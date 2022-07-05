Expand idea of freedom to include farmed animals
When we think about our independence and freedom in the United States, I wonder how many people think of the freedom of farmed animals. There are currently 1.6 billion animals in our nation’s 25,000 factory farms that often never see the light of day.
Cows, chickens, pigs and more are subjected to unnecessary breeding, overfeeding, abuse and slaughter each and every day. The majority of these animals are raised in environments unfit for any beings, and there seems to be no end in sight.
But releasing animals from cages, crates and the psychological torment of BigAg and slaughterhouses can happen and is truly a step toward independence for all. When we stop treating animals as commodities, overall suffering in the world reduces, the Earth can heal, pandemic and antibiotic- resistance risks are reduced and human health will improve.
Luckily, there are options. Browse any grocery store or food co-op and you’ll uncover a variety of delicious, and nutritious, plant-based burgers and more. Companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein and Field Roast are showing up at cookouts across the country and are proving that there can be freedom for all.
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
Voters should be able to vote strategically
I was so puzzled by a recent letter that I had to write one of my own. Kevin McCarney’s letter claims that Colorado voters must obediently stay in their lane. His mindset and advice are misguided and behind the times.
In 2016 the voters of Colorado passed Proposition 108, which permits all qualified voters to participate in primary elections. Even though this will increase voter participation (a positive thing), members of the Colorado GOP sued to try to stop it from being signed into law. Their lawsuit failed, as it should have. The fact is, nearly half of Colorado voters (more than 40%) are unaffiliated. Independent voters deserve a voice and equal participation in primary elections. Primary elections have had less interest and lower participation over the years, but we can all be proud that participation is expanding.
I suspect I know what might be worrying McCarney. More than 10,000 Colorado Republicans abruptly left the GOP in January 2021 after Trump and his followers decided to assault the United States Capitol. Throughout Colorado, 40,000 Republicans have left the GOP over the past six years, while Democrats have gained 75,000 new members, and half a million Coloradans have migrated to the Unaffiliated roster. These shifts are most likely due to the people of Colorado pushing back against political extremism. We want to restore the balance. We know in our gut that we need and deserve real leadership — not conspiracies, increasing division and non-stop tweeted insults. News alert! We want grown-ups!
McCarney strangely suggests that we as voters should never be selective or strategic by voting against a particular candidate. Is he serious? In over four-plus decades of voting, I have always examined candidates and issues and voted against those I considered objectionable.
Finally, I find it telling that McCarney’s letter equates voters’ freedom to be strategic with their selections as “election fraud.” We know who made that term famous. And we know how things ended for him.
JACQUE DANSBY
Whitewater
Why are our young people losing hope for the future?
What is it about the “Good Old Days” recent and current candidates for election want to re-establish (MAGA), and proffered as rationale for current decisions by the Supreme Court’s new majority (originalists)? Is it “Old Time Religion” (Was good enough for Grandpa)? Traditional gender roles (Father knows best, obedient women/wives, males should be aggressive)? Male dominance (white male dominance)? Fists and guns (ala John Wayne) are the way disputes should be handled?
Are current political threats to our representative democracy to be driven by an extremist minority, some in power politically and others who crave restoration of their power? Or will the rest of us, the “silent” majority, stand up and speak up? What is our choice to be? Is our democratic republic a hill worth dying on?
Where is empathy for each other? Equality for all? Do we forget all Caucasians and those of European descent in the U.S. were at one time immigrants? And what will be overturned next? Civil rights? Women’s right to vote? Will this Supreme Court support state legislatures that pass laws requiring vasectomies for men who got those seeking abortions pregnant? If pregnant women have no say over their bodies, why should the men who donated the sperm have rights over theirs?
Dare we ask why those younger than 30 or 35, if they have survived public school shootings, are opting out of politics, out of voting, choosing different gender roles, suffering more depression, drug use, suicide? What have we done to earn their respect? Have we tackled serious problems? Have we been empathetic toward those who don’t look like us? Are we addressing the real crises (pandemics, loss of jobs to technology, climate, drug abuse, safety of children)? Or do we parade extremist identities like weapons? Ask yourself, without these young people, what does our future portend? What might you do to restore their faith and hope for the future?
JUDY BROCK
Grand Junction
What America do we want for future generations?
Once again, Congresswoman Boebert has made a statement that isn’t based on knowledge about our founding fathers, the Constitution/Bill of Rights, or even basic knowledge of our system of government. Maybe we need to start requiring that anyone running for the legislative arm of our government have at least basic knowledge of our history and our government. The fact she doesn’t understand what “separation of church and state” means is beyond embarrassing, but after hearing the Supreme Court today, I’m not sure many of the judges understand the Constitution/Bill of Rights or maybe they simply don’t care.
In any case, I’m very worried about the safety of our democracy. As a veteran who grew up in a military family, I hold the ideals of our country as important as life itself.
I hope that everyone thinks carefully before they vote in the midterms. Think about the type of America you want future generations to grow up in. The America our founders created or a theocracy in which diversity and free choice aren’t tolerated.
CHARLOTTE STUBBS
Whitewater