace, John Lewis. Thanks for giving us truth shaped by your inner drive for freedom.
KATHY RICHARDSON
Grand Junction
GOP critic illustrates why there is no rational discourse
On Sunday, you published a letter from Mary Endres bemoaning the lack of morals among Republicans. She offers as evidence, “In the last three years, Republicans have accepted President Trump’s accepting Russia’s help to win the last election…”
I don’t personally know any Republicans who even accept that statement as true, let alone feel any need to defend or repudiate it. And with good reason. There has been a House investigation, a Senate investigation, a nine-month FBI investigation, and a two-year special counsel investigation (the last two with extremely anti-Trump partisans). None of them found any evidence that her assertion is true. If she has such evidence now might be a good time to share it.
This is not just a partisan political issue. We’re all the way to Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass.” Apparently, on her side of the mirror the Red Queen is shouting something like, “Sentence first, then the evidence,” whereas on my side, we like to see the evidence before forming our conclusions.
I suspect she and I will never be able to have a rational discussion on this subject, because I suspect she and I will never even be able to agree on the definition of “rational.”
PAUL KELLY
Delta
Little difference between DHS forces and Nazi stormtroopers
Folks who used the term “Nazi” earlier in the year should take note that the U.S. government Department of Homeland Security forces that went into Portland, Oregon, are an exact replica of the German Sturmabteilung, or S.A.; also known as stormtroopers.
They supported Hitler’s Nazi Party. They were used to intimidate opposing political and social groups. That’s what the DHS forces did. The troops in Portland and the German S.A. were paramilitary, meaning not part of the nation’s military forces. They have no legal standing. They are not under any restrictions and don’t operate under any laws or regulations.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
If you don’t like government mandates, then do what’s right
It appears that Mr. Don Curtis and his ilk still just do not get it. After months of health experts and others in-the-know explaining the benefits of wearing a mask and pleading with people to be considerate of their fellow human beings, he still seems to feel he has a right to not wear a mask that cannot be abridged. His examples of the government not being able to require measures to prevent skin cancer, cataracts or toe fungus completely miss the point. As we all know, the government has enacted measures to prevent people from subjecting others to secondhand smoke. They have enacted laws to prevent driving drunk to help eliminate drunks from killing innocent victims. Governments require people to secure their children into safety seats to protect their lives. Laws keep restaurants from poisoning their customers. And so it goes.
If people would have heeded the advice of heath professionals and simply done the right thing voluntarily, the government would not be required to cause actions to be mandatory. I, for one, feel safer shopping at my local grocery where only a week ago about two-thirds of the shoppers were not wearing masks. One more time, wearing a mask isn’t for you or to protect you, it’s to protect everyone else. Get it?
STEVEN JOSEPH
Fruita