County’s vaccination rate is nothing to be proud of
I applaud Dr. Carol Fowler’s thoughtful letter in Wednesday’s newspaper. There are places where a victory lap might be appropriate, but as she points out Colorado, and especially Mesa County, are not among that group.
Mesa County is critically behind the power curve in the fight against COVID-19. Mesa County is alarmingly among the four worst counties in the state with less than 40% of our population vaccinated, and the daily rate of vaccination lags the number of new cases reported countywide. Our hospitals are slammed with less than 10 percent of their general and ICU beds available.
Mesa County continues to be in crisis, but few seem alarmed. Where are the public voices of elected leaders? County commissioners, City Council members, even the leaders of our public health and medical communities, with the noted exception of a few such as Dr. Fowler, seem to be silent.
I understand the sentiment that those who choose not to get vaccinated are free to suffer the consequences of their choice, and some say rightly so. But, the child who died last week didn’t have the opportunity to make that choice. Those who do, and choose for whatever reason to put others at risk, should consider the ramifications of their decisions for others.
Mesa County was proud of its 5-Star variance program and crowed of its “success.” They have little to be proud of given the status of public health in our community today.
EDWARD WRIGHT
Fruita
Mesa County’s ‘free to choose’ dictum has made us unsafe
Dr. Carol Fowler is absolutely correct in her letter to Sentinel readers. We told everyone they were “free to choose” so masks got tossed, vaccination rates dropped and look where it got us. Our hospitals are full and now we’ve recorded our first pediatric death. What I now choose, though vaccinated, is NOT to go out to eat in a restaurant, not to frequent larger stores and to stay away from crowds because too many people are walking around without masks despite a rising positivity rate for the virus. And I would certainly not be comfortable taking one of the many “For Hire” jobs just to risk increased public exposure to a COVID variant. People are our human capital and you can’t have a working economy without them. They now lack confidence that they are safe. Mesa County still just doesn’t get it.
PAULA M. ANDERSON
Grand Junction
Poverty is the biggest threat to a functioning democracy
Our Declaration of Independence expresses a radical idea; that men are created equally, endowed by their Creator with certain rights — including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It describes government as a social contract between people and their rulers, a radical structure for our founders who understood the misery of monarchical rule. For women to join men in equal participation status took 145 years. Power structure shakes and rattles with each advancement of equality, and equality is on the move. If only we could all be one gender, one race, one religion, one kind and reliable moral creature, but our Creator is creative.
Studies show that the Jan. 6 insurrection is primarily fueled by the fear of replacement. This fear that minority populations are gaining more rights, not equal rights is fueling discontent. This drives the determination of primarily white, professional class men (many from blue counties) to overthrow our democracy. It is unclear, if they are successful, what we will look like, but I doubt it will bring back the good old days.
The perceived loss of power or replacement is not because of our equality ideal, it is our growing wealth inequality. It is expensive to be poor in America, and middle class Americans are feeling the pain. Poverty is how we lose our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. We are losing our voice with wealth inequality. The fact that elections cost what they do is proof our social contract is no longer between the people and our government. It is between our elected and their donors.
Yes we will all be replaced, but the best we can do is leave a healthy democracy behind, a humble awareness we are not too smart for well-packaged propaganda, and finally suffer no fools.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction