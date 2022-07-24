Why won’t Polis agree to
a Western Slope debate?
Governor Jared Polis frequently cites “A Colorado for all” in his press releases and announcements. But is that a clever campaign slogan or truly his policy for our great state? One has to wonder. The Governor has refused to attend the Club 20 fall meeting debates for the second time. He has only agreed to debates on the front range along the I-25 corridor. Is that truly a Colorado for all?
The issues that face rural Colorado deserve up-close attention. Grand Junction is an epicenter for rural commerce in western Colorado. The Governor should realize that he cannot govern from Denver and ignore the rest of the state as he has done throughout the past four years. Many Colorado issues are vital to the sustainability of rural Colorado. To name only a few highly important specifics: the headwaters of our water during this drought, tourism dollars that fuel the state’s economy, severance tax revenues from natural resource rich rural areas. We are every bit as important as the front range with a lot to offer, not only for our residents, but visitors who come to our state. Is he truly the Governor of a Colorado for all when he doesn’t show up?
As a State Legislator from rural Colorado, I know the Governor’s policies have made life more difficult for our communities. The counties (and residents) that make up Club 20 would welcome the opportunity to meet with him in the spirit of “A Colorado for all.”
I hope Governor Polis will reconsider his decision and will attend the Club 20 debates scheduled in Grand Junction in September 2022.
JANICE RICH
State Representative HD55
Why does the Sentinel only see extremists on the right?
The Daily Sentinel provided us on the Sunday, July 17 edition, a front page story on how the group “Restore the Balance” was able to help choose less extreme candidates for the Republican party. There must not be any extremists in the Democrat party? Yes, Tina Peters and Ron Hanks lost their primary’s, but I am not sure how much this group had to do with it. Perhaps, the winning candidates were just better choices.
Notice that when the Sentinel is writing about Republicans, it uses words like extremist and vitriol, but when it writes about Democrats, it claims they are “using a more central message.” What does it take to be labeled an extremist? It looks to me that if you question the validity of the presidential election in 2020; according to the Sentinel you are a political extremist. It seems strange to me that if it were truly unbiased, as The Daily Sentinel claims to be, it would have been labeling the Democrats, from Hillary Clinton down, who questioned the validity of the 2016 presidential election as extremist as well.
The more that The Daily Sentinel tries to convict Tina Peters on the front page the more difficult empaneling an unbiased jury here in town it will be.
Just remember that if you like paying $5/gallon for gas, if you like 20% inflation on your food, if you like paying more in taxes, if your retirement doesn’t seem as secure as it once did, if you like watching Biden over in the Middle East groveling for more oil, if you like watching us leave U.S. citizens behind in Afghanistan along $850 billion in weapons, if you like having our southern border overrun with people from who knows where and; mark my words, there we will be another round of COVID with mask wearing and booster shots, just in time for the Nov. 8 election. Then the Democrat party is for you. If you don’t like any of this, then you must be an extremist like me, there’s a lot of us by the way.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Boebert opposed NATO adding Finland, Sweden
I have occasionally addressed concerns on various topics to Loren Boebert’s web page. If I ask for a response, I always get a generic and non-informative reply. If I use the request feature on that page for results of the “surveys” it purportedly will provide, no information is forthcoming.
She sends out frequent puff e-mail pieces on her accomplishments, but never has meetings open to all constituents. So, I am asking her in the public forum of the Sentinel pages to give to the Sentinel audience her reason(s) for voting against the resolution supporting Finland and Sweden joining NATO. What is your answer, Rep. Boebert?
LORALEE KERR
Grand Junction
I was a family doctor and I support the right to choose
1. As a proud son of one of the founding mothers of Planned Parenthood in Seattle, I am strongly pro-choice. No-one is for abortion, but instead I am for a woman’s right to choose.
2. As a former family doctor I attended the delivery of about 40 babies. What a wonderful experience for me, as well as for the baby’s parents — people in a normal state of health involved in something very positive. I used to spend most of my efforts trying to help patients in a negative state (sickness) just get back to neutral (their normal health).
An unwanted pregnancy is whole different story!
3. As a Catholic, (I go to mass twice a week), I feel abortion is a lot more of a tragedy (for both the mother and the unborn child) than it is a sin.
4. As a citizen of this over-populated, over-heated planet, I feel that adding one more mouth to feed and one more resource-user is against what I stand for. I feel strongly about this after reading Harvey Cox’s “The Population Bomb” in college. It led me to father one biologic child and adopt three other beautiful children.
This last point about over-population might seem crass, but I do feel that underlying a lot of the world’s problems (war, wealth inequity and chaotic, desperate immigration) is that there are too many people in this world rubbing up against each other.
ROBERT SCRIBNER, M.D.
Palisade
The Earth’s climate is always changing
The Earth is over 2 billion years old and over this time there have been thousands of ice ages and global warming.
If you had ever taken a geology class in high school and college you would know that the limit on this Earth is always changing, but not done by humans. I have read that the Earth has warmed up by one degree over the last hundred years, which is a blink of the eye on Earth time.
The volcano Krakatoa caused a global winter for an entire year all over the world. I also read that America has cut our emissions to the lowest in the industrial world while China, Germany and many other countries are building more and more coal plants as a form of cheap energy, but without the environmental concerns that American coal industry has done.
The fact of the matter is the entire “Green New Deal” is about bringing American down economically to the rest of the world in this global economy. We are being sold a bill of goods and since the 1700’s since they have been tracking the Earths temperature the fact is the Earth climate has gone up and down with the solar storms of the Sun.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction