Harmon kicks a dead horse with Trumbo saga
Wow. We have Gary Harmon back in fine form again in his July 4 column trying to do his best to put Dalton Trumbo back in federal prison.
Mr. Harmon, in the words of the late Ronald Reagan, “There you go again.” Your writing is elegant and a skillful manipulation of facts that completely misses the most important point of the whole Trumbo saga, one that is important to keep in mind in the land where individual rights are supreme. The fact of the matter is that the government in the late 1940s and early 1950s was out of control and did indeed put an innocent man in federal prison for 10 months.
That man broke no law: the only thing that he did wrong was to have contempt for a lawless Congressional committee. It is true that he was a complex man, not perfect in any way, but he was a beloved American writer, one able to produce the most delightfully human stories. It is also laughable that Mr. Harmon tries to discredit the movie “Spartacus” by somehow trying to link it to the murderous Joseph Stalin (because the Howard Fast novel upon which the story was based won the 1954 Stalin Prize).
I have the Trumbo production script on my desk, and there’s nothing but a good story of honor and courage there. It would be interesting if Kirk Douglas himself, the executive producer of “Spartacus,” who personally asked Trumbo to rewrite a bad script, could respond to this baseless charge. But like everybody else involved in this story, he’s dead. Hopefully, Mr. Harmon will stop kicking a dead horse now, as it’s pretty stiff.
JACK BYROM
Grand Junction
We must guard against future threats of infectious disease
Over three and a half million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, and 500,000 of those were Americans.
It is essential for us and our Congressional leaders like Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet and Rep. Lauren Boebert to take the virus seriously in order to promote U.S. economic strength, ensure government protection of Americans and the global population, and support collaboration across the nation, especially important in small communities like ours and many others in Colorado.
Currently, the Delta variant makes up 40% of cases in Colorado, and nearly 100% of those in Mesa County. This is not a small matter.
The Global Health Security Act, which passed in the House on June 28, is a crucial example of steps the U.S. must take to combat COVID-19 and increase the U.S. government’s efforts to support epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevent threats of infectious disease outbreaks. The U.S. Government Accountability Office stated, “national security and public experts agree that infectious diseases pose a substantial direct and indirect threat to U.S. interests.” Promoting global health security begins on the national and local level — we have to prioritize U.S public health preparedness to reduce and prevent the spread within our own communities and across borders in the future.
We have seen and are still seeing threats to public health because of the pandemic — people in our own counties and towns are still getting sick and dying every day. Do your part — get vaccinated, wear your mask, and encourage your Congressional leaders and public health officials to do their part and invest in legislation that prioritizes local, national, and especially global health security, because diseases do not stop at borders.
SAYDIE FERRIS
Palisade
‘What’s in a name’ teaches newcomer local history
Thank you for this new feature! As a relatively new transplant from the Front Range, I am very much looking forward to learning more about local history. Very much enjoyed the article on Ouray and Chipeta.
SALLY WHITE
Loma