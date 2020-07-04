Western Slope will miss Tipton’s modest leadership
Well, now you’ve done it. Western Slope residents have lost a congressional representative who worked tirelessly for them.
Scott Tipton and I were elected in 2010, so let me explain why the recent primary election could prove to be a dramatic loss for the district and our country. From the start, Scott’s business background of 30 years and his strong foundation of conservative principles — honor, integrity, and strength — worked well and made him electable. Scott worked relentlessly throughout the district, often not getting home for weeks at a time.
According to a nonpartisan research group he was ranked the eighth most effective congressman. His modest, gentlemanly approach reminded me of Reagan and Bush, both widely seen as non-confrontational, but were highly effective. Compare that to AOC, who despite the headlines she gets for being loud and obnoxious, none of her initiatives are being adopted into law… NONE. Isn’t that why you send someone to Congress? To get something done — not just to be divisive, but getting something done. Scott’s focus always was on getting things accomplished for his constituents. His peers recognized that. His seniority put him in a position to do that.
Scott didn’t work alone. His wife Jean was a force in helping him keep his focus on improving the quality of life for the people of the Western Slope.So that’s what you lost — a modest, effective, and electable leader who stood on his principles and got things done. Now you’ve done it. I wish you well this fall.
U.S. Rep. DAVID B. McKINLEY
1st Congressional District, W.Va.,
Wheeling, W.Va.
Teachers must be prepared to teach in an online environment
As a professor of education — who teaches how to teach online — I’m concerned about the coming school year. I train teachers how to teach their classes online, using an online format. This may be the best path forward, considering the looming massive challenges to schools.
I’ve dealt with many issues in my 32 years in the field, but these struggles are relatively unexplored — how do we cope with budget cuts, student technology access, the transmission of COVID-19 and, most critically, keep students engaged in learning? I can’t condense my “How to Teach Online” courses into one letter, but here I present five critical components, and one piece of wisdom.
THE WISDOM. I urge my online teachers-in-training to immediately set up an online learning system accounts for your students. Put one assignment on the system for them to accomplish each week. Get them used to that mode, as you build relationships in person. If and when you shift to online learning completely, you will have relationships and the online system working.
THE CRITICAL COMPONENTS of online learning. These five include PRESENCE (communicate often), FLEXIBILITY (students are struggling with new lives), ENGAGEMENT (use tools to “hook” students into lessons), FEEDBACK (make sure the kids know what they are doing right, frequently), and RELATIONSHIPS (make room on your online system to allow social interaction).
Please contact me if you want more details on online teaching; I’ve been doing it for 12 years. My email address is Teacher@EdwardMooney.net.
Dr. EDWARD MOONEY
Professor of education
New Castle
Ban idiots, not guns — Boebert doesn’t pose a danger to anyone
In response to Duane Carr’s letter on the violence represented by Lauren Boebert’s gun, I would like to point out several assumptions. The first is the assumption that guns represent violence. The reason that Boebert wears that sidearm is to protect herself, her family and others. She does not wear it to incur or demonstrate violence. To quote the singer Steve Lee:
“I don’t really get all the fuss
Why they are trying to take guns off of us
‘Cause I ain’t gonna shoot anyone
And no one shoots on me ’cause I got a gun.”
The second is that the guns are the cause of violence. This is incorrect, too. Look at the UK. Their violence has remained in the form of knife stabbings. We see from this evidence that it’s the person behind the item that is violent. Wars in early history were with swords, clubs, knives and other forms of weaponry, but not guns. So if you think that by banning guns, we will free the world of violence, good luck, but it is not going to happen. As for me, ban idiots, not guns. God bless America. That blessing is coming in the form of Boebert and the protection of her gun.
SAMUEL GAGE
Grand Junction
Why hasn’t cat shooter been charged with animal cruelty?
The story on Carol Chowen’s rescue of Rowdy, the shot cat, was uplifting. Carol has the heart of an angel. The obvious unanswered questions in the article are who was the miscreant that shot Rowdy, why isn’t he paying the $3,000-plus medical bill and why hasn’t he been charged with animal cruelty? The impression given is that the shooter who inflicted terrible pain to the helpless young cat bears no responsibility and is suffering no consequences.
STEVE LEANE
Grand Junction