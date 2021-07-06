Trumbo sacrifices served 1st Amendment freedoms
It is unfair, perhaps, to criticize Gary Harmon too harshly for “De Havilland’s best work may have been the scrubbing she gave Trumbo” since the bulk of his argument is cobbled together from various Ronald Radosh pieces, who has published nearly identical articles on the subject for over a decade.
Both Radosh and Harmon greatly exaggerate the impact of de Havilland on Dalton Trumbo’s political life; her decision to resign from HICCASP and not to use Trumbo’s speech, while aggravating to the author, was of virtually no political consequence. However, the aspect of Trumbo as Grand Junction native — and presumably the inclusion of typos, subtle misogyny, and historical inaccuracies — are Harmon’s own.
Harmon believes Trumbo was “perfectly willing to let others suffer while he tapped away safely in his tub”— a curious opinion since anyone marginally literate in American history of the blacklist knows the Hollywood Ten (pretty famously) went to prison for refusing to name names. Trumbo refused to cooperate with HUAC because he refused to be complicit in a system — yes, Harmon, a fascist one — which threatened the democratic foundation of our civil liberties.
While Harmon may see a “Commie cuss” in that statue (Trumbo delighted in making enemies of fools so this assessment would undoubtedly tickle him), Grand Junction residents with a more evolved political consciousness see something much more:
The man in that bathtub, whether you agree with his politics or not, is Grand Junction’s most famous native son.
The man in that bathtub wrote dozens of films and one of the most important anti-war novels of the 20th century.
The man in that bathtub created the single most significant piece of literature about Western Colorado. “Eclipse,” Trumbo’s 1935 anti-capitalist novel (set in the fictionalized Grand Junction of Shale City), is a scathing, sociopolitical dissection of the town during the Great Depression.
It’s fitting Harmon’s piece appeared on July 4, as few local figures in history have sacrificed more to preserve the freedoms enshrined in the First Amendment — that we may believe, worship, write, speak, and assemble freely — than Dalton Trumbo.
If Harmon is interested in gaining “a more complete realization” of Trumbo’s legacy, I’d suggest he read “Eclipse,” paying special attention to how closely he resembles Shale City’s most ignorant residents. I’d then assign Larry Ceplair’s “Dalton Trumbo: Blacklisted Hollywood Radical,” on the off-chance he’s interested in filling his next article with facts or original ideas.
CATHRYN MUDON
Fruita
Peters’ term marked by great customer service
Reading Dan West’s article in the July 1 Sentinel, one cannot help but see the innuendo regarding our current county clerk, Tina Peters. The Sentinel seems to be able to paint anything that happens in the clerk’s office in a negative light. So the City Council would like to see a more experienced person in that office? Perhaps the experience Ms. Peters brings to the office is more valuable than that of someone who has always been there.
In that regard, we would like to put forth a different opinion for your consideration. As a taxpayer and user of the services provided at that office, we have had such positive experiences in dealing with the employees in the office during Ms. Peters’ term. On three separate occasions we had transactions that were not the norm. The clerks assisting were professional, knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. They were all so well trained and competent and definitely customer-oriented.
Since our current county clerk comes from the business world, rather than the political world, she seems to understand the need to have competent employees rather than someone who has been there so long they can’t be replaced.
Previous reports regarding the high volume of turnovers during the first years of Ms. Peters’ term would suggest that she is aware of the necessity of clerks who care about their work and when they aren’t able to do the job they need to look elsewhere for employment.
Mesa County is fortunate to have someone of Tina Peters’ background and talent in the Office of County Clerk.
ED and RUTH EHLERS
Grand Junction