Left wondering which side Lauren Boebert is on
I asked Congresswoman Boebert’s Washington, D.C. office why Lauren voted against Finland and Sweden being admitted to NATO. The reason given was neither country yet spends 2% of GDP on defense. In fact, Finland spends “only” 1.9% of GDP on defense while Sweden spends 1.3%.
On July 4, 2022, both countries formally and explicitly agreed to meet all requirements of NATO admission — specifically including spending 2% of GDP on defense. Yet, two weeks later, Boebert voted against their admission.
At a time when Russia’s sabre rattling and energy weaponization threatens all of Europe, her reasoning is hollow. What on Earth could possibly compel a congressperson to oppose the expansion of a pact committed purely to defending and preserving democracy?
In the face of Russia’s brutal aggression, one is left wondering which side the Congresswoman is on?
JAMES GUTHRO
Grand Junction
Political slogans that
mislead and confuse
Political hyperbole is more than slogan-eering. It seems to be intentionally misleading, confusing. Unfortunately we are getting used to it as politicos across the spectrum increasingly engage in the practice as time passes.
Recently I noticed a real gem on a political poster for Kevin Kunis touting, “Freedom for all.” What, exactly, does this mean?
It brings to mind a similarly strange sign at a store at the north end of Ouray that reads, “All are welcome here.” What does this mean?
Are there persons who are not “free” or to whom the Constitution does not apply? Certainly not. Are there places in Ouray where some people are not welcome? For both cases: who might those un-free and unwelcome people be?
ROBERT SAUNDERS
Montrose
Is charging for disabled parking against the law?
I sent this email to the G.J. city attorney twice and haven’t had a response. It is in reference to the disabled parking at Las Colonias and being charged $10 for parking in a spot designated for people with disabilities. House Bill 18-1285 states an exemption for the disabled for these parking spots.
Can you help me get an answer about how they’re getting away with this? It’s not private property.
This is the email I sent to the city attorney:
My name is Andy Anderson, I recently attended a concert at Las Colonias. I’m a paraplegic and so are two of my friends that I was meeting at the concert.
We all have either disability placards or license plates on our vehicles. I was more than surprised to be charged a $10 parking fee to park in the Las Colonias parking area for a parking space designated for people like my friends and I. Yes, we each paid to park in a disabled parking space and none of us are happy about it.
Isn’t that against the law?
ANDY ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Yes, denying the integrity of the election is extremist
Michael Higgins’ letter on Sunday complains that the Sentinel refers to all Republicans as “extremists.” On the contrary, neither the Sentinel nor other reputable news outlets refer to all Republicans as extremists.
Examples of non-extremists include our county commissioners who are outraged by the criminal behavior of Tina Peters. Other examples are Don Coram and Joe Deas in Colorado and Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in Congress. These and other Republicans of integrity do not question the validity of the 2020 election.
Are election deniers extremists? The answer must be yes. Just look at what the Arizona Republican Party did recently with Rusty Bowers, who testified under oath about Trump’s attempts to overturn the election before the Jan. 6 Committee. Bowers has been a loyal Trump supporter and a staunch conservative his whole life. Nevertheless, he has been censured by his party and now claims that reelection is impossible because he told Trump he would not cheat to help him win reelection.
Is Lauren Boebert an extremist? The answer again is yes. She recently voted against the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO. She is another election denier who has voted against her constituents’ interests time and time again so that she can curry favor with the man who sent his armed followers to the Capitol to overthrow the votes of the American public in coup attempt.
Higgins must be angry that he would be considered an extremist for his own denial of the results of the 2020 election. Again, the answer is yes if he believes that the Jan. 6 insurrection was just a bunch of tourists visiting the Capitol. The answer is yes if he wants to return Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump to office in the face of their support for efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The answer is yes if he wants Tina Peters to continue in office despite her lawless behavior.
In fact, anyone who believes that the law can be flaunted in favor of their own agendas can and should be considered an extremist.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Sentinel failed to mention big problem with nuclear
The editorial selling the idea of nuclear power failed to mention the big problem — nuclear waste. Those spent fuel rods are deadly for 10,000 years!
Nothing in human history has lasted that long. How are we to warn generations for that long into the future to stay away from wherever we eventually put these things?
It’s so typical of humans to look only at the present and the near future. We completely ignore the very long-term consequences of things we want to do right now.
There’s no safe place to put spent fuel rods. They are so deadly and humans are so short-sighted that it makes no sense at all to proceed with more nuclear power until we figure out how to safely store/dispose of the waste nuclear power creates.
Nothing that has been proposed is safe — not underground, not dumping them in the ocean, not shooting them into space. They are lethal forever. It is immoral to just ignore the risk to future life on earth.
CONNIE BLAINE
Fruita