Respect the flag or leave the country
America, the last bastion of freedom in the world. There are some definitions you may want to know.
Opressed: excessive or unfair burdens. You have a choice in America. It is called freedom and liberty — to live as you wish or go where you want, to improve your way of life without government restrictions.
This is what we fought for, what we stand for. There is no other country in the world that allows this. Yet we have people who turn their backs to the flag they are representing in other countries, taking a knee to protest the freedoms that we have in this country — the liberty and freedom to do as you choose to improve your self, not take government handouts and not to disrespect the very flag and country that allows you liberty.
We have lost countless lives to keep our country free. Just look around you at other countries that oppress their people, kill their people, keep their people in poverty to control them. We are America, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. How dare you disrespect this country and what it stands for? If it is so bad for you, then either you stand on your own and take advantage of the freedoms you have, get a job, go to school, start a business.
You have these liberties to do this. Stop disrespecting the people that fought and lost their lives for your freedoms. To turn your back on our flag and country? Then why don’t you leave this country and see just how far you can go and what liberties you will have?
Socialism is not the way to go. This current administration is going to ruin our country.
STEVE MENZIES
Fruita
Our health-care workers deserve our deepest thanks
Mesa County has always been home to a strong and resilient community — and this generation is no different. As our community has bounced back from the pandemic over the last few months, young professionals have helped lead the way toward solutions and raised the bar.
However, one group went above and beyond what is expected — our local hospitals. Young professionals from all sectors of the health-care industry faced the challenge and exceeded expectations. These leaders served on the frontline of the pandemic response so that more vulnerable individuals and groups could stay safe. Their hard work and sacrifice kept our communities healthy and open during this time.
While most individuals stayed at home to help contain the spread of the virus, our hospital workers (young professionals and seasoned veterans alike) faced the worst of the pandemic head-on, providing essential services and critical care to all. Colorado’s hospital system made the health and safety of our community its highest priority — now it is only fair that we return the favor and offer our thanks and support.
During our transition back to normal life, we ask that all community members support the wonderful regional programs that have made the Grand Valley’s health care into what it is today — even if it’s a simple “thank you.”
To our hospitals and health-care workers, thank you for keeping our community healthy.
ANDREA LOPEZ
President, Young Professionals Network of Mesa County
Palisade
Lack of faith in voting demands voter ID laws
I cannot, for the life of me, understand why some are pushing back so hard against the requirement to identify yourself using a government-issued identification document before voting.
If I want to fly, register a car, purchase adult beverages, bank, or get a passport, I must present valid, government-issued identification. I have the right to not present identification as long as I understand I won’t get what I want from that business or organization.
Why wouldn’t I also be required to present an identification document to vote? Seriously, think about it. The single most impactful thing free born Americans can do in their life is vote in free and fair elections. Elections will remain free and fair as long as Americans believe in the integrity of the process, and the 2020 election left a good bit of the nation wondering what the heck is going on. You can call those who question the process Trumpies, stupid, or whatever, but the fact that they question the process should make us all want to prove that it’s all on the up and up. To do otherwise is to disenfranchise those Americans.
The voting process in 2020 was an anomaly due to the pandemic, but 2022 is a different story. Again, the way some are pushing back on common sense voting laws and audits makes me wonder what those officials have to hide. To me, it would seem we would want to review every aspect of the process before the next election to make sure it’s completely on the level. To do otherwise is insanity.
TOM DUFFY
Clifton
Step up and do the right thing for the country
I am a veteran. I once raised my right hand and pledged to give my life, if necessary, to ensure the freedoms that we all enjoy. I was willing to make the sacrifice for my country, for those whom I love and for those whom I do not know.
Now, in this time of crisis, I have been asked to do the right thing for my country again; I have been asked to get vaccinated so that I may protect those whom I love and those whom I do not know. Is there risk? Maybe, but I was willing to make that sacrifice once again. Every person in this country has the chance to do the right thing for all in America. Is the sacrifice really all that great? If you think so, maybe you should remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that you could be “free” to choose. Step up and do the right thing for your country.
PATRICK EBEL
Grand Junction
Anti-vaxers don’t ‘own the libs;’ only their fate
You declined vaccination as a statement of solidarity with your group’s “Own the libs” effort. Surprise! The libs are not owned. They are vaccinated and will not suffer serious disease or death from COVID.
You, on the other hand, are owned by COVID as are your children, parents, neighbors and co-workers. You are owned by the politicians and right-wing media elite who advanced their fortunes by feeding your gullibility on doubt and misinformation.
You owned yourself.
CHARLES LEAR
Parachute