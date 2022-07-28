Why are Democrats so afraid of Lauren Boebert?
I almost thought I opened up the wrong newspaper today as I grabbed my coffee, sat down at my computer and checked to make sure I had pushed the correct button for GJ Sentinel. I read and re-read looking for the daily bashing of Lauren Boebert, but it wasn’t there!
Lauren must be quite a lady, a heck of a threatening politician, especially for the far-left, over-bearing Democrats who she evidently enrages while inviting them to see things through her eyes instead of the old worn-out ways of Obama. It’s a gas watching them become so enraged with her every word and idea that one has to ask: “What are your Democrat readers so afraid of?” Or maybe it’s just that Lauren Boebert doesn’t appear to be afraid of anything? That would certainly upset the applecart for any Democrat dictator. (“You will get those COVID shots or you’ll lose your jobs!!”) Oooh, I’m shivering.
If it had been JFK or Reagan there wouldn’t have been any threats, none would have been needed — those leaders were respected. We need the Republicans to reunite and bring the country back together again and that’s exactly what Boebert is trying to do. Our extreme separation is what’s causing the fear/anger/hate.
BETSY TUTCHTON
Grand Junction
Eating less meat is the
sustainable choice
Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.
Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.” Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.
In an environmentally sustainable world, vegetables, fruits and grains must replace animal food products in our diet, just as wind, solar and other renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels. The next trip to our favorite supermarket provides a great opportunity to explore the delicious, healthful, eco-friendly plant-based meat and ice cream products in the frozen food section.
JEFFERY HOMMEL
Grand Junction
It isn’t right versus left, it’s the people versus the elites
Here’s a (conspiracy?) theory on why we’re so divided.
A wise cynic once said of politics, “All things being equal, the side that fights the dirtiest will win.” If that’s true, both sides of our current duopoly want to win. Badly. They want to win so badly, that fracturing the peace of our nation is acceptable collateral damage if they can gain or stay in power.
We have slowly become a culture that believes that handing power — and more power — to our elected officials is the best way to prosper as a nation. We have adopted a worldview that granting hyper-Constitutional authority to the party-in-power will right the ship. History shows this is never a good idea.
Politicians have become like the bears in a national park that you’re not supposed to feed. The bears will come back demanding more and will inevitably maul that hand that feeds them. The question we must ask is, “Have we kept feeding Congress and the presidency from the picnic basket of power so that they’re more upset about losing their thrones than they are about the welfare of the American people?”
Economist Murray Rothbard observed, “What the state fears above all … is any fundamental threat to its own power and its own existence.” Is the current political scene truly good men and women seeking office to serve the American people, or are their campaigns just rancorous smack-downs to gain or preserve power? Are politicians truly serving the American people, or are they bowing to a small cadre of donors and special interests?
These days I feel uncomfortable giving more power to either party. Putting the power to legislate, regulate and tax into the hands of people whose reason-to-exist is to keep their office is the height of folly. Some have rightly said that the battle is not so much the right against the left, but the people against the elites. Certainly, something to think about.
TIMOTHY KING
Grand Junction
Sacrificing grammar
for political correctness
Why is proper grammar being sacrificed for the sake of political correctness? I see this frequently, even in the Sentinel. The July 26 editorial on sports referees contains examples of two similar expressions, one right and one wrong.
The correct version is, “...if we all just thanked our officials for their work and let them do their job in peace.” Officials and their are both plural and thus in agreement.
The same editorial also states, incorrectly, “One thing, right off the bat, all of us can and should do is find an official, go shake their hand and thank them.” Official is singular but them and their are plural. I realize this language abuse is being done for “inclusiveness” because some officials are male and some are female, but the grammar is incorrect regardless. “Find an official, go shake his hand and thank him,” is proper grammar when the gender of an individual is unknown. If it is known to be a woman, then “...go shake her hand and thank her” would be correct.
Isn’t this 6th grade stuff or is it part of the new math where 2 plus 2 can equal 5 if it sounds good?
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
Why does Tina Peters
get so many chances?
If Tina were not a Trump Republican, would she have received so many second and third chances to flee the state and hide from Mesa County law enforcement?
Since Mesa County has a Republican majority, why are we surprised that the “Judge” gave Peters another chance to flee the state? Is there an agreement between the DA and the “Judge?”
Will Tina ever be brought to trial? Will her attorney get “sick” again, or will he “take one for the Trump,” i.e., Tina? Will the jury of Tina’s peers be a Republican majority?
Will the Mesa County Sheriff enforce the laws that apply to Tina? He states that he will not enforce the gun laws that are “not written well....” Are the bail laws written well?
Mesa County Trumpian Republican, please set Tina free. Hasn’t she endured enough... laughter... not enough votes... sickness.... legal representation... tears of sadness on our “pillows.”
Let’s form a new Republican party. Let us be grateful that the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was a Trumpian Republican failure.
Let us be a part of the democratic’ leadership of the State of Colorado. Let us pray. You decide for whom and for what.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction