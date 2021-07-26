Unvaccinated should pay out of pocket for care
Perhaps other readers have already pointed this out, but we are going to see huge financial consequences to all the acute care being provided to COVID-19 patients. Private insurance premiums will be soaring, and either the Medicare and Medicaid money set aside will dwindle even faster than projected in the past, or we will see payroll taxes increase to make up for all the costs provided with treatment. For those people not paying out of pocket, those shared costs from the above are an example of the dreaded “socialism” they purport to fear.
Just yesterday I read about an unvaccinated man in a Southern state who was hospitalized for COVID, receiving very costly care. He was interviewed while still in the hospital. When asked if he wished he had been vaccinated, he stated that he would refuse vaccination and would rather be hospitalized with COVID again, with more costly care provided on someone else’s dime, because vaccination was “the agenda of state, local and federal governments.” I am betting that if he was paying out of pocket, his tune would change. So, too, would the tune of so many who refuse vaccination on the grounds that someone on Facebook or other social media, with no scientific or statistical basis to back it up, claimed that vaccines caused anything from sterility issues to causing people to have magnetic fields from the vaccine. The lack of critical thinking, while not new in our society, never fails to amaze me.
Why not simply institute a new policy? By now we know that over 97% of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated. How about we have vaccinated people benefit from the “socialistic” insurance or Medicare/Medicaid benefits, and those who choose to be unvaccinated can acknowledge that they choose to pay out of pocket if they need hospitalization. Any takers on that offer?
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Forget anti-vaxers; we must address other challenges
Reading the “You Said It” on Sunday, I was refreshed with the writer wondering why we are constantly begging people to get vaccinated. I too am sick of this dialogue. Everyone has done all they can to help. Our president, doctors, scientists, so many lay people, and yet we are getting no where nearer to herd immunity.
I do not pen these words for those that cannot take the vaccine for various reasons. We must do all we can to protect them from a choice of which they have no control. These words are for those anti-vaxers who choose to swim in the same intellectual cesspool as Lauren Boebert. Why don’t we instead think of all the positive aspects of leaving them alone. There are a few things we can eradicate like ignorance, conspiracy theories, science deniers and evangelicals. Yes, by the personal choice of anti-vaxers, we can have attrition through COVID. Because anti-vaxers seem to follow political lines, Mesa County, the West Slope and perhaps the rest of the country could experience a New Democratic utopia. Indeed, there are no limits to the positive impact that can be accomplished if COVID removes the obstacles. We live in America and we all have the right to make choices and they can be the right choice for all our people or it can be the wrong choice based solely on the individual. COVID itself will move the numbers toward herd immunity either through vaccination or the unnecessary deaths of the anti-vaxers. This is not what I would choose for them but this is their choice. Leave them alone and concentrate on the things we can make a difference on, such as climate change, environment, infrastructure, health care, child care, fair wages and fair taxes. Oh yes, someone will have to explain to Lauren Boebert what these things are and why they matter.
CINDY GREEN
Grand Junction