Where to find resources for suicide prevention
Mesa County’s 2021 Suicide Report tells us that suicide has increased in Mesa County and is trending upward again.
I very much appreciate the people who do suicide prevention and postvention work in Mesa County. However, no amount of storytelling and positive attitude can negate the fact that there are now more than 5,000 new suicide loss survivors impacted by Mesa County’s 2021 deaths from suicide.
It is important to note that the report mainly discussed the work of agencies and large nonprofits, which are part of the Colorado National Collaborative three year CDC research project. The project is currently in its second year. The report does not represent the totality of suicide prevention work in Mesa County.
I have identified incorrect information in the report and I have notified the organization whose work was wrongly stated. I am extremely disappointed that the citations at the end of the report do not include links to access the original research data informing this report. Mesa County citizens have provided all of this data and it should be easily accessible.
It is very nice that there’s now a person at the coroner’s office to provide specific care for some of the bereaved. However, it is impossible for any one person to attend to all of the people affected by suicide loss in Mesa County each year, so I will list additional supports below.
I recommend people find a Mesa County organization and rededicate to the effort. Find a group to volunteer with that meets their needs. We need everyone to be involved in whatever way they are interested and able, whether it’s by offering time, talent or treasure. For postvention resources and/or support in Mesa County, here are a few resources: (In person) HopeWest Kids, Heartbeat of Grand Junction, The Compassionate Friends, GriefShare. (Online) Alliance of Hope for Suicide Survivors, ColoradoGriefCare.org, Friends for Survival, Postvention.org.
Some other efforts doing upstream suicide prevention and postvention work are Youth Vision, St. Matthew’s Community Sources of Strength program, the Grand Valley Yoga Fest, Clifton Community, BAM! and West Slope Youth Voice.
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction
Correcting the record on Postvention Alliance
As president of Postvention Alliance, I am writing to ask you to please publish a correction to the information the 2021 Mesa County Suicide Report, as published in the Sentinel on July 4.
In the Mesa County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s seven steps, Postvention Alliance is listed in Step 5 as providing “group support and a monthly newsletter to suicide loss survivors” This is incorrect. Postvention Alliance provides no direct support, nor a newsletter. We provide a wide range of resources for people whose lives have been touched by suicide — whether they be attempt survivors, people who struggle with suicide ideation, suicide loss survivors or someone supporting or providing services to a person/people with these histories or ongoing struggles. We also provide information on training opportunities for anyone interested in learning about how to support/provide for someone in any of the above circumstances. This includes teachers, practitioners, family members, police, clergy or anyone else in such a position. We endeavor to keep step with the most current data on effectiveness and to be inclusive of people who are historically marginalized.
People suffering the devastation of suicide loss are a highly vulnerable population with a particular set of needs around navigating their grief that intersects with, but differs from, grief following death from other causes. These people need immediate access to correct information on where to turn. Heartbeat is the organization that provides group support and a monthly newsletter. Grand Junction has a Heartbeat chapter. Heartbeat does an outstanding job of supporting people newly bereaved from a suicide loss, or in need of ongoing support for grief from a suicide loss. Given the highly sensitive nature of this subject, I feel it is critical that people receive the accurate information.
We can be found at postvention.org.
Heartbeat can be found at heartbeatgj.com.
I hope you will provide the public with this corrected information. Our community contains many suffering people who need it.
SANDRA EISENBERG
Grand Junction
Oil and gas is the lifeblood of our economy
Democrats today are committed to the liberal world order. Republicans are focused on America and keeping prices at Walmart and the gas pump affordable. That’s our Congresswoman Boebert’s focus. The Democrat’s candidate, Aspen’s Adam Frisch, is anti-oil and gas.
Democrats accuse Republicans of being white supremacists. Many Republicans are country folks who do love their guns and pickups. They look scary to the elite in their New York and D.C. bubbles. In cities, it’s criminals who have guns. Hispanics will soon be voting Republican, making them the newest white supremacists. Their family values line up with Republicans, not the woke Democrats.
In developing nations, their standards of living are rising. They rely on oil and gas to make their lives better. High oil and gas prices hurts them. The global elite and Democrats have said the pain is worth it to save the planet. The problem with that is the world is not coming to an end with climate change. American workers have had enough of Democrats’ virtue signaling.
What is virtuous is utilizing our vast oil and gas resources to lower energy prices worldwide to help the poor. We’ve seen with the prior administration that cutting regulations and building pipelines leads to $2.25 a gallon gas and 1.4% inflation. All Democrat candidates are anti-oil and gas. Under them, you’ll never see $2.25 a gallon gas or 1.4% inflation again.
In his book “Apocalypse Never,” award-winning environmentalist Michael Shellenberger explains why the world is not coming to an end because of climate change. He also explains why nuclear energy is the long-term solution. The new nuclear is safe. Russia needs high oil and gas prices to fund its aggression. For the foreseeable future, oil and gas is the lifeblood of both our economy and national defense.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Riverside Parkway in need of traffic enforcement
At what point will there be speed limit enforcement on Riverside Parkway?
I feel I am at risk of being rear ended when I am driving the legal 40 mph speed limit. The worst offenders are the big trucks that use the parkway as the fastest way to get across town. And the worst of the worst are the numerous garbage trucks that follow at less than a car length.
I believe this a perfect place for speed camera enforcement.
BYRON HUKEE
Grand Junction