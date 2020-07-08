Why is GarCO BOCC spending millions to help oil and gas industry?
Garfield County’s “Oil and Gas Mitigation Fund” should be renamed the “Oil and Gas Defense Fund” as the monies are being used to protect the industry from citizens who do not want drilling and fracking next to their homes like in Battlement Mesa.
In total, the county commissioners are spending over $1.5 million defending the oil and gas industry in their fight against stronger state regulatory controls.
The commissioners have also spent an additional $1.5 million of our severance tax dollars fighting the sage grouse protections that were preventing public lands to be leased for oil and gas development in western Colorado.
I believe this is a complete waste of county dollars that could be going to mitigate the economic impacts from COVID-19, supporting our human service agencies during the food and housing crisis, and helping local municipalities supplement their sagging tax collections.
The millions of dollars going to oil and gas lawyers and lobbyists are against our interests — surely Garfield County residents support stronger air quality rules and protections for wildlife and our natural environment. And don’t we want to preserve our quality of life by not having to live with multiple 25-well pads in our backyard?
It was also disturbing to hear that Garfield County taxpayers are picking up the tab for all the legal and consultant expenses for the 23 county and municipal partners in Garfield County’s Western & Rural Local Governments Coalition. Why aren’t the other counties — like Mesa County — and local governments asked to share costs? How many would remain in the coalition if they were not subsidized $65,000 each by Garfield County commissioners?
Should I become your next county commissioner, I will not be irresponsible with our county’s funds by continuing to spend millions of dollars on lawyers and consultants to promote oil and gas interests above those of my constituents.
LESLIE ROBINSON
Candidate, Garfield County Board of Commissioners
Rifle
D51 should consider cutting sports to maximize priorities
Dear District 51:
I read with dismay that your budget will be vacating teaching positions through attrition and cutting the suicide prevention counselor. What is the core mission of School District 51? I hope it is the education, well-being, and safety of all students.
I have a series of questions for you to ponder:
What is the budget for intermural sports? Coaching, travel?
What is the percentage of “elite” athletes of the student body at large?
How much time do these kids spend, and how many miles do they travel for their events (think Front Range)?
How many hours do students spend cooped up on poorly ventilated buses?
What is the danger to them of contracting COVID-19 from infected students and fans in close-packed fields and gyms?
If spectators will not be allowed, what is the point of playing in these venues?
You see where I’m going with this. I suggest, for this year, you cut intermural sports from the D51 budget. It would save tons of money spent on relatively few students and prevent participants from bringing home a deadly virus from more infected areas.
I know this would disappoint high school athletes and their fans, but these are trying times for everyone.
The choice seems clear between sports for a few and keeping teaching and support positions for all.
CHERYL CONROD
Grand Junction
City needs to set priorities, not ask for another de-Brucing
The local news is full of stories of late containing arcane terms like “TABOR” and “de-Brucing” and dire statements from City Council members.
Cutting to the chase, when adhered to, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) simply forces government to live within its means in both good times and bad, just like everyone else. Yet, government entities in Colorado have made an artform of TABOR avoidance. “De-Brucing” is one of those, which enables government to keep tax money which rightfully and legally should be returned to the taxpayers.
In the recent past, Grand Junction residents allowed the city to “de-Bruce,” permitting it to keep over-collection of taxes, provided that the money be spent only on roads.
In a classic case of “let no good deed go unpunished,” city government is now complaining that because of the coronavirus economic downturn, TABOR will put a cap on tax collection beginning next year and will leave adequate monies only for roads.
Indeed, one City Council member actually had the temerity to say we’ll have great roads but no police to drive on them. Really? No police? Actually, if government had to live within its means like all the rest of us do, the adults on City Council would set priorities.
I would suggest that police and fire might be top priorities and would suffer not at all. To be sure, lower priorities would suffer, but that’s no different than the families of Grand Junction have to do when their incomes take a hit, as many have very recently — and continue to have. I would remind the council that while coronavirus is the distal cause of the economic downturn, government action is the proximal cause — something that is being lost in the shuffle by the “de-Brucing” faction.
So, one must ask these questions: Who should get relief from the economic downturn first? The taxpayers who are trying to get back on their feet? Or the tax collectors? Why should the city belly up to an enlarged money trough when business incomes are still down, as are wages and employment? Those are questions every taxpayer should ask City Council.
Absent a satisfactory answer (which is very unlikely) council and their enablers should do the right thing: Abide by TABOR and stop the shenanigans.
STEPHEN WUNDER
Grand Junction