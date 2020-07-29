Bars may hold the key to schools reopening safely
I couldn’t agree more that kids need to return to their routines; to school. It’s essential for their mental and emotional health. It signals some semblance of normalcy.
There is general support in the community for the safe opening of school. As a community, we agree that that’s what matters most. But for that to happen, the sustained health of the community is critical; that is, holding steady the rate of new recorded cases of COVID 19.
Here’s what doesn’t make sense.
Once the huge Colorado Mesa University student population returns to campus in a week or two, likely bringing with them whatever exposure they’ve brought from somewhere else, where do you think many will go their first night back in town?
To the bars.
What does this mean for school safety? A lot.
Kids are safe to the degree the community numbers hold steady. That’s a fact.
Quite a responsibility for the bar owners to continue to contain safe distancing inside and a requirement for masks. If the bars are open, it has to be done.
Yes, we agree. Kids need to be in school. Safely.
But at the same time, we can’t afford to sabotage that by doing what other hot spot states did. They crowded their bars.
For the most part, our bar owners are trying to act responsibly, but they must be prepared for their biggest test when CMU students arrive next month.
Our young D51 students are counting on it.
PAULA MASSA ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Mitsch Bush is the candidate most qualified for Congress
Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, has gained a reputation for herself, but it’s not one that should inspire confidence in the job she would do if elected.
Boebert is running against Diane Mitsch Bush, a retired sociology professor, former county commissioner for Routt County and who served as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives from 2013 until 2017. There she fought for family agriculture, multimodal transportation, sustainable water infrastructure, renewable energy, small rural communities, public health, women’s rights, equality opportunity and the natural resources that sustain us all. She has a reputation for reaching across the aisle when bipartisanship is called for.
Mark Udall, former senator from Colorado, has endorsed Diane. He writes, “Diane is a legislator dedicated to policy based on facts, not ideology. She is tireless in her work representing Coloradans, is always willing to listen to her constituents’ concerns, and is a champion for the environment. I’ve met very few people who read bills as thoroughly as she does and who require such clear evidence to cast her vote.”
Now consider Boebert’s resume: she has no legislative experience whatsoever, she owns a restaurant /bar in Silt called Shooter’s Grill where she encourages her servers to openly carry guns while serving customers, she re-opened her business in defiance of Colorado coronavirus public health orders, and she has expressed support for QAnon, a fringe conspiracy theory that posits the existence of a pedophilic “deep state” working against President Donald Trump.
If Boebert is serious about wanting to engage in politics, she might want to start by running for a local or state office and learning to legislate. She doesn’t hesitate to express her opinions, but it’s not clear that she’s willing to engage constructively with differing opinions or compromise when necessary. Diane has already proven herself more than capable of these skills. She will hit the ground running as the representative of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Please go to the two candidates’ websites (laurenforcolorado.com and dianeforcolorado.com) and compare for yourself their strengths and weaknesses.
Above all, remember to register to vote, if you haven’t already or if you’ve moved recently, and vote for the stronger candidate on Nov. 3.
DEBORAH WEBSTER
Edwards