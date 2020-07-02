Our country doesn’t need more gun imagery
While I am happy that she was able to defeat Scott Tipton, I must point out that Lauren Boebert, with a gun on her hip, is representing the opposite of what our country needs today.
Violence and the glorification of violence have caused immense problems for us. We can never overcome the problem of violence by being more violent ourselves. We must find new ways of dealing with this problem. I hope to hear other opinions on this subject.
DUANE CARR
Grand Junction
Must Boebert always wear gun during public appearances?
With apologies to Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, I would like to quote a few lines from their 1940s hit song, “Pistol Packin” Mama,” and suggest that the newly minted Republican congressional candidate might want to listen up.
“Oh, lay that pistol down, babe/Lay that pistol down/Pistol packing mama/Lay that pistol down/Before it goes off/And hurts somebody”
Please!
BILL PRAKKEN
Grand Junction
Let’s continue to lead on air quality — not go backward
I am appreciative of Lee Cassin for her column (Sunday, June 12) defending new air quality protections passed last year in Colorado to reduce methane and hazardous air pollutants from oil and gas facilities. These are basic protections that hundreds of western Coloradans like myself have been working toward for decades. Basic protections such as asking the oil and gas industry to check for leaks on their equipment more than once a year if facilities are located next to playgrounds and homes. Basic protections that suggest all oil and gas facilities be checked for leaks more than once in their lifetime.
And now Mesa, Garfield and other counties are spending millions of taxpayer dollars trying to stop these basic protections from going into effect. Why is the idea of checking for leaks on a more regular basis so threatening to our local elected officials? The industry is not suing about this issue, why is it only these local governments?
Cassin is right. These rules are designed to protect the health of all Coloradans. Having strong statewide rules to protect air quality are even more important as the Trump administration continues to roll back federal rules. This month, his attacks on the EPA to weaken federal methane reduction rules move forward, specifically allowing industry to perform fewer leak inspections.
Colorado has been a leader in reducing methane and hazardous emissions from the oil and gas industry. Let’s continue to lead and not go backwards.
STEVE ALLERTON
Grand Junction
There’s a way to slow warming — Carbon Fee and Dividend
Have you thought about why our summers are getting hotter and drier and whether there is anything you can do about it? With 81% of Colorado experiencing drought conditions — severe drought in Mesa County and extreme drought in much of Delta and Montrose counties — it comes as no surprise that Gov. Jared Polis recently activated Colorado’s Drought Task Force. But there is a way to slow the warming.
Polis’s announcement comes after the startling study published in Science (April 2020) that determined that “global warming has pushed what would have been a moderate drought in southwestern North America into megadrought territory.” Our current drought, which started in 2000, is “...ranked as the driest... since the late 1500s and the second driest since 800 CE.” But there is a solution.
As our region’s temperatures are warming up at a faster pace than most of the U.S. (Washington Post, August 2019), we can see the impacts of higher temperatures on our lives in the Grand Valley. Decreased snowfall on the Grand Mesa and decreased river flows affect outdoor enthusiasts and wildlife. Decreased water and increased heat hurt our agricultural industries. Warming temperatures are triggering Ips beetles outbreaks, decimating the pinyon pines in our treasured Colorado National Monument (USFS 2014). Increased wildfires pollute our air and destroy our beloved forests. But you can help to reverse this trend.
How? By supporting a bipartisan, market-based solution to reduce America’s CO2 emissions by 40% in the first 12 years. H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (would place a steadily increasing fee on carbon pollution. The money collected from the fee is returned in the form of monthly checks to households, helping all Americans, but especially low- and middle-income Americans.
The legislation has broad support, including three Colorado representatives who are co-sponsoring the bill (Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter) and endorsements from the National Ski Areas Association and the Sentinel. In addition, Carbondale, Ridgway, Aspen and Pitkin County (all in our district) have announced municipal resolutions calling for Carbon Fee and Dividend.
Please join us in encouraging our congressional representatives to support this market-driven legislation. If we want to protect the quality of life in Grand Junction and beyond for future generations, we must take action.
SUSAN and TOM HESS
Grand Junction