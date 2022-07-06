Bad experience while visiting Grand Junction
I hope that most of the people of Grand Junction are not like the ones we met at a popular burger joint recently.
I was visiting from Florida with my family and my brother’s family from California. Because we all traveled recently during high COVID transmission rates nationwide, and after the lapse of mask mandates on transportation, we considered ourselves as high risk for COVID infection. We tried to eat outside for every meal at restaurants, but a Saturday afternoon thunderstorm forced us inside.
We put our masks on when we were not eating out of respect for our servers and those dining around us. However one couple with a child took offense to this. They routinely walked past our table for no other reason but to cough on us — even their child.
At some point my wife followed the woman on her trip to the “bathroom,” but that woman had neither the confidence or the intelligence to articulate her thoughts. Still, she did her little coughing act passing our table on the way back to hers.
I walked over to their table and wished them a great meal. That’s it. That’s all I said. As tourists in your town, I extended them the courtesy I wish they had extended us.
Perhaps we had someone who was sick in our group. Perhaps someone receiving cancer treatment, or immunocompromised. None of that mattered to these fine citizens, or perhaps they didn’t have the capacity to think of anyone but themselves. All I can say is that it left a bad taste in our mouths about your city. I hope those who read this and take offense at my judgment of Grand Junction will try hard to give the opposite impression to other strangers they may encounter. But I have little faith after our visit.
BRAD ROSENHEIM
Saint Petersburg, Florida
Timing of Peters story shows Sentinel’s bias
It’s no surprise the level of bias your paper, the Sentinel, displays on a regular basis. A bias that borders between center left and far left idiocy. Sure, you publish the occasional Republican pundit on the editorials, but for the most part your leftism is not shocking considering your industry where leftism runs amok.
But now you are demonstrating a level of what I term “activist bias” in your reporting. You accomplish this by the timing of stories you run and the omissions of stories that you don’t run. Example, the Sunday headline on the June 26 paper: “$1.3 million, so far… Peter’s cost to county tops 7 figures, still climbing.” Is this a story? Certainly, yes, it is. Was it absolutely necessary to run that headline on the Sunday just prior to the election? Hardly.
One could argue the viability of Tina Peters winning the primary slot for the Republican nomination for the Secretary of State for Colorado, but a responsible, non-activist newspaper would have held that headline until a day after the election. Your activist bias on the timing of this article speaks for itself. It was a clear attempt to add shade to Tina Peter’s candidacy.
Your activist bias by omission is on full display by not running a breaking story about the spurious claims against Congresswoman Boebert being all but 100% debunked.
An extensive story was run on CNN’s website titled: “Fact Check: Democratic group makes multiple false claims in its dramatic allegations against Boebert’s past.” The article goes on and details five glaring inaccuracies that can only be identified as lies in a thinly veiled attempt to damage her campaign. This was an investigation performed by CNN! No bastion of hard-core conservatism are they. If you did run this article or a story similar, I couldn’t find it.
My point is to shine some light on your glaring activist liberal journalism. You wonder why your paper (along with many papers) is in financial straits. You can’t even find the resources to publish an actual paper seven days a week!
Sure, I understand there are many pressures on the legacy newspaper business that have nothing to do with political bias one way or the other, but if you and your industry would recognize how you alienate over half the country by your activist bias style of reporting you just might have an improved revenue stream.
MILES DEE
Grand Junction
Boebert’s church and state comments ignores heritage
I would like to address a question to my Congressional Representative Lauren Boebert.
You recently stated that you don’t understand the separation of church and state “junk,” and that the state should serve the church. My question is, which church do you think should be in charge of our country’s government?
Are you advocating for Episcopalians, Confucians, Baptists, Pagans, Catholics, Sikhs, Wiccans, Presbyterians, Lutherans, Evangelicals, Jews, Amish, Unitarians, Methodists, Druids, Anglicans, Buddhists, Muslims, Quakers, Calvinists, Hare Krishnans, Taoists, Mormons, Pantheists, Mennonites, Greek Orthodox, Seventh Day Adventists, Hindus, Russian Orthodox, Christian Scientist or countless other sects and religions, with which I am not familiar?
There are also atheists and agnostics, who don’t choose to worship. Are you suggesting they all need a voice? They have one. They can vote. Or, perhaps, are you advocating for just one voice? Which one?
Our Constitution, which you frequently quote, holds that the state should be separate from established religion. That every religion has a place here, and none of them are subject to state control.
Perhaps you are not familiar with our country’s heritage. People came here escaping oppression — frequently religious oppression — in their home countries. They found a new home here.
There is no single religion, nor should there be, under our law. We have real freedom. Freedom to worship how we choose, freedom to be what we believe, freedom to choose how and where we live, freedom to elect those who really represent a freedom that no other country in the world offers. And you would choose to limit those parameters?
You can carry any weapon you choose, but your God must be mine? My body belongs to the state? Or the church? The person I choose to marry must suit your notions? The education of our children is under your jurisdiction, and they can only read the books you and your church approve? How I run my business is your business? My life is subject to your whims?
I do not think you really understand the ideals upon which this country was founded. Our founders, however flawed they may have been, created a document that changed the world. Our Constitution offers so much to so many human beings, and yet you want to impose limits. Limiting our freedom, in spite of what your billboards say. I am not sure you even understand the concept.
CINDY KENNEDY
Grand Junction
Boebert’s Denmark comments ignore facts
It had been nearly a week since Boebert uttered an inaccurate, offensive comment. I thought it was time for her to strike again, and she did not disappoint, saying that the recent Denmark shooting was proof that strict gun laws don’t work.
What Boebert didn’t say is that this was Denmark’s first shooting since 2015.
For those of you with Boebert signs in your yard please inform this lady that on any given weekend we have more mass shootings than Denmark has had in the last seven years.
DAVID RYAN
Montrose