Confessional letter was ego-stroking
Well, well. The righteous among us boldly willing to out themselves (roll on cue 1 – general sobbing; roll on cue 2 — gentle background harp music) have conducted a group confession (make that a self-imposed faux shaming) via a letter to the editor, tagging onto George Floyd’s death as the vehicle to admit their civic sins of silence.
Presumably better late than never, the multiple signers, citing affiliations with religious organizations, cast themselves prostrate in self-flagellation onto the Sentinel’s editorial page. In further absolution, a public penance of 8 minutes 46 seconds, also silent, was to be performed to commemorate Mr. Floyd’s death.
Nice try, but no cigar. Assembling outside Handy Chapel for a few minutes will produce little except ego-stroking by those who missed the train and are now late to piety.
Instead, how about the faithful anointed direct their efforts to a lower profile but an even needier alternative. For example, in the weekend following Mr. Floyd’s death, Chicago experienced 85 shootings, 24 of which were fatal. Does the group even know the victims’ names, or the names of their children or other family members? Pick a street corner on the city’s South Side (any will do) and assemble there for a bit, silently professing the injustices occurring daily. Let us know how it works out.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Panic is driving policy
Watching COVID-19 charts is like looking at the stock market — it’s up and down. Does it make sense to base re-openings in such a volatile environment? Open, Close, Open.
The ironic thing is that the more people tested will raise numbers, but the mortality rate is the key. It’s often in the downward direction. No correlation.
Note too, children are less susceptible than other groups, unlike old folks in nursing homes. Forget about science, where’s common-sense? Fear and panic are driving politics and policy.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Are we still the land of the free?
In progressive America you may not say something if I don’t like it.
You may not do something if I don’t like it.
You may not read something if I don’t like it.
You may not think something if I don’t like it.
And, if you don’t conform to my mob’s opinions you may lose your job, have your property vandalized, be physically assaulted, be vilified by the media, or be prosecuted.
Is America still the land of the free?
BARRY LINDSTROM
Montrose