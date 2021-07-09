We’re on a slippery slope toward our own destruction
Not since the Civil War has our country been so visibly divided. Most of our fellow Americans have for years been able to keep some semblance of control over those who believe only white Americans should have the right of living in a free democracy with all the privileges that provides us.
That changed the day those who do believe in a free democracy for all elected a Black man to be the president of our country, twice. Many who had been silent in public and those hiding under a rock could not be silent anymore and are slowly emerging with slow burning hatred, leading us towards another civil war.
A fire was started during four years of leadership from a president who loved causing turmoil and had no inkling what democracy is and the pot is smoldering. The reasonings and excuses used by many of our elected leaders to withhold votes that would help all citizens, who are changing laws originally written to help all citizens but are now being re-written as exclusion laws; are doing so not because of any political beliefs but from generational beliefs that anyone who is not a white Anglo citizen does not deserve democracy.
I’ve always been a “glass half full” kind of person, but the glass is getting empty fast and if we — and that means all of us — do not begin to take this daily hate-filled political, media frenzy seriously and work toward reversing the downward spiral, by 2024 there may be little hope for the future of our country. As the saying goes “we’re headed down a slippery slope”
JUDITH CHAPIN
Fruita