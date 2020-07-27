Peters has no one to blame but herself
My name is Bobbie Gross and I ran against Tina Peters in the primary of 2018. I am disheartened to hear an ad on the radio where Tina points at me as the reason for her recall, says it’s me who is trying to destroy what she has accomplished. I was her opponent. I have moved on. I can no longer sit out of the conversation.
Two days after the primary election, I was diagnosed with cancer. I had one year of chemo, 30 rounds of radiation, and multiple surgeries. In October 2018, my mother was diagnosed with cancer. She passed away in March of 2019. I do not share my story to make people feel sorry for me, but to inform citizens that I have had more pressing matters to worry about than what Tina is or isn’t doing to fulfill her duties.
I have been accused of having connections with Teak Simonton who is overseeing the recall process. I met Teak once in 2016 for training.
I’ve been blamed for Tina’s high turnover rate in the office. I wanted the clerk’s office to be successful. Tina’s success would mean success for the citizens which is what matters. I offered assistance, happy to help. I hoped to stay in the clerk’s office and continue to work with my team. Tina did not want me to stay.
It is her own incompetence that has infuriated the people of this county. I did not disenfranchise voters by leaving uncounted ballots in the box just outside her office. I, nor any innocent citizen she has tried to blame, had anything to do with flying ballots. I did not make extravagant purchases to furnish her office. The citizens of Mesa County have sadly lost confidence in the clerk’s office.
Recently, I volunteered to gather signatures. It’s my civic duty and my right as a voter. I strongly believe in the Republicans’ core values that the government should be small, not overspend, be accountable for their actions, be transparent and votes should count.
What she should have done was to be accountable to the citizens. She should have counted those 574 ballots and transparently reported the results even if it were late. She said they didn’t matter. The chairman of the Republican Party called it trivial. The people are saying it matters and it is important that every eligible vote counts!
BOBBIE GROSS
Grand Junction
We must set tribalism aside and work together on needed change
Over the past few days, I have seen the divisive aspects of western Colorado on full display in the Sentinel. The story on the billboards praising only the ultra conservative City Council members was a prime example. Although the spokesperson for the PAC who footed the bill said they weren’t sending a message, a clear message was sent. That sort of disingenuous rhetoric is dangerous when someone declares that only their viewpoint is valid.
We have a serious problem in this valley; we have become almost exclusively tribal at a time when we badly need to be having serious conversations as intelligent Americans. We need to search for and lift up those things that unite us, not what we perceive as dividing us. We need to get behind the task force on bias and work together to make the changes needed to truly make this valley a place where everyone can be safe and accepted.
I was raised in this town and looked forward to coming home when I retired, but I am no longer comfortable with things as they are. Whether you are Republican or Democrat, young or old, Black, white or Latino, it is time we worked together to find solutions and we quit spending our time searching for ways to demonize those with whom we do not agree.
BILL WADE
Grand Junction
Take a moment to comment on revised plan for local forests
Many of us may not be aware that, despite the pandemic, the Forest Service is in the midst of its important Forest Plan Revision, which will determine how our local forests will be managed for generations to come. Local and statewide conservation groups have weighed in on recommendations for protecting special places within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG), but the agency needs to hear from all of us.
If you feel strongly about the greatest treasure we have in western Colorado, our public lands, I urge you to visit the website: gmugrevision.com to see all the important places we need to manage at the highest levels of protection in order to preserve our water supply, our wildlife, and the health and beauty of our forests for years to come. There is a great interactive map showing all the areas in the Community Conservation Proposal and, after viewing it, you can link to the Forest Service comment page to let them know that these are places you want to see included in their Preferred Management Alternative. The Forest Service’s preliminary decision is due out by early 2021.
ANDY GOLDMAN
Montrose
Virus headed in wrong direction for schools to reopen
The COVID-19 variance threshold to be in the red is set at 153. On July 5 we were at 40 cases, which was in the green zone. It is now July 27 and we are at 92 (this means how many cases in a two-week stretch) which is in the yellow zone. If this trend continues (not even mentioning if it increases), we will be in the red zone in less than 22 days!
Schools cannot reopen! Construction sites, other outdoor industries are becoming saturated with cases. Our kids cannot be guinea pigs. The schools must not experiment — they must wait until we have a two-week trend in the opposite direction! I don’t understand and I will not stand for it!
KIM GEDSTAD
Grand Junction