Pendley’s history makes him ill-suited to lead BLM
The arsonist trying to be a firefighter, letting a wolf guard the sheep, William Perry Pendley as director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — all three are “an expression of a given speech form that is peculiar to itself,” states Mr. Webster.
Pendley joined the BLM July 15, 2019 as deputy director and has been the “acting” head of the BLM since July 29, 2019 with no individual officially in charge of the BLM since 2016. Last week it was announced that Pendley will be going through Senate confirmation hearings to be “America’s” official public land protector. After four years of stagnant BLM leadership, this appears to be a political antic for the voting climate this November.
The U.S. Senate recently advanced a bill that would fund the very popular Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and the House of Representatives has introduced companion legislation. This legislation can address maintenance backlogs at all national parks — your public lands. Previously, President Trump had suggested cutting the LWCF by 97%, but has since reversed that decision. This initial action of the president suggested he did not have on his agenda protecting your public land and now he will continue to stifle land protections by appointing Mr. Pendley.
Pendley, a previous president of Mountain States Legal Foundation:
1. Wrote in 2016 “he opposes federal public land protections including national monuments, supports land transfer movements in Utah and advocates for the selling of BLM lands.”
2. In September 2019 Mr. Pendley’s name was still at the top of one of the two lawsuits associated with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante. His name has since been removed from one lawsuit, but not the other, which is “peculiar” considering Pendley has been the acting BLM director. The president’s ethics pledge prescribes no participation with prior employers, clients, regulations or contracts.
3. Pendley stated “I am a Marine and do what I am told.” It has taken Pendley over 60 days to obey an order to rescind his interests that conflict with his duty as the single leader accountable for protecting 240 million acres of your public land.
There are dozens of incidents, quotes and writings by Mr. Pendley which clearly state his lifelong professional goal is the transfer, selling and the collapse of America’s public lands. Hopefully, our government appointees who will speak on our behalf will not confirm him.
RICK SEYMOUR
Life member, Back Country Hunters & Anglers
Montrose
Indians’ mascot Chief Wahoo last used during 2018 season
I enjoy reading all editorials, however I do appreciate accuracy.
Being a baseball “nerd,” the Chief Wahoo logo with the Cleveland Indians was last used by the team in October of 2018.
When I attended spring training that year, I purchased one of the few remaining caps with that logo.
Thanks,
HARLAN BULLINGER
Grand Junction
Cruise for Freedom rally was subject to media distortion
As participants in the Stand For The Constitution’s hugely successful Cruise For Freedom rally on July 4, my wife and I anticipated that television and print media coverage of the event would be either slanted or completely overlooked.
Our expectations were met. We estimate there were several hundred cars, SUVs, pickups, motorcycles and a few vintage WWII vehicles gathered in the Big Lots/Big 5 and Planet Fitness parking lots, and we have the photos to prove it.
The July 5 Daily Sentinel article covering the event said there were “dozens” of vehicles participating. Anyone standing on North Avenue who witnessed the 45-minute cruise prior to the noon rally at Sherwood Park would attest that “dozens” doesn’t accurately describe the number of participating vehicles.
We didn’t have time to attend the rally (and apparently neither did most of the cruisers), but we did drive around Sherwood Park. Dozens and dozens would have been a better description for the number of vehicles parked around Sherwood, and we think the Sentinel’s estimate of 150 people attending the rally in the park was also greatly understated.
But television news coverage of the event was even worse. KKCO-TV didn’t bother to cover the event, even though it had been heavily advertised on 1100 KNZZ (our only AM news radio station) for at least a week. KKCO didn’t have any problem devoting hours of air time covering the local Black Lives Matter and Gay Pride events during the past few weeks, but somehow didn’t know anything about (or worse, feel the need to cover) the only local patriotic event conducted on Independence Day.
KREX-TV did cover the event, but prominently showed four people (two men on their 6 p.m. broadcast and an additional man and woman on their 10 p.m. broadcast) who unfortunately felt compelled to bring a rifle to the event. We’re as pro-gun as anyone, but this was not a Second Amendment rally or a gun show. The organizer’s only request was that every participant display an American flag on their vehicle, and that they did.
It was disappointing that these few people (probably less than 1%), had to display their rifles and give KREX an excuse to distort an uplifting patriotic event in these times when the Constitution, the very foundation of our country, is under constant attack.
WILLIAM HANES
Whitewater