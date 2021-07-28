Local doctors urge school board to rethink protocols
Dear Board of Education:
We first want to thank you for your leadership last year. Your good judgment and incorporation of Centers for Disease Control and other COVID-mitigation guidance so that in-person learning occurred was truly remarkable. Our schools remained open and our children got the essential education, socialization and other support that many did not because their schools were closed. You truly put our kids’ best interests to heart.
However, we, the physicians of the Mesa County Medical Society are disheartened to learn that your 2021-22 Back to School protocols are changing from requiring face coverings to “heavily encouraging” them for students, staff or visitors. This change is not consistent with the Centers for Disease Control or American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations. We fear this will result in far fewer people wearing masks and increase the risk of exposure to students, staff and visitors.
We are especially concerned that this change includes settings where students under the age of 12 learn. These children remain at great risk of contracting and spreading COVID because they are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
This is only amplified by the more infectious and aggressive delta variant being the predominant form of COVID found in Mesa County presently.
While we understand that you have competing concerns, we believe that the health and safety of the students, staff and visitors in your buildings needs to be paramount. In reality, what you did last year with cohorting, masking and so forth worked and we fear that the proposed changes will only result in more COVID outbreaks, school closures, less in-person learning time, more mental illness, more COVID disease in our community and increased morbidity and mortality.
We would gladly meet with you, Dr. Sirko, or any other person to discuss our concerns.
We are also happy to help work with you to make the 2021-22 school year as successful as last year.
Respectfully,
Board of Directors
Mesa County Medical Society
Science never thrives when skeptics are silenced
May I offer an observation that may partially explain why so much of the American population is hesitant and even resistant to get the COVID-19 vaccine? In short, for many years now the government, the major news outlets, and social media has treated information in such a way that there is much distrust in these institutions.
I certainly don’t want to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic, nor do I want to sneer at science’s efforts throughout history in making stunning medical breakthroughs which have made our lives better. However, our elected officials are decrying what they say is a glut of “misinformation” about the vaccines that is circulating via the internet.
The very glaring irony in this is that since the very invention of politics, politicians have sought to manipulate the populace by (wait for it) misinformation! Remember Watergate? Remember Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction?” Remember how you could keep your insurance plan if you liked it? Remember the infamous Steele Dossier? Can anyone consider our government’s history and say with a straight face, “Our government would never mislead us”?
Further, integrity in the mainstream media has been waning as the major cable news outlets and newspapers have become more interested in narrative than news, and in promoting political agendas than in presenting facts. This is a trend well-documented by both conservative journalists like Sharyl Attkisson and progressives like Glenn Greenwalt.
I think what stimulates skepticism in many Americans is the resistance these institutions have to honestly present all information, both pros and cons. Instead, they have taken active steps to control the information we can access and spoon-feed the public with their pre-approved informational diet. This is not only Orwellian, but also very unscientific. Science never thrives when the skeptics are silenced.
When elections roll around, we have the parties’ candidates debate. We let them air their views on the issues pro and con. Why not do the same thing with the differing views on vaccines? There are qualified doctors and scientists who are skeptical of the vaccines. Can we hear from them publicly and uncensored? Maybe their theses are wrong, but shouldn’t we let them have their say and let the American public decide with a point/counter-point system? Certainly, there will be kooks, but they usually get identified and weeded out.
In summary, those who tout the benefits of the vaccine are in an uphill battle because you first must convince a large chunk of America that, “Hey! Our government is behind this and they will always do what’s best for you.” Good luck with that.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Lincoln Day dinner offered hope for country’s future
I recently joined over 500 people attending the Mesa County Republican’s annual Lincoln Day dinner.
It was a record for attendance and fundraising, all unified in a desire for free and fair elections, safe streets, thriving businesses that create good jobs, their love of God, family and country and a firm belief that government has reached way too far into our personal lives.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert energized all of us with a speech that was both patriotic and quite substantive, focusing on important water storage and sensible forest management legislation she has recently introduced.
It sure made sense to those who listened that we should store more of our water and generate revenue for local communities by allowing the standing dead timber in our forests to be responsibly cut, cleared and sold instead of just sitting there waiting to burn in the next inevitable fire.
Congressman Jim Jordan emphasized how impressed he was with the work Rep. Boebert was doing on our behalf in Washington, D.C. on important matters including border security, support for law enforcement, being a strong voice for fiscal responsibility and adhering to the United States Constitution.
It was noteworthy and quite patriotic to see a number of local residents show up outside the venue to show their support for the country and sing a nice rendition of “God Bless America.”
All in all, the event was safe, secure and left me with a sense of hope for the future of our country.
JEN SCHUMANN
Grand Junction