Do your part to ensure that we remain ‘open’
Social intercourse in the time of corona is like Russian roulette. We know that some of us are infected but unaware that they are transmitting the virus. Could be me, or it could be you.
Epidemiologists tell us that wearing a mask dramatically restricts the spread of the disease. This gives us a better opportunity to reopen our schools and our economy, and reduces the likelihood that many of us, especially seniors and those with pre- existing health conditions, will wind up on a ventilator, or 6 feet under.
This might seem like a no-brainer, but a significant minority of our citizenry objects mightily to the requirement, or even the expectation, that they wear a mask. Their belligerence threatens the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of their fellow Americans. Why would anyone refuse to perform this simple act of goodwill?
Surely you’re not so self-centered as to think only of your own personal comfort. You might survive the coronavirus with few or no symptoms, but what about Dad, or your dear sweet granny? Your insistence on exercising your “rights” could put someone you love in an early grave.
While we wait for an effective vaccine, please don’t stand in the way of re-opening our economy, our schools, our public institutions, by refusing to wear a mask. Show respect for the essential workers who put their lives on the line for us every day. We can live with this virus and still function as a society, but only if we all do our part.
ED COLBY
New Castle
Selfishness in this country inspired by poor leadership
As we sit here on the night of July 4th, all we can hear is the sound of fireworks going off all around this town of Grand Junction. What a way to celebrate the birth of this country. Selfishly ignoring a fireworks ban and possibly setting fires in our tinder-dry area while traumatizing other animals.
This has become a country marked by selfishness. People refusing to wear masks even though doctors, nurses and scientists are begging us to think of our less resilient neighbors. But then again we have a president who seems to celebrate selfishness, holding events with too many people close together and fireworks, figuratively saying “up yours” to anyone bringing up rules or protocols. November can’t come soon enough. We need another leader so badly who has compassion, tells the truth, and gets this country back on the path to being a true democracy.
BOBBIE BOSWORTH
Grand Junction
Increase SNAP benefits to keep children from going hungry
The COVID-19 pandemic has yielded devastating consequences across Colorado, especially for children.
According to new data released by Save the Children, 14% of kids in Colorado are food insecure. Within the county of Denver, 15% of kids lack adequate access to food. Child hunger is not an isolated issue and adversely impacts all aspects of a child’s development, from their education to increased health risks. And, since COVID-19, this issue has only worsened. I encourage Sen. Cory Gardner to support and quickly enact policy solutions that ensure kids don’t continue to go hungry.
Tackling this challenge requires policy changes. One way to do this is to temporarily increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 15% in the next federal coronavirus relief legislation. This would ensure that families have the resources they need to put food on the table while also helping stimulate our economy by increasing spending at neighborhood grocery stores and other local businesses. Ensuring kids can eat during this uncertain time should not be a partisan issue. Every day that goes by without real, substantive action, is another day that children are not receiving the critical support they need.
SARAH CRAIG
Grand Junction
We have capitulated to enemy who won’t accept surrender
Why do we see a conspiracy in being asked to wear a mask, but we don’t see one in people sickening and dying?
For me, this is World War III and the US has capitulated to a novel invader, which has not accepted our terms of surrender.
JOHN HOFFMAN
Carbondale