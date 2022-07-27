I see more disturbing news reports of older people being targeted for random, unprovoked assaults, often with tragic consequences for the innocent victim. Of course, we are all united in our condemnation of these despicable acts upon this vulnerable segment of our society.
As a retired Western Slope peace officer, I offer certain suggestions to help create a safer environment for my fellow seniors. I preface these suggestions on a positive note — we are fortunate that such events are rare in Grand Junction (a quality-of-life bonus that we enjoy, coupled with our excellent police services that are very proactive in such matters). Although the odds are lower that such things would happen here, nevertheless it has occurred. With that in mind, I present these ideas for consideration.
When I investigated assaults, I noted two common denominators. First, the victim was unaware of the immediate environment, and secondly, presented the appearance of a vulnerable person (victim behavior). Both of these factors can be mitigated to a great extent by foresight and advance planning.
I am amazed at how people will enter or remain in a potentially dangerous environment without noticing it. Criminals target the most vulnerable among us, and they tend to avoid those who appear alert and in command of their setting. Environmental awareness is key. You can’t go wrong following your “gut instinct.” If your gut tells you to get out, turn around and get out. If you see someone ahead who makes you uncomfortable, cross the street. The key is to keep that distance and avoid the encounter in the first place (environmental awareness).
The second critical linchpin is to present a hardened exterior. If we look at it as a criminal would, what do they see? If they see a distracted person focused on their cell phone, or shuffling along looking at the ground with their shoulders hunched down, they calculate this to be a potential victim far more than a person who is holding their head and shoulders up and actively looking around. In most cases, they will pass you over for easier prey. And we can easily incorporate these solutions into our routine. We observe this in the animal kingdom, as well. They make themselves appear larger and more formidable, such as fluffed-up fur. Criminals want easy victims. Don’t accommodate them.
BILL FARIELLO
De Beque Marshal (Ret.)
Does Boebert have the same courage as Obama?
Do you remember when Barack Obama came to Mesa County to speak about the ACA?
Yes, a man who was elected to represent all Americans willingly appearing before a crowd of hostile voters to address their concerns. Not seeking adulation, but rather understanding.
Where is your moral courage, Lauren Boebert? Must your fragile ego be constantly stroked by your followers? What about all of your constituents? Or is your public service just a constant fundraiser?