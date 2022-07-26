The Republican party is no longer the party of liberty
Recent letters to the editor claim the Republican party is the party of liberty, the party of “live and let live.” As a former Republican, I used to believe that. But today, it is more myth than reality.
It is the Republican party seeking to control a woman’s body by banning abortion, even in the first trimester and even in cases of rape. And the party seeking to restrict birth control, preventing people from deciding for themselves whether, when and how many kids to have. It is the party seeking to restrict who you can marry through overturning Obergefell. It is the party seeking to restrict what you read through book bans. It is the party that fought to get corporations free speech rights, and which now seeks to punish them when corporations say things it doesn’t like. It is the party that increasingly tries to tell you how to worship (I don’t mind saying grace, until you tell me I must). It is the party making it harder to vote (and voting restrictions fall hardest on working people). It is the party that increasingly embraces authoritarianism.
It does you no harm if your neighbor looks different than you, thinks different than you, believes different than you, or lives life different than you. This is something both the left and right should take to heart. But it is largely the Republican party pushing to force others to live only in ways it approves. That is not liberty. Freedom to live as you tell me to, is no freedom at all. While the Democratic party isn’t perfect, it is now more the party of liberty, which is why you’ll find me here. So, if you love liberty, you should join me, I’ll be waiting with a handshake and a cold beer.
DAMON DAVIS
Grand Junction
We need to wake up, work for a more loving world
As we were sitting and listening to the roar of the monster truck rally at the fairgrounds, we were struck by how far away humans are to living in a quiet and caring way on this planet. We simply cannot seem to care enough about our noise, other animals, our grandchildren, trees, the ocean. The list is endless.
We hear this week about massive heat waves breaking all records in England and Europe and China and here. How much do we have to endure before the reality of climate change hits more of us? How many species have to die? How much longer will many believe the lies they are being told by corporates through Fox News and the Republican party who serve them? Greed is driving this country and the human race into extinction and we sit by and watch.
Women are told that they should die for a fetus they carry, while very few are willing to adopt or foster the children here who need a home. This world feels crazy and what we all want, all living things, is simply more love.
Call us “woke,” but yes, we want a more loving and caring world. We don’t want our kids shot at school or anywhere. Can we vote for a safer world that is taking action on climate change and not taking away our freedoms? Not our freedom to have a gun or a monster truck, but the freedom of all beings on this planet to simply live in a healthy environment. Can we wake up as humans to the way we live and take and take and take?
BOB BOSWORTH
Grand Junction
We are careening toward a sixth major extinction event
Water.
In Grand Junction and elsewhere in the West, we are instituting conservation to save water without considering where the conservation trajectory leads. To have water to survive, towns along the coast of California, having conserved water to the maximum, must now by law take the next step and stop using outside and agricultural water. Also, taking a lesson from the pre-Columbian ancients, now extinct, who lived and thrived in Chaco Canyon; they had to flee their villages to avoid failed crops, depleted game and war over diminished resources, all from the lack of water.
To conserve water by taking up vegetation makes sense if your objective is unlimited and terminal growth. Replacing healthy vegetation with sticks and stones — commonly called xeriscaping — may make us feel we are doing our part, but it does nothing to enhance or even maintain our living standards.
Energized by the sun all green vegetation, through the miracle of photosynthesis, takes up water and carbon dioxide and converts it into oxygen and carbohydrates.
The living productive circumference of a 24-inch diameter tree is about 72 inches. This is about 35 times more productive than a shrub of half inch diameter with a productive circumference of less than two inches.
The same type of calculation applies to grass, which we want to replace with rock, asphalt and concrete. Even if colored and called landscaping by engineers, it does nothing more than absorb the sun’s heat during the day giving it back at night much to our discomfort. It wastes useful energy and contributes to global warming.
With our first breath we started to breathe oxygen and have since consumed it every second of our life. To establish its value try holding your breath for a minute. Financial gain cannot replace the air we breathe. As we take up vegetation and fill the air with toxic gases and metals, our spaceship Earth is careening toward a sixth major extinction.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
Is the justice system really blind in Mesa County?
It’s alarming that there’s no investigation into the involvement of Rep. Lauren Boebert in the conspiracy to tamper with election equipment in Mesa County.
Tina Peters is seen on video telling her account of multiple meetings that included Boebert before and after the crimes were committed. Apparently this state also has a double standard in the treatment of rich people with power versus poor folks without.
The conspiracy of elections tampering is worse than the majority of crimes that regular people often go to prison for, yet it’s apparent that sabotaging and attempting to kill our democracy isn’t all that important to the people in charge of this state. Apparently, if you are rich you can do whatever you wish without any consequences.
Meanwhile, millions of people are imprisoned every year for far less serious crimes. It’s time to end the double standard and hold everyone accountable, no more free passes to people with power or money to act as they please with total disregard for the law. If poor folks go to prison for their crimes, then so should rich folks.
Seems to me justice isn’t blind in this country, it can see dollar signs and titles quite well. Corruption seems to be the norm these days and quite frankly, it’s sickening. If you do not speak out and take action against this, you are contributing to the death of our democracy and the furtherance of class inequality.
MEGAN JEWELL
Rifle