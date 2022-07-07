Thankful for city’s work to preserve dark skies
As members of the Western Colorado Astronomy Club and the Grand Mesa Observatory, we applaud the Grand Junction City Manager, City Council and the Director of Parks and Recreation for their leadership in selecting less light-polluting fixtures at Suplizio Field and Canyon View Park.
In recent years, Colorado has been active in preserving one of its greatest attractions: dark skies. Grand Junction has joined with the International Dark Sky Association (IDA), along with other towns and communities on the Western Slope, in promoting less light pollution during the growth of our region. Parts of the western third of the U.S. are where we can still see the Milky Way and that includes the Grand Valley.
People from all over the world visit Colorado because of our outdoor resources, which include the mountains, hiking, biking, camping, rafting, skiing and our dark skies. The fact that Grand Junction’s recent lighting projects have incorporated IDA certified lighting, shows our leaders are looking forward and is appreciated by neighborhood residents, educators, tourists and astronomers alike. In addition, the city will enjoy long term-cost benefits — plus ballplayers and spectators have expressed thanks for making the fields more use- friendly. We hope future city and county projects will exercise the same consideration. Once we lose our dark skies, we can’t get them back.
KEN ALEVY
Treasurer, Western Colorado Astronomy Club
NANCY MCGUIRE
President, Western Colorado Astronomy Club
TERRY HANCOCK
Director, Grand Mesa Observatory
What kind of freedoms does Boebert support?
A friend said to me that we are here on this wonderful planet on vacation and that everybody can do as they want as long as it doesn’t spoil another’s vacation. I like that. To me, this statement represents freedom, unity and respect.
When I was driving home to Delta County from Grand Junction the other day, I saw several signs advertising Lauren Boebert and the simple word Freedom. I wondered what freedom she was espousing and how it may or may not fit into my friend’s, and my, idea of freedom.
From what I saw on her website, she wants freedom for private landowners, for families comprised only of a man and woman and their children. She wants lands and waters to be open to those who will benefit from them directly. What about freedom for those of us who want lands to be open for us to travel and wonder in? What about freedom for those who want to be wed to another, regardless of sex, because they love them? What of the freedom of the sage grouse (mentioned on her website) and other species who share this planet and those of us who want to see them and to marvel at the diversity of our world? What about the freedom to choose how we have family, or not?
This country was built on diversity and people who wanted to pursue their dreams and make a better life. We are supposedly the United States. Extremes, of the left and the right, tear us apart and do not support the ideal of freedom.
I hope that we can find common ground and choose leaders who keep everyone’s vacations happy.
DIAN TORPHY
Cedaredge
Original Roe ruling was an overreach
If fetuses could talk they’d declare: “My body is not you choice.” With all the options from “the pill” to alternative sex, a woman has surrendered her right to any option, but to say “oops” and take responsibility for her pregnancy — short of rape, incest or medical reasons.
Ignorance and emotion rule the left. It’s not within the purview of the Supreme Court to dictate abortion, it’s up to the states. Roe was an overreach.
Sex education, at least from a physiological point of view, is needed and, dare say, not taught in schools. Adult modeling is absent. No wonder we have these sad masses “protesting.” This is a corollary to all things in the real world ... guns too? Makes one wonder what is being taught in school.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Biden administration is incompetent in many areas
My wife and I are always amazed at the readers who submit letters complaining of something as uninformed as to the decision-making by a Supreme Court Justice. They only complain because the Justices made a decision based on the Constitution, which may or may not fit the desire of the letter writer.
The surprising topics that I notice are largely missing are the complaints of the lack of effectiveness of our current administration. You can start at the top, where President Biden has opened the borders to illegal immigrants, other criminals and huge amounts of deadly drugs. (He has never been to the border to investigate the situation.) His equally incompetent VP Kamala Harris (who has been in charge of border issues) has done nothing to improve the situation. All Americans are continually horrified to view the daily reports of illegals streaming across the border.
His many underlings in the administration are also mostly uninformed on most other matters of which they are charged with monitoring or providing remedy for. (COVID, inflation, energy production, our once mighty military, education, it goes on.) We watch all this on a daily basis and wonder just how many days the nation can survive with such gross incompetence. If there is truly a reported 38% approval rating for this performance, we are in deep trouble.
FRED ZIMMAT
Grand Junction
What I’ve learned about the religious right
I recently read the letter: “Bible does consider fetus alive while in the womb” by Wayne Feigal. I had a Baptist Minister’s daughter explain to me that Genesis 2:7 explains it all. “Then the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living being.” So, life begins with the first breath? John Howard Griffin once said: “Every fool in error can find a passage of scripture to back him up.”
In my 50-plus years of adulthood, I have decided two things about the religious right: they discovered that people are easily mobilized and controlled through fear and hate, than faith and love — Hitler was a prime example of this — and they make women the villains. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe demonstrates this. To me that is why religious men feel they have to regulate women’s destiny.
I also find it interesting that the very people who want less government control and lower taxes are the very people who want the government to regulate women’s health care. This will lead to an increase in our taxes to pay for this health care, plus care for all the new life coming into the world. Unless the religious right steps up to pay for everything.
DEBBIE SQUIRES
Grand Junction